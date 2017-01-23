CEO of IT company: ‘Losing my job was the best thing that ever happened to me’

Nevada native Tom Andrulis is CEO of Intelligent Technical Solutions, an independent IT company that launched in 2003 and has consistently grown ever since. A recent merger with Proactive Networks of Southern California expanded the company’s reach into Los Angeles.

How did you transition your personal technical skills into starting your own business?

I toyed with the idea of starting a business in my early 20s but was too content with my job to quit. For better or worse, the company I was working for closed its Las Vegas branch, and I had to move to California if I wanted to stay with the company, or take a severance. Like any Las Vegas native would do, I rolled the dice and opted for the severance package, even though I didn’t know what I was going to do.

At the time, one of my friends was doing computer consulting for a handful of businesses. Although able to fix common problems, he struggled with more complex technical issues, and I decided to help him out while I figured out my future.

I realized many businesses experienced similar computer problems that I could easily fix. And soon it dawned on me that this was my calling; I wanted to help business owners with their technology. In hindsight, I can confidently say that losing my job was the best thing that ever happened to me.

What is the best business advice you’ve received?

Figure out my No. 1 goal and focus on it intensely. In a world of opportunity, it’s easy to get distracted and start working on things that won’t ultimately bring me any closer to the vision for my future.

To stay on target, I need to constantly ask myself, “Is this the No. 1 thing I should be working on right now?” If my answer is no, I stop immediately and refocus my energy on what matters.

If you could change one thing about Southern Nevada, what would it be?

It’s a toss-up between the wind and the heat. Given a choice, I’d get rid of the wind. I’d prefer summers without the hair dryer feeling I get from our dusty wind storms.

What’s the biggest issue facing Southern Nevada?

Fixing our education system is the biggest challenge we have. I’m eager to see the results that the Clark County School District breakup will bring.

What’s your favorite place to have fun in Las Vegas?

Driving exotic cars over 150 mph at SpeedVegas is definitely at the top of my list.

Describe your management style.

I use a blend of coaching, transparency and autonomy to lead my staff. I believe people want to work for someone they can trust, and for somebody who allows them to have a say on how they get results.

What is your dream job outside of your current field?

I love what I do, but if forced to switch industries, I could see myself being a business consultant. That would allow me to continue using my problem-solving and coaching skills, and through it, I could continue helping others build their businesses and their future. Sharing my mistakes and failures to help other business owners is rewarding.

Whom do you admire?

People who put in the effort to continually push themselves to improve. It could be anyone — a teenager in a low-income neighborhood or a fellow business owner. People who put in the work to move forward in life are an inspiration to me.

What is your biggest pet peeve?

Listening to people stuck in a victim mindset. I think we all need to take responsibility for ourselves, no matter the situation, rather than complaining and blaming others.

What is your biggest tech-related pet peeve?

It’s got to be Apple not allowing their watch to display the time without having to flick my wrist or tap the screen. Sometimes I just want to glance at the time without making a production out of it. How can telling the time be so limited on such a cutting-edge watch?

What is your funniest or most embarrassing work story?

In my early 20s, while working at Westwood Studios, I noticed a server with a broken fan. I got the bright idea to stick my magnetic office front door key through the slats of the power supply to see if I could turn the fan manually. Immediately, huge sparks flew all over the place, scaring the crap out of me, and the server shut down. Luckily, I wasn’t hurt, although I did have to explain to my boss why one of our servers went down and my office key melted.

If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be?

Being a couple of inches shorter would sure help me find clothes and fit into cars a little better. Being super tall isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.

What is something that people might not know about you?

I won a car giving a speech to 700 people in a contest, despite being deathly afraid of public speaking. Stressed out, I got sick for two months leading up to the speech. I still shudder when I imagine myself standing on that stage.

To what do you attribute your success?

First, to our constant development and optimization of systems; and second, to hiring people who believe in continual improvement. When we find people who fit our organization, we place them in roles that match their natural skill sets and give them the autonomy to manage the complexity of an ever-growing business. Continual improvement is essential for anyone who wants to tackle the challenges of an evolving company.

What are your opinions on encryption?

As we store more and more of our lives in a digital format, encryption is a necessary tool to keep our information safe. Like any tool, we can use it for good or evil, but I think the net value outweighs the risks.