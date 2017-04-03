Airbnb’s growth soars: Senior women are fastest-rising demographic of home-sharing hosts

In 2014, Las Vegas resident Ellen Ross was looking for ways to bring in a little extra money as the economy struggled to recover from the recession.

A former professional dancer working full-time in residential real estate, Ross discovered her go-to financial solution when a friend suggested she look into home-sharing service Airbnb.

“I have a large home and my kids are grown, so becoming an Airbnb host seemed like an interesting and creative vehicle to get some supplementary income, and it’s been a wonderful way to take the pressure off financially,” Ross said. She rents out two 12-by-14-foot bedrooms with an adjoining Jack-and-Jill bathroom in a private wing of her residence near Las Vegas Boulevard and Windmill Parkway.

Charging $80 a night for the whole package — all three rooms, with great room and kitchen access — Ross said she’s booked up about 20 nights a month, earning an average of $1,600 over that period.

In her 60s, Ross represents the company’s fastest-growing host demographic: senior women.

“Oftentimes, their home is their biggest asset but also their greatest expense, and they may be empty-nesters on a fixed income,” said Marisa Moret, Airbnb public policy manager for nine Western states, including Nevada.

According to a new report compiled by the San Francisco-based company — which was founded in 2008 and now has a worldwide presence in more than 65,000 cities — a typical senior female host earns about $8,350 annually, which can be a financial lifeline.

A similar report published in March 2016 revealed that nearly two-thirds of all senior hosts are women. Moreover, women 60 and older are consistently the best-reviewed hosts on Airbnb, with 63 percent of trips hosted by senior women resulting in a five-star review.

“I’m very friendly and open, and if guests want to get tips on cool places to go or hear adventure stories from someone who’s been here for 40 years, I’ve sure got ’em,” Ross said.

Moret said Airbnb entered the Southern Nevada market in the fall of 2008 and has grown steadily over the years.

“Generally speaking, our overall growth has been very organic, and this has certainly been the case in Las Vegas, where the market shows that hotels are doing well while Airbnb numbers also continue to grow,” Moret said.

Case in point: In 2016, Nevada Airbnb hosts welcomed approximately 341,000 visitors, which represents 151 percent year-over-year growth. Of this total, 265,200 guests visited Las Vegas, 18,400 stayed in Stateline, 17,100 came to Incline Village, 12,000 booked space in Henderson and 10,700 visited Reno.

How do those arrival numbers compare to other Western states?

Moret said guest arrivals in Colorado grew 132 percent, with Denver hosts welcoming 223,000 guests and earning $37.3 million; Utah had an increase of 150 percent, with Salt Lake City hosting 59,200 visitors and bringing in $7.4 million for local hosts; and California had a 79 percent increase in guest arrivals, with San Diego attracting 357,300 people and generating $69.6 million for hosts there.

Moret said the community of Nevada hosts also grew 85 percent to 3,700 in 2016, earning a combined $47.4 million in supplemental income. Locally, this breaks down to $35.5 million for Las Vegas hosts, and $1.5 million for those based in Henderson.

“I was at a conference once speaking to a Midwest mayor who was curious about the Airbnb growth in his city in terms of number of hosts,” Moret said. “I asked him to guess, and he said thousands, probably close to 10,000. I pulled the data, and he was shocked to learn that there were only 400.”

Of course, Las Vegas is a destination city that attracted a record-setting number of visitors for the third consecutive year in 2016, drawing 42.9 million tourists, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. With 149,339 hotel rooms in Southern Nevada, the hospitality industry feels barely a ripple from Airbnb.

Since short-term rentals are not allowed in unincorporated Clark County — which includes properties near the Strip — or Henderson, many hosts are operating illegally. In Las Vegas, regulations on short-term rental businesses include a business license requirement and an annual $500 permit fee.

Virginia Valentine, president of the Nevada Resort Association, says Airbnb is not affecting resorts in Southern Nevada and points to the perks of staying at a traditional hotel-casino.

“You know exactly what you’re getting when you book at a resort property,” Valentine said. “The advantages are the almost unlimited high-quality accommodations and amenities. Resort hotels have concierge service, 24/7 room service and professional housekeeping. Guest rooms, restaurants and aquatic facilities are regularly inspected and meet all ADA requirements. And, of course, we have casinos.”

Moret agreed that Las Vegas has great hotels, but noted that Airbnb can fill a gap for people who aren’t necessarily in town to party, gamble and take in the lights.

“When people think of Las Vegas, they automatically think of the Strip, but there are tons of other things to do. I personally love Red Rock (Canyon National Conservation Area) — and not everybody goes to Vegas for the Strip experience,” she said. “I have a friend who goes there every year for a junior high basketball tournament and always uses Airbnb. Or maybe somebody is on a road trip with their kids, or is visiting family or just wants to experience a different local neighborhood.

“People have different desires when they take a trip. Airbnb is just another option, and I think we’ll continue to grow in Nevada.”