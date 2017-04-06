DoorDash expands food delivery business in Las Vegas

Just months after launching its service in Las Vegas, DoorDash expanded its on-demand food delivery service this week.

A web-based food delivery app that launched in January, DoorDash’s service is now available in more parts of town, including downtown Las Vegas, the UNLV area, Paradise and Winchester. Residents in those areas can order food from their favorite restaurants from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m., with most orders being fulfilled within an hour, according to DoorDash.

“We’re now in more than 350 cities nationwide, and Las Vegas has been an especially exciting and vibrant market to join,” said Brent Seals of DoorDash. “We've seen great success in the area and we’re looking forward to ‘dashing’ to even more parts of Las Vegas.”

DoorDash offers hundreds of restaurants from which to order, including Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas, Stephano’s Gyros, Nacho Daddy and Donut Bar.

Klaus Gastager, vice president of Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas, is excited about the relationship because it will give customers a chance to enjoy their food without leaving their home.

“We see delivery as the perfect way to expand our existing to-go offerings and reach more customers wherever they may be,” Gastager said. “DoorDash's commitment to customer experience, technology and great operations made them the perfect partner."

DoorDash’s expansion in Las Vegas also includes an extension with their partnership with Jack in the Box, which they offer in more than 200 cities across the country, including Las Vegas.

Customers can place order online at DoorDash.com or via the company’s smartphone apps on both Android and iPhone devices.

New customers can take advantage of free delivery in the Las Vegas area to celebrate DoorDash’s expansion.

Southern California recently had alcohol delivery added to its DoorDash services, and although the company doesn’t offer the service in Las Vegas, a representative said there are plans to expand the service beyond the select markets where it is currently offered.