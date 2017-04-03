GM’s goal is for water park to never get stagnant

Shane Huish is general manager of Cowabunga Bay, which is scheduled to open April 1. The water park is limited to Friday nights and weekends for most of the month (it’s open for spring break), and weekends and Monday nights in May, then expands its hours for the summer.

Do you have any recent news you’d like to share?

I’m excited to begin our fourth season. Each season, we hire more than 500 seasonal employees and entertain upward of 300,000 guests. Getting to know our new employees and seeing the happy faces on our guests is the major highlight of my job.

What is the best business advice you’ve received?

Someone once told me, “you don’t need it all at once; sometimes small steps lead to big success.”

If you could change one thing about Southern Nevada, what would it be?

I would love to have great weather year round so Cowabunga Bay could always be open. Also I’d love to see the Speed roller coaster come back. (Speed — The Ride closed in 2011 when the Sahara began the process of rebranding itself as SLS Las Vegas. The ride reached 224 feet in height and had a maximum speed of 70 mph.)

What has been your most exciting professional project?

When I was younger and beginning my career, I worked for a theme park company and had the opportunity to work on some really great projects, like roller coasters and water parks.

I worked in the design and development department for Six Flags and Paramount Parks, and was able to work on some great attractions during those years. The project I am most proud of is the Top Gun rollercoaster at Carowinds Theme park in Charlotte, N.C.

The opening of Cowabunga Bay is also a huge highlight.

What drew you to this business?

When I was a kid, I would beg my parents to take me to Disneyland, Knott’s Berry Farm and Magic Mountain all the time; I was fascinated with all kinds of rides and the magic of amusement parks.

My family owned and operated miniature golf courses and go-kart tracks in Southern California, so going into the business was a natural progression for me. I love design, and being able to design themed experiences was what I wanted to do with my career.

What’s your favorite place to have fun in Las Vegas?

I typically work all day at Cowabunga Bay, and sometimes I enjoy private slide time after hours. Now that’s fun.

Describe your management style.

There is nothing I expect my employees to do that I won’t do myself. I go through all lifeguard classes and certification each season. I work the registers, make pizzas and even clean the restrooms when needed — but my staff does a really good job of that, so I don’t have to.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

I hope to see Cowabunga Bay expand with many more exciting, new attractions. For myself, I hope I’m still doing the same thing I do now but with more gray hair.

What is your dream job outside of your current field?

If I had to choose another career, I would like to have a morning local TV talk show.

If you could live anywhere else in the world, where would it be?

If I could learn the language, I would live in Tokyo. It is my favorite place in the world to visit.

I have traveled there several times and each time I visit, I end up loving it more and more. It is the most efficient place I have ever been. The trains run on time to the second, everything about the city is clean, the people are friendly and courteous, and the city has a quirkiness to it that I absolutely love.

Whom do you admire?

Walt Disney; he was a true visionary. Walt said Disneyland would never be complete and that it would grow with new attractions and experiences. I share the same feeling with Cowabunga Bay.

We have set aside several areas in the park that will allow us to grow with new water attractions and water slides. Cowabunga Bay will continue to develop unique and exciting attractions that fit the look and theme of our park. I hope to see the park double in size in the next eight to 10 years.

What is your biggest pet peeve?

I do not like dishonesty in any form.

What is your funniest or most embarrassing work story?

We certainly see our fair share of bathing suit slips at the park, but I guess that is more embarrassing for them.

What is something that people might not know about you?

I’ve been to every Disney park in the world, and I ride every ride.