Career need a kick-start? Find a mentor

It’s not unusual for careers to get off to wobbly starts as young people, hampered by their lack of experience and contacts, find it difficult to achieve a firm footing.

That’s one reason they should make it a goal to find mentors who can help guide them through the rough patches.

One of the biggest benefits of having a mentor is that person’s success can act as a catalyst for belief in yourself. It’s also a way to expand your network, because a mentor can introduce you to people who could help your career.

While mentors can be a great asset for young people in their career advancement, don’t expect the mentor to materialize out of nowhere and then do all the heavy lifting. Much of the onus is on the mentee to seek the relationship, cultivate it and make the most of it.

• Don’t be afraid to reach out. A simple LinkedIn search can help you find people who are currently in your dream job. Somehow, they managed to get what you want. How did they pull that off? Send them a short message and tell them your aspirations. Ask if they can spare 30 minutes for you to visit their office and pick their brains about how they achieved success.

• Do your homework. After going to the trouble of setting up that meeting, you don’t want to show up unprepared. Learn all you can about this potential mentor. Write down any questions you want to ask. For the meeting, dress like you already have a job with the person’s company and be 10 minutes early.

• Join a networking organization. If reaching out to an individual isn’t in your comfort zone, seek a networking organization that focuses on career growth. Sign up for a MeetUp group taught by someone you admire. Take notes as the person speaks, and introduce yourself after the event. To find a good mentor, in most cases you are going to need to take the first step.

• Pay attention to the mentor’s advice. You may not follow through on every suggestion, but you need to listen to what they have to say. After all, the wisdom and experience they can provide is the whole point of having a mentor. For example, if you tell your mentor that you’re having trouble generating business, he or she might tell you to try stepping up your work-wardrobe game. Such advice is coming from a place of personal experience, whether from your mentor’s memories of being young and inexperienced or dealing with young and experienced employees, job seekers or other mentees. Don’t take it personally; take it seriously.

Lauren Davenport is the founder and CEO of the Symphony Agency marketing and technology firm.