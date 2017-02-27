Educate your employees on workplace violence

Experts say there are two types of training for workplace violence: preparing for what could happen, and responding once something bad has already happened. Most employers have done neither.

Any training program should require every worker to at least view the Department of Homeland Security’s “Run, Hide, Fight” video about surviving an active shooter situation. You also should evaluate your workplace for exposure and devise specific solutions as you would for any potential safety hazard.

While there are no guaranteed signs that an employee is going to engage in violent acts, there are signs of unacceptable behavior that you can train your workforce to address.

We recommend you develop specific training based on your work setting, location and security layout, as well as general situational awareness. Analyze situations involving employee travel, working alone, or working at a customer’s home or business. Consider professional instruction by an active shooter expert who can provide on-site, simulation-based training.

Meanwhile, you can beef up your policies about professional behavior, bullying and workplace rage. Educate your employees to recognize unacceptable behavior and train your supervisors to address it before it advances to violence.

If you have more than 10 employees or if fire extinguishers are available in your workplace and people would be evacuating during a fire or other emergency, you must develop a written emergency action plan.

At a minimum, the plan must include the following elements: the means of reporting fires and other emergencies; evacuation procedures and emergency escape route assignments; procedures for employees who remain to operate critical plant operations before they evacuate; accounting for all employees after an emergency evacuation has been completed; rescue and medical duties for employees performing them; and names or job titles of persons who can be contacted.

Make your plan is broad enough to cover management of an active shooter situation or respond to an irate worker served with legal process. Do employees know what to do if such an emergency were to arise? Who calls the police? Where do the employees go? Do you have an on-site security presence? How do they respond? Have you rehearsed your response to such a situation?

There is no perfect response, but you should begin taking steps to avoid these situations and minimize the risk to your workplace.

Travis Vance is of counsel at the law firm Fisher & Phillips’ office in Charlotte, N.C. A version of this column originally appeared at the Fisher & Phillips Workplace Safety and Health Law blog, which can be found at workplacesafetyandhealthlaw.com.