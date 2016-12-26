The List: The largest conventions of 2016

Mon, Dec 26, 2016

30,000 May 3-5
Convention Website Estimated attendees Dates
1 CES 2016cesweb.org 165,000 Jan. 6-9
2 SEMA (Automotive Aftermarket Industry Week)semashow.com 140,000 Nov. 1-4
3a MAGIC International (spring)magiconline.com 85,000 Feb. 16-18
3b MAGIC International (fall)magiconline.com 85,000 Aug. 15-17
5 International Market Centers, LP (IMC)imcenters.com 50,000 Jan. 24-28
6 ASD Trade Showsasdonline.com 50,000 Feb. 28 - March 2
7 International Market Centers, LP (IMC)imcenters.com 50,000 July 31 - Aug. 3
8 National Mining Association (MINEXPO)nma.org 50,000 Sept. 26-28
9 World of Concrete Exposition (WOC)worldofconcrete.com 48,000 Feb. 2-5
10 Super Mobility Week (CTIA)ctia.org 40,000 Sept. 7-9
11 Nightclub and Bar Convention & Trade Show (NCB)ncbshow.com 39,000 March 8-9
12 JCK Showlasvegas.jckonline.com 39,000 June 3-6
13 International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC)icsc.org 36,000 May 23-25
14 International Communications Industries Association, Inc. (InfoComm)infocommshow.org 35,000 June 8-10
15 ASD Trade Showsasdonline.com 35,000 July 31 - Aug. 3
16 National Kitchen & Bath Associationnkba.org 33,000 Jan. 19-21
17 Orgill, Inc.orgill.com 32,000 Aug. 25-27
18 Healthcare Information & Management Systems Society (HIMSS)himssconference.org 30,000 Feb. 29 - March 4
19 National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA)nada.org 30,000 April 1-3
20 National Hardware Show (NHS)nationalhardwareshow.com
21 Global Gaming Expo (G2E)globalgamingexpo.com 26,000 Sept. 27-29
22 Surfacestisewest.com 25,000 Jan. 20-22
23 Adult Entertainment Expo (AEE - AVN)adultentertainmentexpo.com 25,000 Jan. 20-23
24 Int’l Esthetics Cosmetics & Spa Conference (IECSC) Int’l Beauty Show Las Vegas (IBS)iecsc.com 25,000 June 25-27
25 American Society of Health-System Pharmacistsashp.org 25,000 Dec. 4-8
26 DeafNationdeafnation.com 23,000 July 6-8
27 Specialty Graphic Imaging Association (SGIA)sgia.org 23,000 Sept. 14-16
28 International Baking Industry Expo (IBIE)ibie2016.com 22,000 Oct. 8-11
29 Safari Club International (Confidential)safariclub.org 21,000 Feb. 3-6
30 Promotional Products Association Internationalppai.org 20,000 Jan. 10-14
31 Hospitality Design Expohdexpo.com 17,500 May 4-6
32 Solar Energy Trade Shows LLCsolarenergytradeshow.com 15,000 Sept. 13-15
33 Western Veterinary Conferencewvc.org 14,500 March 6-10
34 All Baby and Child, Inc. (ABC)theabcshow.com 14,000 Oct. 18-21
35 Live Design International (LDI)ldishow.com 14,000 Oct. 21-23
36 National Association of Pizzeria Operators (NAP)pizzaexpo.com 12,000 March 8-10
37 Waste Expowasteexpo.com 12,000 June 7-9
38 American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP)acep.org 12,000 Oct. 15-18
39 Wedding & Portrait Photographers International (WPPI)wppionline.com 11,000 March 3-10
40 International Wireless Communications Expo (IWCE)iwceexpo.com 10,000 March 23-24
41 Globalshopglobalshop.com 10,000 March 23-24
42 IMEX Worldwide Exhibition Dimexamerica.com 10,000 Oct. 18-20
43 Diving Equipment & Marketing Association (DEMA demashow.com 10,000 Nov. 16-19

