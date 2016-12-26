The List: The largest conventions of 2016

Convention Website Estimated attendees Dates 1 CES 2016 cesweb.org 165,000 Jan. 6-9 2 SEMA (Automotive Aftermarket Industry Week) semashow.com 140,000 Nov. 1-4 3a MAGIC International (spring) magiconline.com 85,000 Feb. 16-18 3b MAGIC International (fall) magiconline.com 85,000 Aug. 15-17 5 International Market Centers, LP (IMC) imcenters.com 50,000 Jan. 24-28 6 ASD Trade Shows asdonline.com 50,000 Feb. 28 - March 2 7 International Market Centers, LP (IMC) imcenters.com 50,000 July 31 - Aug. 3 8 National Mining Association (MINEXPO) nma.org 50,000 Sept. 26-28 9 World of Concrete Exposition (WOC) worldofconcrete.com 48,000 Feb. 2-5 10 Super Mobility Week (CTIA) ctia.org 40,000 Sept. 7-9 11 Nightclub and Bar Convention & Trade Show (NCB) ncbshow.com 39,000 March 8-9 12 JCK Show lasvegas.jckonline.com 39,000 June 3-6 13 International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC) icsc.org 36,000 May 23-25 14 International Communications Industries Association, Inc. (InfoComm) infocommshow.org 35,000 June 8-10 15 ASD Trade Shows asdonline.com 35,000 July 31 - Aug. 3 16 National Kitchen & Bath Association nkba.org 33,000 Jan. 19-21 17 Orgill, Inc. orgill.com 32,000 Aug. 25-27 18 Healthcare Information & Management Systems Society (HIMSS) himssconference.org 30,000 Feb. 29 - March 4 19 National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) nada.org 30,000 April 1-3 20 National Hardware Show (NHS) nationalhardwareshow.com 30,000 May 3-5 21 Global Gaming Expo (G2E) globalgamingexpo.com 26,000 Sept. 27-29 22 Surfaces tisewest.com 25,000 Jan. 20-22 23 Adult Entertainment Expo (AEE - AVN) adultentertainmentexpo.com 25,000 Jan. 20-23 24 Int’l Esthetics Cosmetics & Spa Conference (IECSC) Int’l Beauty Show Las Vegas (IBS) iecsc.com 25,000 June 25-27 25 American Society of Health-System Pharmacists ashp.org 25,000 Dec. 4-8 26 DeafNation deafnation.com 23,000 July 6-8 27 Specialty Graphic Imaging Association (SGIA) sgia.org 23,000 Sept. 14-16 28 International Baking Industry Expo (IBIE) ibie2016.com 22,000 Oct. 8-11 29 Safari Club International (Confidential) safariclub.org 21,000 Feb. 3-6 30 Promotional Products Association International ppai.org 20,000 Jan. 10-14 31 Hospitality Design Expo hdexpo.com 17,500 May 4-6 32 Solar Energy Trade Shows LLC solarenergytradeshow.com 15,000 Sept. 13-15 33 Western Veterinary Conference wvc.org 14,500 March 6-10 34 All Baby and Child, Inc. (ABC) theabcshow.com 14,000 Oct. 18-21 35 Live Design International (LDI) ldishow.com 14,000 Oct. 21-23 36 National Association of Pizzeria Operators (NAP) pizzaexpo.com 12,000 March 8-10 37 Waste Expo wasteexpo.com 12,000 June 7-9 38 American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) acep.org 12,000 Oct. 15-18 39 Wedding & Portrait Photographers International (WPPI) wppionline.com 11,000 March 3-10 40 International Wireless Communications Expo (IWCE) iwceexpo.com 10,000 March 23-24 41 Globalshop globalshop.com 10,000 March 23-24 42 IMEX Worldwide Exhibition D imexamerica.com 10,000 Oct. 18-20 43 Diving Equipment & Marketing Association (DEMA demashow.com 10,000 Nov. 16-19

Source: Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and VEGAS INC research. It is not the intent of this list to endorse the participants or to imply that the listing of a company indicates its quality. Visit vegasinc.com for more. Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy and thoroughness of VEGAS INC charts, omissions sometimes occur and some businesses do not respond. Please send corrections or additions on company letterhead to Clayt Keefer, research associate, VEGAS INC, 2275 Corporate Circle, Third floor, Henderson, NV 89074.

