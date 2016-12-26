The Data: Dec. 25-31

BANKRUPTCIES
CHAPTER 7
Alessi & Koenig
9500 W. Flamingo Road., Suite 205
Las Vegas, NV 89147
Attorney: Ryan Alexander at [email protected]
Inventory Control Services dba Tier 1
1000 N. Green Valley Parkway, Suite 440-351
Henderson, NV 89074
Attorney: Jeffrey A. Cogan at [email protected]
CHAPTER 11
Draft Bars
4181 W. Oquendo Road
Las Vegas, NV 89118
Attorney: Christine A Roberts at [email protected]
BID OPPORTUNITIES
DECEMBER 30
2:15 p.m.
Desert tortoise fence, guards and culvert installation
Clark County, 604003
Tom Boldt at [email protected]
DECEMBER 31
3 p.m.
Annual requirements contract for hot climate sealant
Clark County, 604254
Ashley Peterson at [email protected]
JANUARY 11
2:15 p.m.
Clark County public works multi-use center
Clark County, 604252
Sandy Moody-Upton at [email protected]
BROKERED TRANSACTIONS
Sales
$759,200 for 5,840 square feet, industrial
4325 W. Patrick Lane, Unit 155, Las Vegas 89118
Landlord: Liu Property LV
Landlord agent: Dean Willmore, SIOR, and Alex Stanisic of Colliers International
Tenant: K&D Enterprises
Tenant agent: Michael Brazill and Jon Willis of Sun Commercial Real Estate
$270,000 for 5,136 square feet, office
4584 N. Rancho Drive, Las Vegas 89130
Landlord: MSCI 2007-IQ13 North Rancho Drive LLC
Landlord agent: Cathy Jones, Roy Fritz, Paul Chaffee, and Wil Chaffee of Sun Commercial Real Estate
Tenant: Did not disclose
Tenant agent: Did not disclose
Leases
$421,872 for 4,136 square feet, office
4000 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 240, Las Vegas 89119
Landlord: AILP LLC
Landlord agent: Michael Brazill and Edward Bassford of Sun Commercial Real Estate
Tenant: Michael Hsu of Newmark Grubb Knight Frank
Tenant agent: State of Nevada, Department of Administration, Public Works Division for the Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs
$199,824 for 6,270 square feet, office/warehouse
3070 E. Post Road, Las Vegas 89120
Landlord: JCRC LLC
Landlord agent: Lisa Hauger, Tim Behrendt and Tim Erickson of Sun Commercial Real Estate
Tenant: Climate Control Experts
Tenant agent: Jarrad Katz of MDL Group
$162,380 for 5,750 square feet, industrial
3020 N. Walnut Road, Suite 140, Las Vegas 89115
Landlord: MCA Walnut LLC
Landlord agent: Cathy Jones, David Livingston, Paul Miachika, Roy Fritz, and Jessica Cegavske of Sun Commercial Real Estate
Tenant: Sun Woo Jang
Tenant agent: Jae Rim of Key Realty
BUSINESS LICENSES
Sergio Carrera Lujan and Esther Lujan De Carrera
License type: Rental property
Address: 2407 Crawford St., North Las Vegas
Owner: Esther Lujan De Carrera and Sergio Carrera Lujan
Shahrzad M. Rhett
License type: Management or consulting service
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Shahrzad Rhett
Shelter Providers of Southern Nevada
License type: Nonprofit registration
Address: 4175 S. Riley St., Suite 100, Las Vegas
Owner: Shelter Providers of Southern Nevada
Silver State Tax Multiservices
License type: Business support
Address: 1550 E. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Iris Hondermann
Silver State Tax Multiservices
License type: Business support
Address: 2412 Santa Clara Drive, Las Vegas
Owner: Iris Hondermann
Simona Barten
License type: Day nursery
Address: 1429 Miller Ridge Ave, North Las Vegas
Owner: Simona Barten
Soulfire Studios
License type: Photography
Address: 8540 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 110, Las Vegas
Owner: Morgan Newburn Foundation for the Arts
Spivey Technologies
License type: General services
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Thomas M. Spivey
Stained Glass Wedding Chapel
License type: Wedding Chapel
Address: 721 S. Casino Center Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: Sherrie Klute
Stewart Carrion
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 9525 Hillwood Drive, Suite 120, Las Vegas
Owner: Stewart Carrion
Strong Holdings
License type: Short-term residential rental
Address: 2812 Colanthe Ave, Las Vegas
Owner: Terry Farr
Sunkist Pools
License type: Contractor
Address: 676 Silver Pearl St., Henderson
Owner: Sunkist Pools
Sunny V. Clean
License type: Janitorial service
Address: 5633 Champagne Flower St., North Las Vegas
Owner: Jordan Portillo
Sushi Burrito Vegas
License type: Food services or cafe
Address: 9134 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: SBV
Suss Technology
License type: Manufacturer of dietary supplements
Address: 1883 Whitney Mesa Drive, Henderson
Owner: Suss Technology
Teriyaki Madness
License type: Food services or cafe
Address: 9151 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 104, Las Vegas
Owner: TMad Investments
Thai Seafood Ginger
License type: Restaurant
Address: 1750 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 8, Las Vegas
Owner: Crystal Nevada
The Las Vegas Neurofeedback Center
License type: Professional services
Address: 6867 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite A, Las Vegas
Owner: Donald Posson, Ph.D., LADC
The Law Office of Mary F. Chapman
License type: Professional services
Address: 8440 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 203, Las Vegas
Owner: Mary F. Chapman
The Max Art & Design
License type: Instruction services
Address: 1151 S. Buffalo Drive, Suite 202, Las Vegas
Owner: Yensoon Kim
Thumpertalk
License type: General retail sales
Address: 3281 N. Decatur Blvd., Suite 110, Las Vegas
Owner: Thumpertalk
Timeclock Plus
License type: General retail sales
Address: 1 Time Clock Drive, Las Vegas
Owner: Data Management
Timely Pest Control
License type: Repair and maintenance
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Alexander Barillaro
Touch Rehab
License type: Independent massage therapist
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Dawn Tudor
Svetlana Anatolyevna Tuttle
License type: Independent massage therapist
Address: 760 Coronado Center Drive, Henderson
Owner: Svetlana Anatolyevna Tuttle
Ultimate Shade Alternatives
License type: Contractor
Address: 402 W. Gemini Drive, Las Vegas
Owner: Desert-Sails
Unique Pieces Clothing Boutique
License type: General retail sales
Address: 2901 W. Washington Ave., Suites T1-37, Las Vegas
Owner: Tiffany Hall
Unity Cleaning Service
License type: Residential property maintenance
Address: 3940 Scott Robinson Blvd., Suite 1141, Las Vegas
Owner: Preston Shepherd and Aaronyesha Robinson
Vacation Hotpads
License type: Short-term residential rental
Address: 441 Elysian Plains Court and 6925 Creekside Lane, Las Vegas
Owner: Vacation Hotpads
Vegas Valley Batter’s Box
License type: Baseball and softball training
Address: 7370 Eastgate Road, Suite 100, Henderson
Owner: Vegas Valley Sports Management
Vegasbnb
License type: Short-term residential rental
Address: 1805 Windy Gap St., Las Vegas
Owner: Lovelife Rentals
Virtual Reality Experience
License type: Virtual reality sales
Address: 1300 W. Sunset Road, Henderson
Owner: Bellamac
Nathan Weeks
License type: Property maintenance
Address: 3153 Castle Canyon Ave, Henderson
Owner: Nathan Weeks
Welling Tan
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 1820 E. Sahara Ave., Suite 101, Las Vegas
Owner: Welling Tan
Williamson Law Office
License type: Professional services
Address: 420 S. Jones Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: Airene Williamson
Wizards of Windows Cleaning Co.
License type: Residential property maintenance
Address: 3936 Beisner St., Las Vegas
Owner: Wizards of Windows
Wrap-So-Dy
License type: General retail sales
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: New Life Innovations
Wren’s Tax Station
License type: Business support
Address: 4343 N. Rancho Drive, Suite 218, Las Vegas
Owner: Shanae Wren
Yoon’s Cleaner
License type: Tailor and/or dressmaker
Address: 3130 N. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: Hye Kim
Z - Mart 3
License type: Convenience store
Address: 1958 E. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: Platinum Management Group 2
Zara’ Boutique
License type: General retail sales
Address: 1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite G07, Las Vegas
Owner: Zahra Taherkhanchi
Zone Engineering
License type: Professional services
Address: 4550 W. Oakey Blvd., Suite 97, Las Vegas
Owner: Dubernia Bales
Accomplished Home Inspections
License type: Professional services
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Greg Plapp
Addicted Realty
License type: Short-term residential rental
Address: 1328 St. Jude Circle, Las Vegas
Owner: George Anderson and Kenneth Calder
Alexander Racing Development
License type: Miscellaneous sales/service
Address: 3709 Tiger Ridge Lane, North Las Vegas
Owner: Peggy M. Miller
Alexandra’s Flowers & Gifts
License type: General retail sales
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Josefina Rodriguez
Aloha Hawaiian BBQ
License type: Restaurant
Address: 4990 W. Craig Road, Suite 4, Las Vegas
Owner: Aloha Hawaiian BBQ
Alyse
License type: Independent massage therapist
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Alyse R. Stasio
Anago of Las Vegas
License type: Management or consulting service
Address: 2881 S. Valley View Blvd., Suite 7, Las Vegas
Owner: Adak LLC
Aspen Appraisal Services
License type: Professional services
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Adrienne L. Wagner
Ati Physical Therapy
License type: Professional services - medical
Address: 7060 N. Durango Drive, Suite 130, Las Vegas
Owner: Athletic & Therapeutic Institute of Naperville
Attiva Valley View
License type: Apartment house
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Valley View NV Partners
Attiva Winterhaven
License type: Apartment house
Address: 3300 Winterhaven St., Las Vegas
Owner: Winterhaven NV Partners
Avenir Construction
License type: Contractor
Address: 11648 E. Shea Blvd., Suite 101, Las Vegas
Owner: Avenir Seniors Corp. and Jason Craik
Axis Healthcare Clinics
License type: Professional services - medical
Address: 6771 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite C, Las Vegas
Owner: Axis Healthcare Clinics
Balanced Health and Wellness
License type: Independent massage therapist
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Jeannette Vettiger
Beautiful Collections & Cristalwater
License type: General retail sales
Address: 1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Suites D25-D26, Las Vegas
Owner: Mercedes L. Carretero
Brian Burns
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 10100 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 160, Las Vegas
Owner: Brian Burns
Brite-N-Shine Mobile Car Wash
License type: Mobile auto detailing
Address: 6108 Kitamaya St., North Las Vegas
Owner: Teresa Martinez-Torres
Candle in the Desert
License type: General retail sales
Address: 1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite F12, Las Vegas
Owner: Nick Stathopoulos
Carraway & Associates
License type: Professional services
Address: 2421 Tech Center Court, Suite 100, Las Vegas
Owner: James Carraway
Caseys Purses Luggage
License type: General retail sales
Address: 3130 N. Rainbow Blvd., Suite H3, Las Vegas
Owner: Michael Mattos and Kyong Mattos
Cathye Johnson
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 1735 Village Center Cir, Las Vegas
Owner: Cathye Johnson
Celestial Water
License type: Contractor
Address: 7730 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: Celestial Water
Centerplate
License type: Food services or cafe
Address: 850 Las Vegas Blvd. North, Las Vegas
Owner: Volume Services
Chance 4 Change
License type: Helping the homeless and needy
Address: 170 S. Green Valley Parkway, Suite 300, Henderson
Owner: Darnell Webster
Chicago Cravings
License type: Restaurant
Address: 6450 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 110, Las Vegas
Owner: Chicago Cravings
Chuanfei Yu
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 1820 E. Sahara Ave., Suite 101, Las Vegas
Owner: Chuanfei Yu
Clearpath Lending
License type: Professional services
Address: 1180 N. Town Center Drive, Suite 100, Las Vegas
Owner: Amir A. Omid and Shahla D. Shoja
Conceptz & Designz
License type: General services
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Maricella M. Rodriguez
Cooper Roofing & Solar
License type: Contractor
Address: 5795 Rogers St., Las Vegas
Owner: Cooper Roofing & Solar
Cox Business Security Solutions
License type: Contractor
Address: 1700 Vegas Drive, Las Vegas
Owner: Cox Advanced Services Nevada
Culp, Roberta
License type: Reiki Sessions
Address: 80 N. Pecos Road, Suite A, Henderson
Owner: Roberta Culp
Daniels Barbershop
License type: Cosmetology
Address: 5900 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 3, Las Vegas
Owner: Daniels Barbershop
Dash
License type: General services
Address: 817 S. Main St., Suite 100, Las Vegas
Owner: One World Solutions
David Karel Insurance Group
License type: Insurance agency
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: David Karel
Desert Rat Airbrush
License type: General services
Address: 3130 N. Rainbow Blvd., Suite I1, Las Vegas
Owner: Dawn M. Cox
Ditch Cable Now
License type: General retail sales
Address: 1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite G62, Las Vegas
Owner: Jonathan Lelito
DJ Mobile Home Servicing
License type: Manufactured housing setup and repair
Address: 5412 Tolentino Drive, Suite A, Las Vegas
Owner: DJ Mobile Home Servicing
Dlxhms
License type: Business support
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Christopher Oei
Dominguez Designs
License type: Miscellaneous sales/service
Address: 1116 Stanley Ave., North Las Vegas
Owner: Gustavo Dominguez
Doris G. Williams
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 10100 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 160, Las Vegas
Owner: Doris G. Williams
DRC Surveying Nevada
License type: Professional services
Address: 7080 La Cienega St., Las Vegas
Owner: Dennis Wertzler
Drummond Law Firm
License type: Professional services
Address: 810 S. Casino Center Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: Craig W. Drummond
ECP Services
License type: Fulfilling request for resale demands and resale packages for HOA
Address: 2544 Red Planet St., Henderson
Owner: Elaine Peterson
Elegant Hair Extensions
License type: General retail sales
Address: 3900 N. Rancho Drive, Suite 105, Las Vegas
Owner: Glamour Girl Cos.
Elite at Badlands Golf Club
License type: Tavern
Address: 9119 Alta Drive, Las Vegas
Owner: Elite Golf Management
Era Brokers Consolidated
License type: Real estate firm
Address: 1735 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas
Owner: FJM Corp.
Fresh Boba Tea
License type: Food services or cafe
Address: 1033 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: Glorious Trade
BUILDING PERMITS
$12,429,005, commercial - addition
3180 Citizen Ave., North Las Vegas
The Whiting-Turner Contracting
$6,000,000, commercial
4760 E. Bonanza Road, Las Vegas
Nevada General Construction
$2,037,510, multifamily residential
499 N. Lamb Blvd., Las Vegas
Hand Construction Co.
$1,631,497, commercial - new
13415 Apex Harbor Lane, North Las Vegas
Trinity Haven Development
$1,068,275, commercial
8431 Farm Road, Las Vegas
R&O Construction
$1,002,600, industrial - tenant improvement
751 W. Warm Springs Road, Suite 115, Henderson
Harsch Investment Properties
$627,000, commercial
8461 Farm Road, Las Vegas
R&O Construction
$450,000, tenant improvement
7301 Peak Drive, Las Vegas
Affordable Concepts
$300,000, commercial
4760 E. Bonanza Road, Las Vegas
Nevada General Construction
$270,000, grading
5130 Maverick St., Las Vegas
Patriot Contractors
$252,852, residential - production
2803 Delano Drive, Henderson
Mayfield S. Shane
$250,000, commercial - remodel
43 S. Stephanie St., Suite 140, Henderson
Vegas Stephanie LLC
$236,823, single-family dwelling
472 Bosco Di Fiore St., Las Vegas
Toll South LV
$228,909, commercial - addition
333 Gowan Road, North Las Vegas
Nevada Filter Service
$227,500, retail sales shell
55 N. Stephanie St., Henderson
Stephanie Wigwam SWC LLC
$225,626, residential - production
2791 Richmar Ave., Henderson
Ryland Homes Nevada
$213,930, single-family dwelling
5771 Sunset River Ave., Las Vegas
Century Communities of Nevada
$208,270, residential - production
717 Coastal Lagoon St., Henderson
KB Home LV Pearl Creek
$207,166, single-family dwelling
7351 Zonal Ave., Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$200,000, OTC x2
625 and 651 Shadow Lane, Las Vegas
E&M Enterprises
$195,659, single-family dwelling
9680 Skye Cliff Ave., Las Vegas
Pardee Homes of Nevada
$194,401, single-family dwelling
9940 Coyote Echo Court, Las Vegas
Woodside Homes of Nevada
$189,101, single-family dwelling
9741 Ponderosa Skye Court, Las Vegas
Century Communities of Nevada
$186,273, single-family dwelling
5532 Powell Prairie Ave., Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$185,506, commercial - addition
4140 Frehner Road, North Las Vegas
Ram Enterprise
$178,580, single-family dwelling
8104 Calico Bluffs St., Las Vegas
Century Communities of Nevada
$178,549, residential - production
273 Crimson Edge St., Henderson
DR Horton
$173,935, residential - new
2505 W. Gilmore Ave., North Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$173,281, single-family dwelling
7727 Red Lake Peak St., Las Vegas
Adaven Homes
$171,070, single-family dwelling x3
9071, 9078 and 9083 Irish Elk Ave., Las Vegas
DR Horton
$170,342, residential - production x2
867 and 871 Via Campo Tures, Henderson
Greystone Nevada
$170,342, residential - production
210 Via Del Salvatore, Henderson
Greystone Nevada
$169,732, residential - production
868 Via Campo Tures, Henderson
Greystone Nevada
$169,622, residential - production
3144 Tronzano Ave., Henderson
KB Home Inspirada
$167,847, residential - production
269 Crimson Edge St., Henderson
DR Horton
$161,914, residential - production
140 Fulgora St., Henderson
KB Home Nevada
$160,949, single-family dwelling x2
9077 and 9084 Irish Elk Ave., Las Vegas
DR Horton
$159,308, residential - production x2
493 and 497 Sunrise Breeze Ave., Henderson
Greystone Nevada
$159,142, residential - production
641 Rose Apple St., Henderson
Greystone Nevada
$156,488, single-family dwelling x2
8445 and 8465 Skye Crossing St., Las Vegas
Pardee Homes of Nevada
$156,369, residential - production
277 Crimson Edge St., Henderson
DR Horton
$153,031, single-family dwelling
10000 Celestial Cliffs Ave., Las Vegas
Pulte Homes of Nevada
$152,040, single-family dwelling
9072 Irish Elk Ave., Las Vegas
DR Horton
$151,377, single-family dwelling
8122 Skye Wolf Court, Las Vegas
Woodside Homes of Nevada
$149,493, residential - production
557 Our Heritage St., Henderson
Woodside Homes of Nevada
$145,837, single-family dwelling
10490 Mount Owen Court, Las Vegas
Greystone Nevada
$143,006, residential - production x2
715 and 723 Bollons Island St., Henderson
KB Home LV Pearl Creek
$140,919, single-family dwelling
12294 Terrace Verde Ave., Las Vegas
KB Home Nevada
$140,170, single-family dwelling
8394 Aspen Skye St., Las Vegas
Pulte Homes of Nevada
$139,512, residential - production
501 Sunrise Breeze Ave., Henderson
Greystone Nevada
$139,512, residential - production x2
817 and 821 Rosewater Drive, Henderson
Greystone Nevada
$139,172, residential - new
7162 Steubling Glen St., North Las Vegas
Woodside Homes of Nevada
$138,815, single-family dwelling
9611 Bruschi Ridge Court, Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$138,306, single-family dwelling
6820 Dayton Flyer St., Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$137,294, residential - production
883 Harbor Ave., Henderson
KB Home LV Pearl Creek
$137,241, residential - new
4137 Klondike River Place, North Las Vegas
Beazer Homes Holdings
$134,440, single-family dwelling x2
7731 and 7735 Red Lake Peak St., Las Vegas
Adaven Homes
$131,250, residential - production
592 Our Heritage St., Henderson
Woodside Homes of Nevada
$130,700, residential - new x2
2098 and 2110 Johnstown Ave., North Las Vegas
Harmony Homes
$130,350, commercial - remodel
2845 Siena Heights Drive, Suite 100, Henderson
CHP Henderson NV Pavilion
$129,640, single-family dwelling
8291 Nebula Cloud Ave., Las Vegas
Ryland Homes Nevada
$128,724, single-family dwelling
9690 Skye Cliff Ave., Las Vegas
Pardee Homes of Nevada
$128,724, single-family dwelling
8455 Skye Crossing St., Las Vegas
Pardee Homes of Nevada
$125,535, residential - new
2095 Johnstown Ave., North Las Vegas
Harmony Homes
$123,813, single-family dwelling
7906 Woolly St., Las Vegas
DR Horton
$119,834, single-family dwelling
439 Vigo Port St., Las Vegas
Ryland Homes Nevada
$119,495, residential - production
412 Pulse Ave., Henderson
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$119,273, residential - production
640 Rose Apple St., Henderson
Greystone Nevada
$118,103, residential - new
7166 Steubling Glen St., North Las Vegas
Woodside Homes of Nevada
$118,103, residential - new
7170 Steubling Glen St., North Las Vegas
Woodside Homes of Nevada
$117,499, residential - production
145 Brighton Hills Ave., Henderson
Did not disclose
$117,338, single-family dwelling
7148 Amber Dawn Court, Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$117,065, single-family dwelling x3
8933, 8943 and 8955 Drummer Bay Ave., Las Vegas
DR Horton
$117,000, commercial
8451 Farm Road, Las Vegas
R&O Construction
$115,373, residential - new x3
7158, 7174 and 7178 Steubling Glen St., North Las Vegas
Woodside Homes of Nevada
$114,802, single-family dwelling
8111 Skye Wolf Court, Las Vegas
Woodside Homes of Nevada
$113,728, residential - production
864 Via Campo Tures, Henderson
Greystone Nevada
$113,227, single-family dwelling x2
7912 and 7913 Woolly St., Las Vegas
DR Horton
$113,173, residential - production
2208 Via Italia, Henderson
KB Home Inspirada
$112,841, residential - production
1154 Bradley Bay Ave., Henderson
DR Horton
$112,841, residential - production x2
393 and 389 Wilford Springs St., Henderson
DR Horton
$112,841, residential - production
2268 Sky Island Drive, Henderson
DR Horton
$111,777, single-family dwelling
8228 Nebula Cloud Ave., Las Vegas
Ryland Homes Nevada
$108,486, residential - new x2
309 and 313 Butler Creek Court, North Las Vegas
Woodside Homes of Nevada
$108,411, residential - new
2091 Johnstown Ave., North Las Vegas
Harmony Homes
$107,961, residential - production
144 Fulgora St., Henderson
KB Home Nevada
$107,585, single-family dwelling
7111 Stanley Frederick St., Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$107,510, single-family dwelling
7852 Blue Lake Peak St., Las Vegas
Ryland Homes Nevada
$107,490, single-family dwelling
10808 Cowlite Ave., Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$107,296, residential - production x2
385 and 391 Wilford Springs St., Henderson
DR Horton
$107,296, residential - production
385 Wilford Springs St., Henderson
DR Horton
$107,296, residential - production
2276 Sky Island Drive, Henderson
DR Horton
$107,296, residential - production
2264 Sky Island Drive, Henderson
DR Horton
$106,969, residential - new
5749 Country Lake Lane, North Las Vegas
Beazer Homes Holdings
$106,649, single-family dwelling x2
8927 and 8949 Drummer Bay Ave., Las Vegas
DR Horton
$106,409, residential - production
3066 Scenic Rhyme Ave., Henderson
Century Communities of Nevada
$103,747, residential - production
487 Fortissimo St., Henderson
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$103,549, single-family dwelling x3
7907, 7918 and 7919 Woolly St., Las Vegas
DR Horton
$103,232, single-family dwelling
430 Port Reggio St., Las Vegas
KB Home Nevada
$103,192, residential - production
426 Barcarolle Lane, Henderson
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$102,708, single-family dwelling
8255 Nebula Cloud Ave., Las Vegas
Ryland Homes Nevada
$102,527, residential - production
3208 Brescia Bank Ave., Henderson
KB Home Inspirada
$101,751, residential - production
1152 Bradley Bay Ave., Henderson
DR Horton
$101,751, residential - production
387 Wilford Springs St., Henderson
DR Horton
$101,751, residential - production
2272 Sky Island Drive, Henderson
DR Horton
