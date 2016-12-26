The Notes: Philanthropy, Dec. 25-31

Southern Nevadans raised more than $110,400 for Three Square Food Bank as part of Walmart’s campaign to “Fight Hunger. Spark Change.” MGM Resorts International donated $50,000 to Three Square’s BackPack for Kids program.

Fremont Street Experience and CBS radio stations 98.5 KLUC, Mix 94.1, Q100.5, X107.5, and Newstalk 840AM KXNT raised $15,787 for St. Jude’s Ranch for Children during a Slotzilla Charity Challenge.

Cox Charities awarded $25,000 each to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada and Communities In Schools of Nevada. The $50,000 donation was raised from the annual Cox Charities Golf Tournament.

Roseman University of Health Sciences received $10,000 from UnitedHealthcare and Southwest Medical Associates to fund scholarships for pharmacy, nursing and dental students.

Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican and Corporation for Supportive Housing launched the Frequent User Supportive Housing Institute. Supportive housing offers affordable rentals, case management and tailored services such as health care to vulnerable people, such as those who have been homeless for long periods. Other participating organizations include Blue Cove Homes, Caridad, city of Las Vegas, city of Henderson, HELP of Southern Nevada, HELP USA, U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development, Nevada Housing Division, WestCare Nevada, Southern Nevada Adult Mental Health, Clark County Social Services, Hope Home Foundation, Nevada HAND, Nevada Health Centers, the Salvation Army, the United Way, U.S. Veterans Initiative, Willing Hands, United Healthcare, Anthem, Assemblyman Tyrone Thompson, Amerigroup, Veterans Village and the Nevada Department of Health Care, Financing & Policy.

Project 150 appointed co-founder Patrick Spargur as president of its board of directors. The nonprofit charity that helps homeless, displaced and disadvantaged high school students, also added Pastor Ron Thomas, Gino Wideen and Maria Marinch to the board. Don Purdue is the organization’s outgoing president and will become executive vice president. Thomas is an Army veteran and former state corrections officer. Wideen is senior vice president of Hill International. He formerly served on Project 150’s advisory board and has been involved with various other charities, including A Hand Up, Lighthouse Christian Fellowship and Meadow Christian Fellowship. Marinch is executive director of community relations at the College of Southern Nevada.

Smith’s Nevada grocery stores donated a collective 5,040 gallons of water to Three Square Food Bank, the Shade Tree, Salvation Army of Southern Nevada, Westcare, U.S. Vets, Nevada SPCA, Las Vegas Rescue Mission, Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada and Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth.

The Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth and the Olive Crest Family Resource Center received school supplies from the 12th annual Cox Back to School Supply Drive.

Commissioner Lawrence Weekly gave approximately 3,000 backpacks and other school supplies to local students. Mariana’s Supermarkets and Vegas PBS also supplied 3,000 students with backpacks and school supplies.

LP Insurance Services sales executive Wes Crockett was appointed to the board of directors for Miracle League of Las Vegas. The Miracle League of Las Vegas provides children and adults who have cognitive and/or physical challenges with the opportunity to play baseball.

The Historic Westside School at 330 and 350 W. Washington Ave. in West Las Vegas was rededicated following a $12.5 million renovation completed this summer. Work returned the original four-classroom building to its 1923 appearance inside and out, but repurposed as potential meeting rooms, offices and exhibit space. The 1948 annex building now looks as it did when it was built. The cost for renovating was funded by the Commission for the Las Vegas Centennial, the city of Las Vegas Redevelopment Agency and the city of Las Vegas, which also made use of $4 million in gap financing supplied via a federal program called New Markets Tax Credits.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties donated 44,000 bottles of water to the Las Vegas Rescue Mission during its fourth annual water drive.

Delta Dental Insurance Company donated $10,000 to Volunteers in Medicine of Southern Nevada to help improve access to oral health. Treasure Island employees donated 300 backpacks with school supplies to low-income children served by the Volunteers in Medicine Ruffin Family Clinic.

The NV Energy Foundation contributed more than $2.8 million to 86 nonprofit organizations statewide during the first six months of 2016. Grants were awarded to 39 Southern Nevada organizations, including the Cleveland Clinic Foundation for the Ruvo Center for Brain Health, the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District Foundation, Friends of Nevada Wilderness and Nevada STEM Coalition Gathering Genius.

Approximately 40 volunteers from Cox Communications of Las Vegas and MGM Resorts International painted the interior walls of the Boys & Girls Club of Southern Nevada Downtown Clubhouse. The Nevada Association of Realtors and its Leadership NVAR Class of 2016 teamed up with Boys & Girls Clubs to donate more than 1,000 backpacks stocked with school supplies.

Cricket Wireless delivered 100 backpacks with school supplies to the Salvation Army.

Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck’s Las Vegas office served more than 500 meals to the homeless community at the Las Vegas Rescue Mission.

Yellow Checker Star donated $150,000 of its modified business tax dollars to Dinosaurs & Roses, a local nonprofit that will use the money to award local scholarships for underprivileged children to attend private schools in Nevada.

Joe Brown and Tony Bonnici joined the board of directors of Honor Flight Southern Nevada. Brown is an attorney who has practiced law in Las Vegas for over 40 years, and Bonnici is the general manager of Lotus Broadcasting. Honor Flight flies World War II veterans to Washington D.C. to visit the memorials that stand in their honor.

Station Casinos donated school supplies to Rex Bell Elementary, Laura Dearing Elementary, Ollie Detwiler Elementary, P.A. Diskin Elementary, Mabel Hoggard Elementary, Howard E. Hollingsworth, C.T. Sewell Elementary, C.P. Squires Elementary, Whitney Elementary and Robert L. Taylor Elementary schools.

Affinity Gaming presented $25,000 to the Alzheimer’s Association at the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in October, surpassing its $100,000 yearlong goal and bringing the company’s total contribution to $136,000.

Bank of America donated $120,000 to eight nonprofits working to increase access to affordable housing and support neighborhood revitalization. Organizations receiving grants are:

• Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Southern Nevada, to support first-time homebuyer counseling among other resources to stimulate personal financial health and growth

• Habitat For Humanity Las Vegas, to support its “This is Our Neighborhood” revitalization program

• Las Vegas Natural History Museum, to support its “Open Door- Explore!” initiative, offering funding for low-income students in Clark County to attend educational field trips

• Nevada HAND, to support its resident services initiatives to ensure families and seniors are healthy, successful, and financially stable

• Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada, to support critical home repairs for those in need

• Safe Nest, to support the installation of new children’s playground equipment at its Downtown Las Vegas shelter location

• United States Veterans Initiative, to support a much-needed kitchen remodel at its veteran residential facility

• Women’s Development Center Inc., to support its Men In Transition program.