Get followed: Marketing your brand through social media

Not too long ago, social media was considered a way for friends and relatives to stay informed on your life. It was a way for people to communicate with one another digitally. Over the past few years, though, times have changed and digital interaction is now one of the leading and most vital marketing tools businesses can utilize to grow.

According to Brandwatch, there are more than 3 billion internet users — and more than 2 billion of them have active social media accounts. In a rapidly changing and competitive city such as Las Vegas, there is no way you can pass up the opportunity to use platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, TripAdvisor, Instagram, etc., to stay relevant and be successful. Social media gives businesses a voice to communicate with past guests or potential customers. It personalizes the brand and helps you spread your message in a conversational way.

Today, people cannot get news quickly enough. We are in the midst of a new media apocalypse, where instant gratification is wanted and needed. Internet users have an average of 5.5 social media accounts, with 1 million new active mobile users added every day, according to Brandwatch. By having your business interact digitally, you can provide 24/7 customer service and generate instant conversations with your clients. Providing an immediate response is not only necessary, it is expected.

Adapting to social media’s ever-changing landscape and to the evolution of our customers’ buying habits is a conversation we have on a daily basis at Maverick Aviation Group. We have observed how social media has directly affected our business. In fact, over the past five years, our website sales have more than doubled and our social media reach has grown exponentially. Our customers are more likely to shop for vacations or do extensive online research to influence their travel itineraries. By keeping our various digital platforms relevant and informative, we are ensuring the message our customers receive is engaging and useful. Direct dialogue through social media between brands and customers is something traditional marketing cannot achieve.

As one of the most popular destinations in the world, Las Vegas is a hub for international travel. In fact, the majority of Maverick’s customers are from outside of the United States. In the past, connecting with these guests directly was always a challenge. However, social media has made these connections much easier and has helped us bridge the communication gap with clientele around the world.

With digital marketing’s presence continuing to grow, businesses must learn to adapt to this necessary and vital communication tool. By embracing social media into your marketing tactics, it will share your brand’s voice, generate instant conversation, influence decisions and provide international exposure world-wide. Get on board.

Bryan Kroten, vice president of marketing at Maverick Aviation Group.