Café owner: ‘Simplicity is key, but we won’t cut corners’

Le Petit Café & Bakery • Address: 6496 Medical Center St., Suite 100, Las Vegas • Phone: 702-963-8444 • Email: [email protected] • Website: lepetitcafeandbakery.com • Hours of operation: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday • Owned/operated by: Emily Palmer • In business since: August 2016

Describe your business.

Le Petit Cafe & Bakery is an off-strip, locally owned and operated company inspired and influenced by French culture and cuisine.

We serve a variety of food and decadent desserts, always using fresh and seasonal ingredients. Popular choices include our pastries, sandwiches, crêpes and quiche.

We offer dine-in, carry-out or delivery through Eat24.

We encourage our guests to take their time, relax and enjoy the ambiance we have created.

Who are your customers?

Initially, we opened our doors to the surrounding medical district staff and their customers, who have all been incredibly supportive. We quickly became a favorite among our regular locals. Now, we are proud to say we have returning customers from all over the valley — from Henderson and Pahrump and Mount Charleston. Tourists and local businesses on the Strip also seek us out.

The majority of our new customers discovered us through Yelp, or word of mouth.

What is your business philosophy?

Our business philosophy is to remain true to the food we serve (from-scratch cooking, and seasonality) and how we serve it.

We take the time to find the perfect coffee beans (serving it French press style) and breads, along with baking off fresh products regularly.

I understand the benefits of taking that extra time to prepare a dish or beverage. It is what differentiates us from the coffee shop that serves quick-drip coffee, or the cafe that buys pre-made macarons. Simplicity is key, but we won’t cut corners. For this reason, my staff is elite and properly trained, and we have our ovens and work stations in the front of the store, so we can get to know our guests as we work.

What’s the most important part of your job?

It is my team. Great people are the foundation to a happy and successful company. We are a family business, and all of our team members are considered part of our extended family.

True to the nature of our diverse city, we employ people from all walks of life. Our small café family consists of five different nationalities. We celebrate diversity and equal opportunity in every way.

What is the hardest part about doing business in Las Vegas?

The transient population and culture can sometimes be a challenge, especially when it comes to hiring.

What is the best part about doing business in Las Vegas?

Again, our transient population. I have always loved the diversity of cultures in Las Vegas. It is a virtual melting pot of the most colorful personalities.

I feel so lucky every day to meet, serve and develop friendships with our guests, and the local community.

What obstacles has your business overcome?

Reaching our first milestone of six months in business was a challenge.

The first few months were a huge learning curve for our entire team. Until that point, our day-to-day business could be unpredictable.

Amazingly once we got over the six-month hurdle, business became more regular and predictable.

We are now looking forward to celebrating our first year in August.

How can Nevada improve its business climate?

As an off-Strip business, I fully endorse the recent media campaign aimed at our locals.

Yes, we are a tourist city. But we are also rapidly developing and expanding, thanks to our local community, some of whom have been here for many generations.

Just as businesses on the Strip rely on our tourists, off-Strip businesses rely on our supportive locals, and understand the importance of cultivating strong relationships within our community.