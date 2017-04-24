Presentation from space to highlight NAB Show, underway in Las Vegas

Drawing an expected 103,000 from 166 countries, the National Association of Broadcasters convention continues through Thursday at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The NAB Show is dubbed the ultimate marketplace for solutions that transcend traditional broadcasting and embrace content delivery to new screens in new ways. Various sports, media and technology personalities are scheduled to speak during event.

Featured speakers include comedian and Nerdist chief executive officer Chris Hardwick, NBC Chairman Robert Grenblatt, Joan Lunden, America Ferrera and Al Roker.

Tech consultant Shelly Palmer will give the keynote speech Monday morning. Various other guest speakers will focus on innovations — such as self-driving vehicles, anticipatory computing, mixed reality and natural-language processing — that will most likely affect broadcasting industry.

Co-produced by the NAB Show, NASA and Amazon Web Services (AWS), “Reaching for the Stars: Connecting to the Future with NASA and Hollywood” on Wednesday will include streaming from the International Space Station.

Despite having some of its gear stolen out of its truck on its way to NAB, Sony’s booth is going to be ready to go according to company spokesman Tom Di Nome.

“There is an ongoing investigation with the third-party transit/shipping company, but yes, as reported, some products went missing in transit,” Di Nome said. “Everything is now in place for the Sony NAB exhibit, all as originally planned.”