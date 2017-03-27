CRE firm’s message: ‘Approach each transaction based upon logic, not emotion’

Logic Commercial Real Estate • Address: 8918 Spanish Ridge Ave., Suite 100, Las Vegas • Phone: 702-888-3500 • Email: [email protected] • Website: logiccre.com • Hours of operation: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday • CEO: Brendan Keating • In business since: Aug. 20, 2015

The owners of Logic Commercial Real Estate have deep roots in Las Vegas. In fact, CEO Brendan Keating’s great-grandparents moved to Second Street (now Casino Center Boulevard) in 1936, when the town’s population was approximately 7,500.

Keating founded Logic with Sean Margulis, Jason Otter, Chris Richardson, Agus Alamsjah and Adam Malan, and the firm has been part of hundreds of millions of dollars in transactions since.

Describe your business.

Logic is a real estate company offering a balanced and assertive market approach to client services, which include commercial real estate brokerage, property management, and capital markets and development services.

Who are your customers?

Logic’s clients include institutional investors and property owners, national and regional tenants, private equity funds, family offices, entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. We represent more than 30 national/regional tenants, including Starbucks, 99 Cent Only, Maggiano’s, Chili’s and Café Rio, as well as institutional clients such as LNR Partners, Starwood and Rialto Capital.

What’s the most important part of your job?

When serving clients, approach each transaction based upon logic, not emotion. We love this quote from the Navy SEALs – “the ability to control my emotions and my actions, regardless of circumstances, set me apart from other men.”

What is the hardest part about doing business in Las Vegas?

One concern about Las Vegas is its natural appeal to the gambler mentality — those seeking significant returns over the short term. Our preference is to attract agents, staff and clients who are focused on building long-term relationships, developing strong partnerships, and who are devoted to achieving lasting career success. Value-based investing takes hard work and patience. Consistent, considerate and calculated daily work produces the most gratifying and best results.

What is the best part about doing business in Las Vegas?

The entrepreneurial and opportunistic nature of its residents. With most of our families being in Las Vegas for many generations, we have deep roots with the core individuals who helped create this town. The core group of people who helped build Las Vegas were such a tight-knit group of businesspeople, and we are thankful to have deep-rooted relationships with them.

How can Nevada improve its business climate?

We believe diversification of industry will not only improve the commercial real estate business climate but also greatly minimize the economic hardships experienced in 2008. Houstonwas founded in 1837 with an economy centered around the oil industry. In the 1980s, the once-blossoming city suffered from an economic crisis that crippled the oil industry and damaged its entire economy. Fast forward to the present, and our low-oil-price environment, and Houston appears to have weathered the storm with less negative effect due to its focus on diversifying local industry. Las Vegas was established in 1905, and while Houston has 68-year head start, we can learn from its example, because there will be another recession, and Nevada needs to be better prepared.