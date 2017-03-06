Plastic surgeon: ‘‘Raising the community standards and expectations for quality medicine is a must in a fast-growing city’

Dr. Paul Lanfranchi, a facial plastic surgeon, started the Lanfranchi Center from scratch. Taking the advice of his mother, who told him to specialize in one area, the center focuses on a handful of procedures. “Not being a jack-of-all-trades has allowed our center to offer something unique,” he said.

Do you have any recent news or updates about yourself, your work or your company that you’d like to share?

We are proud to announce a new partnership with the American Cancer Society. The Lanfranchi Center will be donating $50,000 to launch the TLC Lift Program to benefit Las Vegas residents who need assistance in getting to and from their appointments for treatments.

If you could change one thing about Southern Nevada, what would it be?

A year ago, I would have said a major professional sports team but we have that covered later this year. Sports teams tend to create a sense of unity and commonality regardless of race, religion or socioeconomic status. Now that we have a team, we’re as close to perfect as ever.

What’s the biggest issue facing Southern Nevada?

Continued population growth with average local health care has the potential to be a significant problem for our residents in the next decade as need increases faster than the number of quality physicians we have to serve. Hopefully, this growth creates opportunity for Las Vegas to attract more top-notch physicians and health care providers. Raising the community standards and expectations for quality medicine is a must in a fast-growing city like ours.

What’s your favorite place to have fun in Las Vegas?

For the past few years, it has been at my son’s soccer games. Since he was 5 years old, I have coached his soccer team. It allows me to teach, motivate and watch all the kids grow while having fun.

Describe your management style.

I hope anyone who has worked with me would say I’m nurturing, consistent and fair. “Lead by example” is my mantra. Micromanagement is something I try to avoid. Everyone learns and responds to feedback differently. Therefore, a great manager needs to be able to put on the appropriate hat to speak the same language and connect with each employee on an individualized level.

What is your dream job outside of your current field?

Head coach for an NFL team, but it must be in a warm climate!

If you could live anywhere else in the world, where would it be?

Italy. I’ve never been there, but that’s where my heart pulls toward, since I’m half Italian and half Sicilian.

Whom do you admire?

My brother Damian. He is three years younger than me, super intelligent and charismatic. He has had every opportunity to take the traditional route to map out his life (career/home/family). However, he has taken many unbeaten paths over his life, with some risks involved, to follow his dreams. Currently, he is touring the country with his family in a pull-along motor home.

Even if some of those dreams are not reached, he has shown me that being adventurous or unconventional can lead to happiness and satisfaction.

What is your biggest pet peeve?

Excuses. It is human to make mistakes. Everybody makes them, but some prefer not to take ownership of theirs. I value people who can be honest and take responsibility for their actions.

What is your funniest or most embarrassing work story?

The former CEO of the previous company I worked for was an elderly, gray-haired gentleman. I hadn’t met him before, and a few years back he entered our office’s reception area. I greeted him by asking if he was there for a facelift consultation.

If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be?

To be more well-traveled. In hindsight, I would have loved to have taken one full year to travel the globe prior to starting medical school. It would have allowed me to become more familiar and gain appreciation for all the other cultures and people of the world.

What is something that people might not know about you?

When I was in my residency training program in New Jersey, I was a bass player in a rock cover-band. We played all the local bars/venues on the weekends and grew a significant following and local recognition. There is nothing quite like performing on stage with a group of guys, making music and entertaining a crowd.