Dr. Constantine George launched Southern Nevada Internal Medicine and Pediatrics 12 years ago and last year founded Hygeia Health and Wellness, which spun off Kosta MD Concierge. Joining forces with ResortciergeMD, George’s practice integrates hospitality into health care.

What is the best business advice you’ve received?

Two things:

Be patient. Nothing happens overnight. Ideas come and quickly go bust. A sound business model needs a lot of attention, nurturing, insight, teamwork and time.

Above and beyond this, the most important aspect is remembering that the patient is the center of the health care world, not doctors, nurses, clinics or hospitals. Without them, there is not a health care system.

If you could change one thing about Southern Nevada, what would it be?

Hygeia Health and Wellness • Address: 8859 W. Flamingo Road, Las Vegas • Phone: 702-419-3482 • Email: [email protected] • Website: hygeiahealthandwellness.com • Hours of operation: 24/7/365 • Owned/operated by: Dr. Constantine George • In business since: June 2016

We need more physicians from all disciplines and specialties. Statistically, we are near the bottom of the barrel when it does come to doctors per capita.

What sets Hygeia apart from other medical wellness clinics in the valley?

We are Las Vegas’ first combined internal medicine and pediatrics concierge practice. For too long, adults had access to concierge medical services but children did not. Imagine the peace of mind having access 24/7 to a physician for your entire family.

I wanted to create the ideal medical environment, one where I wanted to bring myself and my own family. We have several product lines from house calls, medical seminars, executive physicals and a concierge primary care office.

What’s been the most rewarding aspect of growing up in Las Vegas?

Being spoiled and having everything available 24/7/365. My father has been with Caesars Palace for 50 years and I remember the Circus Maximus Showroom and all of the stars and shows I saw growing up. Nowhere else in the world would a young kid have such opportunities and memories.

Describe your management style.

Treat others as you would want to be treated. Have respect for your co- workers, no matter their position with the company. Being easily accessible and having an open-door policy makes the entire operation more successful.

If you could live anywhere else in the world, where would it be?

Greece. My mother and father are from there and it’s an awesome place, with so much history and culture.

Whom do you admire?

My parents. Coming to the United States at a young age without speaking English and no formal education, they successfully raised five children and gave me and my siblings the opportunities of a lifetime to grow and prosper. They taught us that family is what life is all about and to never forget your roots.

What is your biggest pet peeve?

People who have no ambition to do better for themselves and others around them.

What is your funniest or most embarrassing work story?

I’ll just say doing house calls on the Strip. There is a reason for the “What happened here, stays here” ad campaign.

If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be?

Learn to relax and take more time for myself.

What is something that people might not know about you?

I have a black belt in Tae Kwan Do and I was part of a Greek folk dance group growing up. Yes, I had to wear a skirt.