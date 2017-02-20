Cycling studio’s aim: Build a fitness community

CycleBar Henderson • Address: 2280 Paseo Verde Parkway, Suite 160, Henderson • Phone: 702-550-0459 • Email: henderson@cyclebar.com • Website: henderson.cyclebar.com • Hours of operation: Varies • Owned/operated by: Gregorio and Maria Serrata

Gregorio and Maria Serrata recently opened the 60th U.S. location of CycleBar, a boutique cycling studio that features a theater with 50 bikes that is designed for riders of all levels (though they must be 5 feet tall to fit on the equipment).

Describe your business.

CycleBar is an indoor cycling experience, offering a sense of community in state-of-the-art studios, concierge-level service and premium amenities.

What is your business philosophy?

It’s not just about awesome exercise, it’s about building a community and an environment where all feel welcome and embraced to work out in a luxury, boutique fitness studio. We want to take away the intimidating feeling of boutique cycling while still being exhilarating and having a fun workout.

What obstacles do you expect your business will need to overcome?

There are so many people who have never tried boutique cycling, or they’ve only tried it in the big-box gym environment. We need to make sure we always have a steady stream of new riders. CycleBar is a national cycling brand, but it is locally owned and operated. People appreciate local businesses with the quality of a national brand.

How can Nevada improve its business climate?

When the state takes time-consuming requirements off owners’ hands, we can spend more time taking care of customers and providing a better experience.

What has been your hardest lesson in business?

Time management. Maria and I have four kids under age 11, and I still have a day job to take care of. Luckily, we get a lot of support from the franchise and our staff, who help us sleep well at night.

Why is your business called CycleBar? Do you sell special workout drinks?

We offer water bottles (chilled or room temperature), fresh fruit, cycling shoes, towels, lockers and two private showers among a couple-dozen other amenities, all complimentary. We use a weighted bar for an upper body workout portion of the 50-minute ride, hence the name CycleBar. The name also associates with a fun, social atmosphere.

How do your instructors keep everyone motivated?

All of our CycleStars underwent a four-day, all-day intensive boot camp with one of CycleBar’s master CycleStar instructors. Training included technology mastery, playlist building, proper form, tempo and CycleStats training. We do not try to change the instructors. We want them to be unique. We give them a format to follow, but we never try to change their style or personality. We encourage theme rides that accentuate their unique personalities such as genre rides, mashups, throwbacks, etc. These rides help riders really see the CycleStar’s personality shine.

Fitness tech has exploded in popularity. In what ways does CycleBar combine fitness and technology?

Regardless of class type, riders get an email after each ride with their stats and music playlist for free download. Flat-screens are used to create in-class competitions and team competitions.

How does a beginner get involved with CycleBar or indoor cycling in general? Any tips on getting started?

We are holding free rides until March 5. Go to our website and view the schedule. Any class that is available on the schedule is open for you and your friends to try us out.