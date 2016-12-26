The List: The largest conventions of 2016
Mon, Dec 26, 2016 (2 a.m.)
|Convention
|Website
|Estimated attendees
|Dates
|1
|CES 2016
|cesweb.org
|165,000
|Jan. 6-9
|2
|SEMA (Automotive Aftermarket Industry Week)
|semashow.com
|140,000
|Nov. 1-4
|3a
|MAGIC International (spring)
|magiconline.com
|85,000
|Feb. 16-18
|3b
|MAGIC International (fall)
|magiconline.com
|85,000
|Aug. 15-17
|5
|International Market Centers, LP (IMC)
|imcenters.com
|50,000
|Jan. 24-28
|6
|ASD Trade Shows
|asdonline.com
|50,000
|Feb. 28 - March 2
|7
|International Market Centers, LP (IMC)
|imcenters.com
|50,000
|July 31 - Aug. 3
|8
|National Mining Association (MINEXPO)
|nma.org
|50,000
|Sept. 26-28
|9
|World of Concrete Exposition (WOC)
|worldofconcrete.com
|48,000
|Feb. 2-5
|10
|Super Mobility Week (CTIA)
|ctia.org
|40,000
|Sept. 7-9
|11
|Nightclub and Bar Convention & Trade Show (NCB)
|ncbshow.com
|39,000
|March 8-9
|12
|JCK Show
|lasvegas.jckonline.com
|39,000
|June 3-6
|13
|International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC)
|icsc.org
|36,000
|May 23-25
|14
|International Communications Industries Association, Inc. (InfoComm)
|infocommshow.org
|35,000
|June 8-10
|15
|ASD Trade Shows
|asdonline.com
|35,000
|July 31 - Aug. 3
|16
|National Kitchen & Bath Association
|nkba.org
|33,000
|Jan. 19-21
|17
|Orgill, Inc.
|orgill.com
|32,000
|Aug. 25-27
|18
|Healthcare Information & Management Systems Society (HIMSS)
|himssconference.org
|30,000
|Feb. 29 - March 4
|19
|National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA)
|nada.org
|30,000
|April 1-3
|20
|National Hardware Show (NHS)
|nationalhardwareshow.com30,000 May 3-5
|21
|Global Gaming Expo (G2E)
|globalgamingexpo.com
|26,000
|Sept. 27-29
|22
|Surfaces
|tisewest.com
|25,000
|Jan. 20-22
|23
|Adult Entertainment Expo (AEE - AVN)
|adultentertainmentexpo.com
|25,000
|Jan. 20-23
|24
|Int’l Esthetics Cosmetics & Spa Conference (IECSC) Int’l Beauty Show Las Vegas (IBS)
|iecsc.com
|25,000
|June 25-27
|25
|American Society of Health-System Pharmacists
|ashp.org
|25,000
|Dec. 4-8
|26
|DeafNation
|deafnation.com
|23,000
|July 6-8
|27
|Specialty Graphic Imaging Association (SGIA)
|sgia.org
|23,000
|Sept. 14-16
|28
|International Baking Industry Expo (IBIE)
|ibie2016.com
|22,000
|Oct. 8-11
|29
|Safari Club International (Confidential)
|safariclub.org
|21,000
|Feb. 3-6
|30
|Promotional Products Association International
|ppai.org
|20,000
|Jan. 10-14
|31
|Hospitality Design Expo
|hdexpo.com
|17,500
|May 4-6
|32
|Solar Energy Trade Shows LLC
|solarenergytradeshow.com
|15,000
|Sept. 13-15
|33
|Western Veterinary Conference
|wvc.org
|14,500
|March 6-10
|34
|All Baby and Child, Inc. (ABC)
|theabcshow.com
|14,000
|Oct. 18-21
|35
|Live Design International (LDI)
|ldishow.com
|14,000
|Oct. 21-23
|36
|National Association of Pizzeria Operators (NAP)
|pizzaexpo.com
|12,000
|March 8-10
|37
|Waste Expo
|wasteexpo.com
|12,000
|June 7-9
|38
|American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP)
|acep.org
|12,000
|Oct. 15-18
|39
|Wedding & Portrait Photographers International (WPPI)
|wppionline.com
|11,000
|March 3-10
|40
|International Wireless Communications Expo (IWCE)
|iwceexpo.com
|10,000
|March 23-24
|41
|Globalshop
|globalshop.com
|10,000
|March 23-24
|42
|IMEX Worldwide Exhibition D
|imexamerica.com
|10,000
|Oct. 18-20
|43
|Diving Equipment & Marketing Association (DEMA
|demashow.com
|10,000
|Nov. 16-19
Source: Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and VEGAS INC research. It is not the intent of this list to endorse the participants or to imply that the listing of a company indicates its quality. Visit vegasinc.com for more. Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy and thoroughness of VEGAS INC charts, omissions sometimes occur and some businesses do not respond. Please send corrections or additions on company letterhead to Clayt Keefer, research associate, VEGAS INC, 2275 Corporate Circle, Third floor, Henderson, NV 89074.
Post a comment
Commenting requires registration.
Comments are moderated by VegasInc editors. Our goal is not to limit the discussion, but rather to elevate it. Comments should be relevant and contain no abusive language. Comments that are off-topic, vulgar, profane or include personal attacks will be removed. Full comments policy.