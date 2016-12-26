The Data: Dec. 25-31

BANKRUPTCIES

CHAPTER 7

Alessi & Koenig

9500 W. Flamingo Road., Suite 205

Las Vegas, NV 89147

Attorney: Ryan Alexander at [email protected]

Inventory Control Services dba Tier 1

1000 N. Green Valley Parkway, Suite 440-351

Henderson, NV 89074

Attorney: Jeffrey A. Cogan at [email protected]

CHAPTER 11

Draft Bars

4181 W. Oquendo Road

Las Vegas, NV 89118

Attorney: Christine A Roberts at [email protected]

BID OPPORTUNITIES

DECEMBER 30

2:15 p.m.

Desert tortoise fence, guards and culvert installation

Clark County, 604003

Tom Boldt at [email protected]

DECEMBER 31

3 p.m.

Annual requirements contract for hot climate sealant

Clark County, 604254

Ashley Peterson at [email protected]

JANUARY 11

2:15 p.m.

Clark County public works multi-use center

Clark County, 604252

Sandy Moody-Upton at [email protected]

BROKERED TRANSACTIONS

Sales

$759,200 for 5,840 square feet, industrial

4325 W. Patrick Lane, Unit 155, Las Vegas 89118

Landlord: Liu Property LV

Landlord agent: Dean Willmore, SIOR, and Alex Stanisic of Colliers International

Tenant: K&D Enterprises

Tenant agent: Michael Brazill and Jon Willis of Sun Commercial Real Estate

$270,000 for 5,136 square feet, office

4584 N. Rancho Drive, Las Vegas 89130

Landlord: MSCI 2007-IQ13 North Rancho Drive LLC

Landlord agent: Cathy Jones, Roy Fritz, Paul Chaffee, and Wil Chaffee of Sun Commercial Real Estate

Tenant: Did not disclose

Tenant agent: Did not disclose

Leases

$421,872 for 4,136 square feet, office

4000 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 240, Las Vegas 89119

Landlord: AILP LLC

Landlord agent: Michael Brazill and Edward Bassford of Sun Commercial Real Estate

Tenant: Michael Hsu of Newmark Grubb Knight Frank

Tenant agent: State of Nevada, Department of Administration, Public Works Division for the Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs

$199,824 for 6,270 square feet, office/warehouse

3070 E. Post Road, Las Vegas 89120

Landlord: JCRC LLC

Landlord agent: Lisa Hauger, Tim Behrendt and Tim Erickson of Sun Commercial Real Estate

Tenant: Climate Control Experts

Tenant agent: Jarrad Katz of MDL Group

$162,380 for 5,750 square feet, industrial

3020 N. Walnut Road, Suite 140, Las Vegas 89115

Landlord: MCA Walnut LLC

Landlord agent: Cathy Jones, David Livingston, Paul Miachika, Roy Fritz, and Jessica Cegavske of Sun Commercial Real Estate

Tenant: Sun Woo Jang

Tenant agent: Jae Rim of Key Realty

BUSINESS LICENSES

Sergio Carrera Lujan and Esther Lujan De Carrera

License type: Rental property

Address: 2407 Crawford St., North Las Vegas

Owner: Esther Lujan De Carrera and Sergio Carrera Lujan

Shahrzad M. Rhett

License type: Management or consulting service

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Shahrzad Rhett

Shelter Providers of Southern Nevada

License type: Nonprofit registration

Address: 4175 S. Riley St., Suite 100, Las Vegas

Owner: Shelter Providers of Southern Nevada

Silver State Tax Multiservices

License type: Business support

Address: 1550 E. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Iris Hondermann

Silver State Tax Multiservices

License type: Business support

Address: 2412 Santa Clara Drive, Las Vegas

Owner: Iris Hondermann

Simona Barten

License type: Day nursery

Address: 1429 Miller Ridge Ave, North Las Vegas

Owner: Simona Barten

Soulfire Studios

License type: Photography

Address: 8540 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 110, Las Vegas

Owner: Morgan Newburn Foundation for the Arts

Spivey Technologies

License type: General services

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Thomas M. Spivey

Stained Glass Wedding Chapel

License type: Wedding Chapel

Address: 721 S. Casino Center Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Sherrie Klute

Stewart Carrion

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 9525 Hillwood Drive, Suite 120, Las Vegas

Owner: Stewart Carrion

Strong Holdings

License type: Short-term residential rental

Address: 2812 Colanthe Ave, Las Vegas

Owner: Terry Farr

Sunkist Pools

License type: Contractor

Address: 676 Silver Pearl St., Henderson

Owner: Sunkist Pools

Sunny V. Clean

License type: Janitorial service

Address: 5633 Champagne Flower St., North Las Vegas

Owner: Jordan Portillo

Sushi Burrito Vegas

License type: Food services or cafe

Address: 9134 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: SBV

Suss Technology

License type: Manufacturer of dietary supplements

Address: 1883 Whitney Mesa Drive, Henderson

Owner: Suss Technology

Teriyaki Madness

License type: Food services or cafe

Address: 9151 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 104, Las Vegas

Owner: TMad Investments

Thai Seafood Ginger

License type: Restaurant

Address: 1750 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 8, Las Vegas

Owner: Crystal Nevada

The Las Vegas Neurofeedback Center

License type: Professional services

Address: 6867 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite A, Las Vegas

Owner: Donald Posson, Ph.D., LADC

The Law Office of Mary F. Chapman

License type: Professional services

Address: 8440 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 203, Las Vegas

Owner: Mary F. Chapman

The Max Art & Design

License type: Instruction services

Address: 1151 S. Buffalo Drive, Suite 202, Las Vegas

Owner: Yensoon Kim

Thumpertalk

License type: General retail sales

Address: 3281 N. Decatur Blvd., Suite 110, Las Vegas

Owner: Thumpertalk

Timeclock Plus

License type: General retail sales

Address: 1 Time Clock Drive, Las Vegas

Owner: Data Management

Timely Pest Control

License type: Repair and maintenance

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Alexander Barillaro

Touch Rehab

License type: Independent massage therapist

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Dawn Tudor

Svetlana Anatolyevna Tuttle

License type: Independent massage therapist

Address: 760 Coronado Center Drive, Henderson

Owner: Svetlana Anatolyevna Tuttle

Ultimate Shade Alternatives

License type: Contractor

Address: 402 W. Gemini Drive, Las Vegas

Owner: Desert-Sails

Unique Pieces Clothing Boutique

License type: General retail sales

Address: 2901 W. Washington Ave., Suites T1-37, Las Vegas

Owner: Tiffany Hall

Unity Cleaning Service

License type: Residential property maintenance

Address: 3940 Scott Robinson Blvd., Suite 1141, Las Vegas

Owner: Preston Shepherd and Aaronyesha Robinson

Vacation Hotpads

License type: Short-term residential rental

Address: 441 Elysian Plains Court and 6925 Creekside Lane, Las Vegas

Owner: Vacation Hotpads

Vegas Valley Batter’s Box

License type: Baseball and softball training

Address: 7370 Eastgate Road, Suite 100, Henderson

Owner: Vegas Valley Sports Management

Vegasbnb

License type: Short-term residential rental

Address: 1805 Windy Gap St., Las Vegas

Owner: Lovelife Rentals

Virtual Reality Experience

License type: Virtual reality sales

Address: 1300 W. Sunset Road, Henderson

Owner: Bellamac

Nathan Weeks

License type: Property maintenance

Address: 3153 Castle Canyon Ave, Henderson

Owner: Nathan Weeks

Welling Tan

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 1820 E. Sahara Ave., Suite 101, Las Vegas

Owner: Welling Tan

Williamson Law Office

License type: Professional services

Address: 420 S. Jones Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Airene Williamson

Wizards of Windows Cleaning Co.

License type: Residential property maintenance

Address: 3936 Beisner St., Las Vegas

Owner: Wizards of Windows

Wrap-So-Dy

License type: General retail sales

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: New Life Innovations

Wren’s Tax Station

License type: Business support

Address: 4343 N. Rancho Drive, Suite 218, Las Vegas

Owner: Shanae Wren

Yoon’s Cleaner

License type: Tailor and/or dressmaker

Address: 3130 N. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Hye Kim

Z - Mart 3

License type: Convenience store

Address: 1958 E. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Platinum Management Group 2

Zara’ Boutique

License type: General retail sales

Address: 1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite G07, Las Vegas

Owner: Zahra Taherkhanchi

Zone Engineering

License type: Professional services

Address: 4550 W. Oakey Blvd., Suite 97, Las Vegas

Owner: Dubernia Bales

Accomplished Home Inspections

License type: Professional services

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Greg Plapp

Addicted Realty

License type: Short-term residential rental

Address: 1328 St. Jude Circle, Las Vegas

Owner: George Anderson and Kenneth Calder

Alexander Racing Development

License type: Miscellaneous sales/service

Address: 3709 Tiger Ridge Lane, North Las Vegas

Owner: Peggy M. Miller

Alexandra’s Flowers & Gifts

License type: General retail sales

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Josefina Rodriguez

Aloha Hawaiian BBQ

License type: Restaurant

Address: 4990 W. Craig Road, Suite 4, Las Vegas

Owner: Aloha Hawaiian BBQ

Alyse

License type: Independent massage therapist

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Alyse R. Stasio

Anago of Las Vegas

License type: Management or consulting service

Address: 2881 S. Valley View Blvd., Suite 7, Las Vegas

Owner: Adak LLC

Aspen Appraisal Services

License type: Professional services

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Adrienne L. Wagner

Ati Physical Therapy

License type: Professional services - medical

Address: 7060 N. Durango Drive, Suite 130, Las Vegas

Owner: Athletic & Therapeutic Institute of Naperville

Attiva Valley View

License type: Apartment house

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Valley View NV Partners

Attiva Winterhaven

License type: Apartment house

Address: 3300 Winterhaven St., Las Vegas

Owner: Winterhaven NV Partners

Avenir Construction

License type: Contractor

Address: 11648 E. Shea Blvd., Suite 101, Las Vegas

Owner: Avenir Seniors Corp. and Jason Craik

Axis Healthcare Clinics

License type: Professional services - medical

Address: 6771 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite C, Las Vegas

Owner: Axis Healthcare Clinics

Balanced Health and Wellness

License type: Independent massage therapist

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Jeannette Vettiger

Beautiful Collections & Cristalwater

License type: General retail sales

Address: 1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Suites D25-D26, Las Vegas

Owner: Mercedes L. Carretero

Brian Burns

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 10100 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 160, Las Vegas

Owner: Brian Burns

Brite-N-Shine Mobile Car Wash

License type: Mobile auto detailing

Address: 6108 Kitamaya St., North Las Vegas

Owner: Teresa Martinez-Torres

Candle in the Desert

License type: General retail sales

Address: 1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite F12, Las Vegas

Owner: Nick Stathopoulos

Carraway & Associates

License type: Professional services

Address: 2421 Tech Center Court, Suite 100, Las Vegas

Owner: James Carraway

Caseys Purses Luggage

License type: General retail sales

Address: 3130 N. Rainbow Blvd., Suite H3, Las Vegas

Owner: Michael Mattos and Kyong Mattos

Cathye Johnson

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 1735 Village Center Cir, Las Vegas

Owner: Cathye Johnson

Celestial Water

License type: Contractor

Address: 7730 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Celestial Water

Centerplate

License type: Food services or cafe

Address: 850 Las Vegas Blvd. North, Las Vegas

Owner: Volume Services

Chance 4 Change

License type: Helping the homeless and needy

Address: 170 S. Green Valley Parkway, Suite 300, Henderson

Owner: Darnell Webster

Chicago Cravings

License type: Restaurant

Address: 6450 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 110, Las Vegas

Owner: Chicago Cravings

Chuanfei Yu

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 1820 E. Sahara Ave., Suite 101, Las Vegas

Owner: Chuanfei Yu

Clearpath Lending

License type: Professional services

Address: 1180 N. Town Center Drive, Suite 100, Las Vegas

Owner: Amir A. Omid and Shahla D. Shoja

Conceptz & Designz

License type: General services

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Maricella M. Rodriguez

Cooper Roofing & Solar

License type: Contractor

Address: 5795 Rogers St., Las Vegas

Owner: Cooper Roofing & Solar

Cox Business Security Solutions

License type: Contractor

Address: 1700 Vegas Drive, Las Vegas

Owner: Cox Advanced Services Nevada

Culp, Roberta

License type: Reiki Sessions

Address: 80 N. Pecos Road, Suite A, Henderson

Owner: Roberta Culp

Daniels Barbershop

License type: Cosmetology

Address: 5900 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 3, Las Vegas

Owner: Daniels Barbershop

Dash

License type: General services

Address: 817 S. Main St., Suite 100, Las Vegas

Owner: One World Solutions

David Karel Insurance Group

License type: Insurance agency

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: David Karel

Desert Rat Airbrush

License type: General services

Address: 3130 N. Rainbow Blvd., Suite I1, Las Vegas

Owner: Dawn M. Cox

Ditch Cable Now

License type: General retail sales

Address: 1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite G62, Las Vegas

Owner: Jonathan Lelito

DJ Mobile Home Servicing

License type: Manufactured housing setup and repair

Address: 5412 Tolentino Drive, Suite A, Las Vegas

Owner: DJ Mobile Home Servicing

Dlxhms

License type: Business support

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Christopher Oei

Dominguez Designs

License type: Miscellaneous sales/service

Address: 1116 Stanley Ave., North Las Vegas

Owner: Gustavo Dominguez

Doris G. Williams

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 10100 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 160, Las Vegas

Owner: Doris G. Williams

DRC Surveying Nevada

License type: Professional services

Address: 7080 La Cienega St., Las Vegas

Owner: Dennis Wertzler

Drummond Law Firm

License type: Professional services

Address: 810 S. Casino Center Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Craig W. Drummond

ECP Services

License type: Fulfilling request for resale demands and resale packages for HOA

Address: 2544 Red Planet St., Henderson

Owner: Elaine Peterson

Elegant Hair Extensions

License type: General retail sales

Address: 3900 N. Rancho Drive, Suite 105, Las Vegas

Owner: Glamour Girl Cos.

Elite at Badlands Golf Club

License type: Tavern

Address: 9119 Alta Drive, Las Vegas

Owner: Elite Golf Management

Era Brokers Consolidated

License type: Real estate firm

Address: 1735 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas

Owner: FJM Corp.

Fresh Boba Tea

License type: Food services or cafe

Address: 1033 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Glorious Trade

BUILDING PERMITS

$12,429,005, commercial - addition

3180 Citizen Ave., North Las Vegas

The Whiting-Turner Contracting

$6,000,000, commercial

4760 E. Bonanza Road, Las Vegas

Nevada General Construction

$2,037,510, multifamily residential

499 N. Lamb Blvd., Las Vegas

Hand Construction Co.

$1,631,497, commercial - new

13415 Apex Harbor Lane, North Las Vegas

Trinity Haven Development

$1,068,275, commercial

8431 Farm Road, Las Vegas

R&O Construction

$1,002,600, industrial - tenant improvement

751 W. Warm Springs Road, Suite 115, Henderson

Harsch Investment Properties

$627,000, commercial

8461 Farm Road, Las Vegas

R&O Construction

$450,000, tenant improvement

7301 Peak Drive, Las Vegas

Affordable Concepts

$300,000, commercial

4760 E. Bonanza Road, Las Vegas

Nevada General Construction

$270,000, grading

5130 Maverick St., Las Vegas

Patriot Contractors

$252,852, residential - production

2803 Delano Drive, Henderson

Mayfield S. Shane

$250,000, commercial - remodel

43 S. Stephanie St., Suite 140, Henderson

Vegas Stephanie LLC

$236,823, single-family dwelling

472 Bosco Di Fiore St., Las Vegas

Toll South LV

$228,909, commercial - addition

333 Gowan Road, North Las Vegas

Nevada Filter Service

$227,500, retail sales shell

55 N. Stephanie St., Henderson

Stephanie Wigwam SWC LLC

$225,626, residential - production

2791 Richmar Ave., Henderson

Ryland Homes Nevada

$213,930, single-family dwelling

5771 Sunset River Ave., Las Vegas

Century Communities of Nevada

$208,270, residential - production

717 Coastal Lagoon St., Henderson

KB Home LV Pearl Creek

$207,166, single-family dwelling

7351 Zonal Ave., Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$200,000, OTC x2

625 and 651 Shadow Lane, Las Vegas

E&M Enterprises

$195,659, single-family dwelling

9680 Skye Cliff Ave., Las Vegas

Pardee Homes of Nevada

$194,401, single-family dwelling

9940 Coyote Echo Court, Las Vegas

Woodside Homes of Nevada

$189,101, single-family dwelling

9741 Ponderosa Skye Court, Las Vegas

Century Communities of Nevada

$186,273, single-family dwelling

5532 Powell Prairie Ave., Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$185,506, commercial - addition

4140 Frehner Road, North Las Vegas

Ram Enterprise

$178,580, single-family dwelling

8104 Calico Bluffs St., Las Vegas

Century Communities of Nevada

$178,549, residential - production

273 Crimson Edge St., Henderson

DR Horton

$173,935, residential - new

2505 W. Gilmore Ave., North Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$173,281, single-family dwelling

7727 Red Lake Peak St., Las Vegas

Adaven Homes

$171,070, single-family dwelling x3

9071, 9078 and 9083 Irish Elk Ave., Las Vegas

DR Horton

$170,342, residential - production x2

867 and 871 Via Campo Tures, Henderson

Greystone Nevada

$170,342, residential - production

210 Via Del Salvatore, Henderson

Greystone Nevada

$169,732, residential - production

868 Via Campo Tures, Henderson

Greystone Nevada

$169,622, residential - production

3144 Tronzano Ave., Henderson

KB Home Inspirada

$167,847, residential - production

269 Crimson Edge St., Henderson

DR Horton

$161,914, residential - production

140 Fulgora St., Henderson

KB Home Nevada

$160,949, single-family dwelling x2

9077 and 9084 Irish Elk Ave., Las Vegas

DR Horton

$159,308, residential - production x2

493 and 497 Sunrise Breeze Ave., Henderson

Greystone Nevada

$159,142, residential - production

641 Rose Apple St., Henderson

Greystone Nevada

$156,488, single-family dwelling x2

8445 and 8465 Skye Crossing St., Las Vegas

Pardee Homes of Nevada

$156,369, residential - production

277 Crimson Edge St., Henderson

DR Horton

$153,031, single-family dwelling

10000 Celestial Cliffs Ave., Las Vegas

Pulte Homes of Nevada

$152,040, single-family dwelling

9072 Irish Elk Ave., Las Vegas

DR Horton

$151,377, single-family dwelling

8122 Skye Wolf Court, Las Vegas

Woodside Homes of Nevada

$149,493, residential - production

557 Our Heritage St., Henderson

Woodside Homes of Nevada

$145,837, single-family dwelling

10490 Mount Owen Court, Las Vegas

Greystone Nevada

$143,006, residential - production x2

715 and 723 Bollons Island St., Henderson

KB Home LV Pearl Creek

$140,919, single-family dwelling

12294 Terrace Verde Ave., Las Vegas

KB Home Nevada

$140,170, single-family dwelling

8394 Aspen Skye St., Las Vegas

Pulte Homes of Nevada

$139,512, residential - production

501 Sunrise Breeze Ave., Henderson

Greystone Nevada

$139,512, residential - production x2

817 and 821 Rosewater Drive, Henderson

Greystone Nevada

$139,172, residential - new

7162 Steubling Glen St., North Las Vegas

Woodside Homes of Nevada

$138,815, single-family dwelling

9611 Bruschi Ridge Court, Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$138,306, single-family dwelling

6820 Dayton Flyer St., Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$137,294, residential - production

883 Harbor Ave., Henderson

KB Home LV Pearl Creek

$137,241, residential - new

4137 Klondike River Place, North Las Vegas

Beazer Homes Holdings

$134,440, single-family dwelling x2

7731 and 7735 Red Lake Peak St., Las Vegas

Adaven Homes

$131,250, residential - production

592 Our Heritage St., Henderson

Woodside Homes of Nevada

$130,700, residential - new x2

2098 and 2110 Johnstown Ave., North Las Vegas

Harmony Homes

$130,350, commercial - remodel

2845 Siena Heights Drive, Suite 100, Henderson

CHP Henderson NV Pavilion

$129,640, single-family dwelling

8291 Nebula Cloud Ave., Las Vegas

Ryland Homes Nevada

$128,724, single-family dwelling

9690 Skye Cliff Ave., Las Vegas

Pardee Homes of Nevada

$128,724, single-family dwelling

8455 Skye Crossing St., Las Vegas

Pardee Homes of Nevada

$125,535, residential - new

2095 Johnstown Ave., North Las Vegas

Harmony Homes

$123,813, single-family dwelling

7906 Woolly St., Las Vegas

DR Horton

$119,834, single-family dwelling

439 Vigo Port St., Las Vegas

Ryland Homes Nevada

$119,495, residential - production

412 Pulse Ave., Henderson

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$119,273, residential - production

640 Rose Apple St., Henderson

Greystone Nevada

$118,103, residential - new

7166 Steubling Glen St., North Las Vegas

Woodside Homes of Nevada

$118,103, residential - new

7170 Steubling Glen St., North Las Vegas

Woodside Homes of Nevada

$117,499, residential - production

145 Brighton Hills Ave., Henderson

Did not disclose

$117,338, single-family dwelling

7148 Amber Dawn Court, Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$117,065, single-family dwelling x3

8933, 8943 and 8955 Drummer Bay Ave., Las Vegas

DR Horton

$117,000, commercial

8451 Farm Road, Las Vegas

R&O Construction

$115,373, residential - new x3

7158, 7174 and 7178 Steubling Glen St., North Las Vegas

Woodside Homes of Nevada

$114,802, single-family dwelling

8111 Skye Wolf Court, Las Vegas

Woodside Homes of Nevada

$113,728, residential - production

864 Via Campo Tures, Henderson

Greystone Nevada

$113,227, single-family dwelling x2

7912 and 7913 Woolly St., Las Vegas

DR Horton

$113,173, residential - production

2208 Via Italia, Henderson

KB Home Inspirada

$112,841, residential - production

1154 Bradley Bay Ave., Henderson

DR Horton

$112,841, residential - production x2

393 and 389 Wilford Springs St., Henderson

DR Horton

$112,841, residential - production

2268 Sky Island Drive, Henderson

DR Horton

$111,777, single-family dwelling

8228 Nebula Cloud Ave., Las Vegas

Ryland Homes Nevada

$108,486, residential - new x2

309 and 313 Butler Creek Court, North Las Vegas

Woodside Homes of Nevada

$108,411, residential - new

2091 Johnstown Ave., North Las Vegas

Harmony Homes

$107,961, residential - production

144 Fulgora St., Henderson

KB Home Nevada

$107,585, single-family dwelling

7111 Stanley Frederick St., Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$107,510, single-family dwelling

7852 Blue Lake Peak St., Las Vegas

Ryland Homes Nevada

$107,490, single-family dwelling

10808 Cowlite Ave., Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$107,296, residential - production x2

385 and 391 Wilford Springs St., Henderson

DR Horton

$107,296, residential - production

385 Wilford Springs St., Henderson

DR Horton

$107,296, residential - production

2276 Sky Island Drive, Henderson

DR Horton

$107,296, residential - production

2264 Sky Island Drive, Henderson

DR Horton

$106,969, residential - new

5749 Country Lake Lane, North Las Vegas

Beazer Homes Holdings

$106,649, single-family dwelling x2

8927 and 8949 Drummer Bay Ave., Las Vegas

DR Horton

$106,409, residential - production

3066 Scenic Rhyme Ave., Henderson

Century Communities of Nevada

$103,747, residential - production

487 Fortissimo St., Henderson

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$103,549, single-family dwelling x3

7907, 7918 and 7919 Woolly St., Las Vegas

DR Horton

$103,232, single-family dwelling

430 Port Reggio St., Las Vegas

KB Home Nevada

$103,192, residential - production

426 Barcarolle Lane, Henderson

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$102,708, single-family dwelling

8255 Nebula Cloud Ave., Las Vegas

Ryland Homes Nevada

$102,527, residential - production

3208 Brescia Bank Ave., Henderson

KB Home Inspirada

$101,751, residential - production

1152 Bradley Bay Ave., Henderson

DR Horton

$101,751, residential - production

387 Wilford Springs St., Henderson

DR Horton

$101,751, residential - production

2272 Sky Island Drive, Henderson

DR Horton

