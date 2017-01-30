The Notes: Law awards, Jan. 29, 2017

The following law firms achieved the “Tier 1” status for their work in Southern Nevada on U.S. News and World Report’s list of Best Law Firms. Tier status is determined through client and attorney evaluations and peer reviews, along with a formal submission process.

• Allen Lichtenstein: First Amendment law

• Alverson, Taylor, Mortensen & Sanders: personal injury litigation - defendants

• Bailey Kennedy: appellate practice, commercial litigation, health care law, real estate law

• Ballard Spahr: corporate law, government relations practice, land use & zoning law, mergers & acquisitions law (Law Firm of the Year: Public Finance Law)

• Black & LoBello: commercial litigation

• Boies, Schiller & Flexner: litigation - labor & employment

• Brown Brown & Premsrirut: administrative/regulatory law

• Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck: commercial litigation, corporate law, gaming law, litigation - ERISA

• Bruce Leslie: banking and finance law

• Campbell & Williams: commercial litigation

• Childs Watson & Gallagher: real estate law

• Cobeaga Law Firm: personal injury litigation - defendants, personal injury litigation - plaintiffs

• Cooper Levenson: administrative/regulatory law

• Dickinson Wright: administrative/regulatory law, land use & zoning law, trademark law

• Ecker Law Group: family law

• Emmel & Flegerman: corporate law

• Fennemore Craig: bankruptcy and creditor debtor rights/insolvency and reorganization law, business organizations (including LLCs and partnerships), commercial litigation, construction law, corporate law, government relations practice, land use & zoning law, litigation - banking & finance, litigation - bankruptcy, real estate law

• Fisher Phillips: labor law - management, litigation - labor & employment

• Garman Turner Gordon: bankruptcy and creditor debtor rights/insolvency and reorganization law, litigation - bankruptcy

• Goold Patterson: real estate law

• Greenberg Traurig: commercial litigation, copyright law, corporate law, gaming law, litigation - banking & finance, litigation - construction, litigation - intellectual property, litigation - real estate, mergers & acquisitions law, patent law, real estate law, trademark law (Law Firm of the Year: Litigation-Banking & Finance and Litigation-Real Estate)

• Greenman, Goldberg, Raby & Martinez: workers’ compensation law - claimants

• Hartwell Thalacker: employment law - management

• Hejmanowski & McCrea: commercial litigation, corporate law, employment law - management, labor law - management, litigation - banking & finance, litigation - construction, litigation - intellectual property, litigation - labor & employment, litigation - real estate, workers’ compensation law - employers

• Hilbrecht & Associates: energy law

• Holland & Hart: commercial litigation, construction law, litigation - banking & finance, litigation - construction, real estate law

• Holley, Driggs, Walch, Fine, Wray, Puzey & Thompson: bankruptcy and creditor debtor rights/insolvency and reorganization law, construction law

• Hutchison & Steffen: commercial litigation

• Jackson Lewis: employment law - management, labor law - management, litigation - labor & employment (Law Firm of the Year: Management)

• Jeffrey Burr: tax law

• Jimmerson Law Firm: medical malpractice law - defendants

• John D. O’Brien: commercial litigation

• John F. Marchiano Law: land use and zoning

• Jolley Urga Wirth Woodbury & Little: commercial litigation, corporate law, gaming law

• Kaempfer Crowell: commercial litigation, government relations practice, land use & zoning law, litigation - land use & zoning, litigation - real estate, real estate law

• Kamer Zucker Abbott: employment law - management, labor law - management, litigation - labor & employment

• Kathleen Jane England: employment law - individuals, litigation - labor & employment

• Kemp, Jones & Coulthard: commercial litigation, litigation - construction, litigation - land use & zoning, litigation - real estate

• Kenneth A. Woloson Law Office: corporate law

• Kirby J. Smith: workers’ compensation law - employers

• Kolesar & Leatham: banking and finance law

• Law Office of Daniel Marks: employment law - individuals

• Law Offices of Brian C. Padgett: eminent domain and condemnation law

• Law Offices of Gerald I. Gillock & Associates: personal injury litigation - plaintiffs

• Law Offices of Kathleen M. Paustian: employment law - individuals, employment law - management, labor law - management, litigation - labor & employment

• Law Offices of Steven J. Parsons: personal injury litigation - plaintiffs

• Law Offices of William Terry: criminal defense: white-collar

• Leach Johnson Song & Gruchow: eminent domain and condemnation law

• Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith: mergers & acquisitions law

• Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie: commercial litigation, gaming law, information technology law, labor law – management, and litigation – labor and employment.

• Littler: employment law – management

• Marquis Aurbach Coffing: arbitration, litigation - real estate, real estate law

• Maupin-Naylor-Braster: commercial litigation

• McDonald Carano: appellate, commercial litigation, energy law, construction litigation and trusts & estates practices

• Morris Law Group: commercial litigation, litigation - construction, litigation - intellectual property, litigation - real estate

• Nutile Law: health care

• Oshins & Associates: tax law, trusts and estates law

• Pecos Law Group: family law

• Peel Brimley: construction law

• Pisanelli Bice: appellate practice, commercial litigation, construction law, litigation - construction, litigation - First Amendment, litigation - real estate

• Pitaro & Fumo: criminal defense: general practice, criminal defense: white-collar

• Prudhomme Law Office: immigration law

• Rice Reuther Sullivan & Carroll: real estate law

• Rowe Law Group: government relations practice

• Santoro Whitmire: commercial litigation

• Schwartzer & McPherson: bankruptcy and creditor debtor rights/insolvency and reorganization law

• Snell & Wilmer: bankruptcy and creditor debtor rights/insolvency and reorganization law, commercial litigation, construction law, litigation - bankruptcy, real estate law

• Solomon Dwiggins & Freer: estate and trust litigation

• Rushforth Firm: trusts and estates law

• Weide & Miller: litigation - patent, patent law

• Weinberg Wheeler Hudgins Gunn & Dial: litigation - construction

• Wright Stanish & Winckler: criminal defense: general practice, criminal defense: white-collar