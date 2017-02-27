Certified meeting professional: ‘It’s up to us to make our goals a reality’

Kasha Mackelprang, executive director of catering and conference services at Red Rock Resort, is a certified meeting professional, having passed a rigorous exam and demonstrated the professional experience and education to earn the distinction created by the Convention Industry Council. “The CMP designation validates a team’s commitment to the meeting industry,” she said.

What is the best business advice you’ve received?

Two simple truths that I have carried with me are:

1) Dress and behave in a manner that reflects the job you want, not the job you have;

2) Treat everyone fairly, especially the people who work paycheck to paycheck to support your success.

The second piece of advice was from my dad, who was a town manager in my hometown and oversaw the maintenance crew for 30 years.

You have risen from a front desk clerk to an executive director. To what do you attribute your success?

Setting career goals and keeping them front of mind in all decisions along the way. When I was 18 and working at the front desk, I wanted to be in catering. When I was a catering manager, I wanted to be a director of catering. When I took a step back and moved to Las Vegas, I knew I wanted to be a director of catering and conference services at the Venetian. It’s up to us to make our goals a reality. A lot of hard work and a little luck certainly help, too.

If you could change one thing about Southern Nevada, what would it be?

The one issue that hits home with me is the state of our education system. While I am not a parent, I feel that education is the key to the success of our region. Only a third of Nevada families have at least one parent with a college degree. We not only need to grow our secondary school rates, we also need to focus on early education. The only true way to invest in our future is to invest in our students.

What has been your most exciting professional project to date?

Throughout my career, I have had the opportunity to travel to other destinations to open/support properties other than my own. One of my favorite projects was assisting in training at the Venetian Macau. All these years later, I am able to stay in touch with the Macau team through social media. Time and distance are not enough to end relationships built during these opening events.

What’s your favorite place to have fun in Las Vegas?

I love hiking Red Rock Canyon. Being an Arizona native, the canyon always makes me feel a little at home.

Describe your management style.

I primarily lead other leaders. My style with my leadership team is to inspire them to grow personally and add value to our team. I want my bench to be strong and full of potential future directors. My style with my supporting teams is focused on fairness and consistency.

Where do you see yourself and your company in 10 years?

I am excited to see what happens to Station Casinos in the coming years. I love the company and admire the Fertitta family. I will be here for the long haul. Station Casinos’ 50th anniversary is 10 years away. I may have a very big party to plan.

What is your dream job outside of your current field?

Teaching third grade would be my other dream job. Eight- and 9-year-olds are so eager to learn. A long time ago, I had an opportunity to support a special-needs child in a third-grade classroom. The lessons I learned while doing that job have remained with me my entire adult life. As they say, “teaching creates all other professions.”

What’s your favorite place you have visited? And where would you like to go that you haven’t been?

Having been born in England, I was fortunate enough to visit many places in Europe as a child. I love to travel. I love adventure. The bucket list of places to visit is long and varied — everything from Istanbul to Turks and Caicos.

Whom do you admire?

While there are many public figures whom I admire, there is no one I admire more than my mum. My mum moved from England to the U.S., in a rural part of Arizona with very unique challenges. She is the epitome of kindness. Her heart is bigger than anyone I know. Mum is the kind of lady who inspires you to be a better person.

What is your funniest or most embarrassing work story?

I am a klutz, and people with balance issues should not wear 4-inch heels to work every day. I have dozens of stories that involve a fall in the most unfortunate of audiences. As I have gotten older, the falls seem to have gotten harder. I envy those who walk in grace, and I hope someday I can learn that skill.

What is something that people might not know about you?

I am a small-town girl, from an Arizona native cowboy and a prim-and-proper English au pair. I regularly handle events that are larger than the town I grew up in. Your career inspiration and passion can come from many places. Mine came from the early opportunities to travel between Arizona and England.