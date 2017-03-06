Cancer patients inspire creation of natural deodorant

Free Brands Inc. • Phone: 702-994-1969 • Email: [email protected] • Website: freebrandsinc.com • Owned/operated by: Ira Kaganovsky • In business since: 2016

Ira Kaganovsky Green wanted to create natural alternatives to “toxin-filled products that line the shelves of every store.”

Her Eastern European parents brought many of their old traditions with them when they immigrated to the United States. “Everything in our kitchen was not only sustenance, but medicine,” she said. “Vodka, chicken soup, black tea, rose water. Pink eye? Black tea compress. Fever? Vinegar and water. Ear infection? Vodka-doused cotton swab in your ear. As I became an adult and a mother, this idea of natural remedies has left a lasting impression upon me.”

The result is Freedom natural deodorant, which comes in lavender citrus, bergamot mint and unscented varieties. It’s even edible, though Kaganovsky doesn’t recommend tasting it.

Describe your business.

We are the creators of Freedom natural deodorant.

A few years ago, I had three friends who were diagnosed with breast cancer. All of their doctors recommended they stay away from antiperspirants and go natural. Upon hearing this, I decided it was time to go natural, too. But let me tell you, it wasn’t that easy.

The products I purchased didn’t smell good, didn’t look good and did not work. So, I created one that did. It’s all natural and good for you.

Plus, it’s for all ages and is unisex.

What are some ingredients in a natural deodorant?

Shea butter, coconut oil, beeswax, arrowroot powder, baking soda and essential oils. You really can eat it, but it tastes horrible.

Who are your customers?

High-end spas and boutiques for wholesale and retail.

We are available at Skin Bar in Henderson, Panacea in Summerlin, Detox Salon, Four Seasons Spa, Cosmopolitan Spa, and of course online at Amazon and freedomstickdeodorant.com.

What is your business philosophy?

Work smart, not hard. We want to be around for a long time.

What’s the most important part of your job?

Making sure we are on track and focused. There are a lot of distractions around, and my job is to be focused and keep everyone around me focused.

What is the hardest part about doing business in Las Vegas?

Educating suppliers and manufacturers. There is a lot of outsourcing. Manufacturing cosmetics is unheard of in Las Vegas.

What is the best part about doing business in Las Vegas?

It’s a global city, which means it has a global clientele. People come here and experience our product, then can spread the word back home.

What obstacles has your business overcome?

Putting deodorant in spas was difficult. Nobody wanted to even speak to me, until a prominent spa in town sold out in two days. Then, people started to listen.

How can Nevada improve its business climate?

Education and attracting other kinds of business besides gaming. Nevada is a great place to live, but it is pigeonholed for gaming. Manufacturing here would be ideal with all the land and industrial areas.

What has been your hardest lesson in business?

Whenever you go into a new business, there is a deep learning curve. Technology at my age sometimes feels impossible — I had to ask my kids how to upload something. But I have gotten much better. Resources are still tough because Las Vegas is not a manufacturing hub, so I had to make a lot of phone calls and do a lot of online searches.

What are your favorite charities to support?

We give back locally to the Orion Cancer Foundation and Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation.