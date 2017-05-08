Nevada is bolstering tech business, but could do more

In 2012, Gov. Brian Sandoval shared his plan to diversify Nevada’s economy. It included this objective: “Catalyze innovation in core and emerging industries.”

Since then, the state’s technology sector has grown by 7,800 workers. Yet, there is still a deficit when it comes to the technical talent needed.

As Nevada strives to be the next technology hub, efforts are underway to meet the demand for a skilled workforce despite an already drained talent pool. Local governments, schools, private development programs and businesses are working to fulfill tech industries’ needs and to secure a self-sustaining future. But it is going to take more.

The Legislature is reviewing Senate Bill 200, which creates the opportunity for high school students to apply certain courses in computer science to graduation requirements. This will introduce more students to the technology field and better prepare them for career opportunities.

Schools are participating in CyberPatriot, a program that “puts teams of high school and middle school students in the position of newly hired information technology professionals tasked with managing the network of a small company.”

The school district’s Career and Technical Education program is building focus groups with industries to develop curriculums, create sponsorships, develop career paths and build strong community relationships.

High schools are building academies centered around computer science, manufacturing and robotics.

Las Vegas and Henderson host workforce training and development programs.

Las Vegas supports ITWorks with classrooms at the Historic Westside School. ITWorks offers free, immersive IT training to adults 18 to 26 years old who have not yet completed a bachelor’s degree.

Henderson is home to Transmosis, a workforce intermediary focused on enabling companies to build a pipeline of skilled labor by helping individuals address skill gaps through state and federal training dollars.

How can your business get involved?

Mentorships are ideal when it comes to introducing students to information technology. The wide range of career choices can be quite challenging to grasp, let alone simply trying to keep up with new technologies and methods.

The school district, ITWorks and Transmosis all seek internships for students during their training periods. Businesses should use this opportunity to build their feeder programs to secure their workforce needs. Create an IT workforce pathway for those eager to fill jobs. Make it simple for students to map out what they need to learn.

What more can the city and state do to support tech businesses? Promote and guide. Businesses and tech leaders want to help solve the talent shortage, but we need to know where we can be the most useful to Nevada’s mission.

Joshua Leavitt is vice president of the Society for Information Management.