Don’t seek greener pastures — water the grass

Some call it human capital flight. Others call it brain drain. However it’s described, the phenomenon typically leaves poor countries or small towns on the losing end of the bargain, with the best and brightest young talents moving on to seek the greatest opportunities.

Las Vegas is not a small town, but it has particular disadvantages that both cause and amplify the void. The struggling public education system, for one. But more than that, the lack of economic diversity throughout the state means we inevitably lose great minds that don’t fit into established industries. Even if they fit, they don’t always feel a connection to the place.

One of the organizations working to build connections is the Las Vegas Business Academy, which provides financial aid and a network of mentors to graduate students. The motto is “finis origine pendet,” meaning “the end depends on the beginning.” While it refers to academic achievement depending on the educational journey, it seems like a fancy way of saying that those who find support in Las Vegas have a much better chance of staying here.

Four scholarship students in the class of 2017 shared why they plan to stay and invest in their city:

“Las Vegas is a city of visionaries. We are surrounded by the best of the best — people fueled by passion who appreciate the value of hard work. We are also a beautifully diverse city. Coming up through the Clark County School District taught me to celebrate our differences, which will strengthen my ability to practice law. Las Vegas’ opportunities are vibrant, and I love the idea of being able to give back to the city that raised me.” — Mackenzie Warren

“From my first visit to Las Vegas as a 6-year-old, I was immediately drawn to the city’s distinct characteristics — the lights, the sound, the pace. From that first trip, I knew this is where I wanted to be. I was fortunate to move to Las Vegas during a time of unprecedented growth and diversification. For the young professional, Las Vegas is a desert oasis for opportunity.” — Steven Brody

“My choice was simple: It’s home. Yet, at the same time, home means that I live in an ever-changing city, with beautiful people, food and culture. This blend, coupled with our city’s energy, is rivaled by few places in the world. Las Vegas is at the epicenter of something special, and there is no way I could reconcile not being a part of it.” — Michael Matzke

“My family, friends, memories and opportunities are here. Las Vegas is built on dreams, innovation and hard work, which has set the model for how I approach everything in my life. Las Vegas has set a precedent for success that I strive for, and I am excited to grow my career as the city continues to grow. I am proud to be from Las Vegas, and I hope to make my city proud.” — Caitlin Lorelli