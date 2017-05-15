Resort exec: Be ambitious, be a willing learner, and have fun

Justin Moore, vice president and assistant general manager at Green Valley Ranch Resort, is all about paying it forward. He’s had several influential mentors during his career at Station Casinos, and says he’s proud to be able to provide guidance to younger team members in their professional lives. “There is nothing more rewarding than to help people achieve their goals and help them grow in their careers,” he said. “That’s part of our culture at Station Casinos, and I’m proud to continue that tradition.”

Do you have any recent news you’d like to share?

I recently oversaw the operations at Fiesta Rancho Casino as interim general manager. I’m grateful for the time I spent there. It was a fun learning experience that will help me further grow with this amazing company.

What is the best business advice you’ve received?

It’s so hard to think of just one piece of advice, because I have had the privilege to work for so many courageous leaders in this company.

The first one that comes to mind is, “Staying humble is critical to long-term success,” which is a favorite of mine.

Another piece of great advice I’ve received is, “Managing by maintaining a fair, consistent and professional environment is a key to success.” This is valuable advice a great leader and chief operating officer shared with me on several occasions, and it’s really something I lead by.

Another great piece of advice that comes to mind is, “The only bad idea is no idea at all.” That quote has really stayed with me throughout the years.

If you could change one thing about Southern Nevada, what would it be?

Southern Nevada is a great place to call home, but we definitely need more basketball here. Now that we have the Raiders coming to our city soon, and the Golden Knights coming this fall, we need an NBA team to call Las Vegas home. That would be a dream come true.

What has been your most exciting professional project?

In 2016, I was part of the amazing team that reimagined Green Valley Ranch Resort with our major hotel renovation. It was a large undertaking with many moving parts, but our team got it done and the result is stunning.

The renovation project included a full remodel of our hotel rooms and suites. Our lobby has been completely reimagined, and the feedback from guests has been rewarding. The project also included new meeting space, an updated lobby bar and a promenade connecting our east and west hotel towers.

What’s your favorite place to have fun in Southern Nevada?

I’m an avid basketball player, and Life Time Gym has great basketball courts, and I love the leagues it offers. Being 6-foot-8, I really enjoy the sport and it keeps me in shape, both physically and mentally.

Describe your management style.

I’ve developed my style throughout the years with guidance from mentors. The team that works closely with me now knows that I enjoy having fun at work. I think I manage in a fair, consistent and professional manner.

What is your dream job outside of your current field?

Although I love basketball, I’m a die-hard San Francisco 49ers fan, so I’d love to be the general manager of the 49ers. I watch every game, including preseason, so I consider myself qualified. I have a few ideas now if they’re looking for someone.

If you could live anywhere else in the world, where would it be?

I’d love to live in Berkshire County, Mass. My family and I visit the area every year to spend time with relatives. The area is rich with history, the natural landscape is gorgeous and there’s plenty to do outside. And the people who live there are great. All of those factors would make it a fantastic place to call home.

What is your biggest pet peeve?

Bad drivers are probably my biggest pet peeve. I don’t like it when people tailgate, cut you off or speed excessively. It really irritates me, because we should all drive with courtesy. We all have to be out on the roads, and we should respect each other. Unfortunately, I encounter bad drivers on a daily basis.

What is your funniest or most embarrassing work story?

I have so many, because I enjoy having fun at work and I work in guest service. The No. 1 story for me has to be the time I lost a bet with my beverage team at Boulder Station. As a result of losing, I reported to the property in a beverage server uniform for the day. I even wore a wig and carried a tray. Many of our guests were confused and some commented that I was the biggest server they had ever seen. Remember, I’m 6-8. I tried to hide the evidence of that event, but unfortunately there are pictures out there somewhere.

If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be?

I wish I was better at home improvement projects and being handy. I have never been good at it but then again, I do know how to look up DIY videos on YouTube, so that helps.

What is something that people might not know about you?

I love watching movies. I enjoy collecting them and oftentimes you will hear me quote movies during the middle of a conversation.