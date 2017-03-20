Celebrate women’s history with eye on future

I am, in all practical sense, a native of this city. Having moved here as a young child in the late ’80s, I have witnessed numerous master-planned communities grow, multiple resorts rise and fall, streets extend farther and farther out, and the empty desert lots that I had been so accustomed to seeing become fewer and fewer. I consider slot machines in grocery stores to be normal. Las Vegas is home.

My relationship with this town drives my desire to ensure that we’re always going to have individuals who lead in the right direction. As part of National Women’s History Month, it’s important to celebrate the incredible females who are helping shape future leaders and who will become leaders themselves.

When I accepted the role as the first executive director of the Las Vegas Business Academy, I had a shared sentiment with the founder and chairman, Rino Armeni, to create thoughtful, charitable and expert business professionals. I also felt a great camaraderie with UNLV students, having been a Rebel myself.

As a nonprofit organization, the LVBA remains dedicated to the development of future business and community leaders through scholarship funding, mentorship and leadership. This is evident in the commitment of our board members who contribute their time and resources. These graduate students are committed to this city, and through our program, these young leaders stay within our community.

Being a woman in a city of some of the most powerful businesses and among some of the world’s most keen-minded individuals, it is important to communicate that these students can achieve whatever career ambition their dreams desire. Our organization is built upon the foundation that dedication, hard work and commitment will allow you to be whatever you wish to be.

The female leaders we have on our board work at incredible companies such as Brown-Forman, Surevest Wealth Management and others, allowing our students to have a hands-on learning experience with some of the best. Through the program, we have seen our graduates go on to work for the company of their choice, in a position that might not have been available to them without the training and connections they made by participating in our program.

Our graduates have garnered a wealth of well-rounded and comprehensive knowledge across multiple industries during their time with the LVBA. It is gratifying to be part of the students’ journeys and to see them go on to contribute back to our community.

These are the people who make up the next generation of leaders, the people who continue to give back and make our home even better.

Amy Lee is executive director of the Las Vegas Business Academy.