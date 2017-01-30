Developer: Social interaction is community’s best amenity

Chris Armstrong, vice president of Development at Olympia Cos., spends a good portion of his workday on Skye Canyon,the company’s newest master-planned community. Phase 1 of the project was recently completed, so Armstrong and his team turn their focus to Phase 2, which includes an estimated 215 acres of residential use, parks and trails.

Do you have any recent news you’d like to share?

Over the past year, we’ve developed the Fit Lives Here event series, supporting our vision of being the base camp for the great outdoors. These events are open to the Las Vegas community and offer our residents a chance to meet their neighbors. As an outdoor enthusiast, I am looking forward to our second annual Skye Canyon 8K Trail Mix and 5K Road Race on March 19, which also marks Skye Canyon’s one-year anniversary.

What’s the biggest issue facing Southern Nevada?

Attracting new industry and supporting talented workers to diversify the economy. The municipalities and state economic policies have had some success in attracting new and diverse industries, but we need to further exploit the attributes of our great city and find additional incentives to attract outside companies. Health care and technology, with jobs at all levels, are key examples of fields that will help create a more robust economy. Growing these types of jobs in Las Vegas would assist in not only recruiting a quality workforce to our region, but also help develop our education system to develop and foster homegrown talent.

What has been your most exciting professional project to date?

Skye Canyon. I’ve been involved with the project since its inception and it is rewarding to see our vision come to fruition. This project is fun and rewarding for me because I am a longtime cyclist and skier, and I enjoy all types of outdoor sports.

What’s your favorite place to have fun in Las Vegas?

Cycling in Sloan Canyon is my favorite; the trails make you feel like you’re in the middle of nowhere.

Describe your management style.

I believe in empowering others. If you have trust in the people who work for you, then by giving them freedom, flexibility and authority, you encourage creativity and build their confidence.

What is your dream job outside of your current field?

Any job that would allow me to travel and visit other countries and cultures would be a dream job — maybe a pilot.

Whom do you admire?

It might sound cliché but my parents. As a parent myself now, I realize they provided a solid foundation for me, pointed me in the right direction, encouraged me to explore the world, seek out opportunities, and try to be the best person I can be.

What is something people might not know about you?

I’m originally from Canada. I traveled to Las Vegas in 1995 for the International Shopping Center Convention and was blown away at the opportunities here. So I packed my bags and headed south.

What is a master-planned community and what makes one successful?

A master-planned community provides a balanced mix of residential, commercial, employment and recreational opportunities.

For a master-planned community to be successful, there has to be mix of amenities that create opportunities for people to meet their neighbors so they feel a sense of connection to it. It’s also crucial to provide housing options for all demographics in a market, because homeowners will grow within the community, get to know their neighbors, and stay within that community throughout the various phases of their life.

What is the hardest part of working on master-planned communities?

There are a lot of competing interests that require bringing together businesses, groups of people and agencies, and coordinating all those elements to help orchestrate reaching our end goal. Other influences such as the market, economic inputs and development issues can get in the way, making it even more complicated.

Talk about the importance of being involved in the community.

Technology has changed the way people interact. It’s imperative to find ways to personally interact with others to build a sense of community. Having a connection to one’s community sparks friendships, opportunities and the desire to give back.

I became more involved with charity efforts after working with Olympia. Olympia created the Southern Highlands Charitable Foundation and has been a longtime supporter of the Boys & Girls Club of Southern Nevada. The most recent event I was involved with was when Skye Canyon marked hit its 100th home closing and, to celebrate, donated 100 bicycles to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada. As a parent and cyclist, it felt terrific to give kids the opportunity to be active.