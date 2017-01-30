Italian food with a touch of Brooklyn, a dash of Vegas

7 Sinful Subs • Address: 4632 S. Maryland Parkway, Suite 13 • Phone: 702-998-2555 • Email: [email protected] • Website: 7sinfulsubs.com • Hours of operation: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday • Owned/operated by: VJJ’S LLC • In business since: 2016

Vic “Vegas” Moea placed third on the seventh season of “Food Network Star,” which ran in 2011.

He is a self-trained chef who moved to Las Vegas from New York at age 13, then worked his way up from dishwasher to executive chef before opening his own restaurants.

His latest, 7 Sinful Subs, is so named because there are seven menu items. With sandwiches running no more than $10, it’s a good bet to become a favorite for students, given its location near UNLV.

Describe your business.

7 Sinful Subs is features unique, oven-baked gourmet subs. This hybrid offers diners the taste of the classic New York Italian, but with a Las Vegas twist. I have put a lot of heart and soul into every sub on the menu, giving guests a sinful and decadent experience.

Who are your customers?

Anyone who likes great food is our customer. I create food for a living and just like all people, either in a restaurant or at home, we want great food for a great price. Our customers don’t have to spend an exorbitant amount of money to taste the quality. Oh, and they are very filling.

What’s the most important part of your job?

Being in a position to contribute heavily to the new trends of the sub shop market while remaining different from the rest.

What is the best part about doing business in Las Vegas?

Not only do I get to take care of great people that reside here, but also the many visitors, friends and family who pass through.

How can Nevada improve its business climate?

I would love UNLV to get a new stadium closer to campus, because it would contribute to the economy in many ways.

What has been your hardest lesson in business?

Too much or not enough salt.

You have done a bit of everything in the food industry, from dishwasher to executive chef, celebrity chef and now restaurant owner. What job or experience has taught you the most about running a business?

Where I am today is a combination of everything I have experienced to get here. I used something from every job I have ever had in my career every day.

Are there any dishes at 7 Sinful Subs that fans will recognize from your time on Food Network?

Besides my grandmother’s and mother’s meatballs, sauce and chicken cutlet, most of these recipes were thought up either way before the Food Network or much after.

With so many food choices in Las Vegas, how do you separate yourself from the competition?

I’m an Italian chef who was taught by my mother and grandmother, and now I’m making sandwiches with homemade ingredients but able to add the magic Vegas touch.