Photography is as much a bond as it is a business

Jaqueline Andrea Photography • Phone: 702-724-6806 • Email: [email protected] • Website: jaquelineandrea.com • Hours of operation: By appointment • Owned/operated by: Jaqueline Andrea • In business since: 2008

Describe your business.

It is a business built on the artistic expression of everyday human experience. It’s portraiture and commercial photography amplified through my use of shades and tones, and the diversity of smiles, joy, grief and every other aspect of the human persona. It’s about revolutionizing the way people view photography by bringing forward the faces, the voices, and the desires of the people captured in photos.

Who are your customers?

Everyone, whether you are looking for professional headshots as a business leader or are looking to capture a special moment with family or friends, can become a customer.

The customers are family. They may not be related by blood, but they are related by a common bond and desire to engrave in their mind a memory stamped in time.

What is your business philosophy?

I don’t take pictures, I create art. This philosophy has been with me from the beginning. I wanted to change the conversation of what people thought about photography so there was an understanding that taking photographs was more than just point and shoot. Photography is about capturing a moment that people want to remember for the rest of their lives.

No matter what emotion or idea we capture, the work is a piece that my clients can be proud of because it came from the best versions of themselves. The art I create is a reminder that photography is about the relational bond you build with your clients.

What’s the most important part of your job?

Making sure I am being authentic to the desires of my clients. It is so easy for us to confuse the fun parts of being a photographer with the most important part of being a photographer. The fun part is always meeting new people and being introduced to new clients. But the most important part is recognizing that every person I meet with, every family, is going to tell me a story that needs to be captured.

Photoshop can alter the way we look or feel, which can lose the essence of my client’s story. So for me, it is important that I stay true not only to my client, but to my philosophy of my business and of my heart, to stay true to the art.

What is the best part about doing business in Las Vegas?

There are opportunities all over the place. If you have a vision, you can apply it here and make magic happen.

How can Nevada improve its business climate?

Nevada capitalizes on its most tourist-oriented destinations — Las Vegas, Lake Tahoe. But there is so much within this state that is undeveloped, partly because there is no incentive for business to establish in remote access zones. I have seen the beauty within this state, but I have also captured the devastation of human experience here. I would encourage Nevada to redesign the way we can transport across the state.

Our cities are isolated and separated by distance, so we don’t feel like a connected state. By establishing an intercity transportation system, other than airplanes and uncomfortable buses, cities that go undiscovered could be more attractive to residents who would like a simple getaway or who would like to explore the state.

What has been your hardest lesson in business?

You have to balance your passion with the ordinary tasks of running a business. When I started my business, I just wanted to take pictures. But I have learned that 10 percent is taking pictures and 90 percent is everything else. As an artist, it can be pretty easy to have disdain for your passion when you are caught up in the politics of the business arena. I have had to learn how to just readjust and re-evaluate at times, and remember that at my core, I am a photographer and owning a business helps me expand my love.