The real key to success is cultivating great relationships

As general manager of the largest Toyota dealer in Nevada, I have the opportunity to speak with a lot of local businesses. I often hear the same comments. “Wow, if I had your ad budget, I’d be on easy street,” or “Gee, Toyotas just sell themselves.”

Sometimes, people credit our success to our location. Advertising, product line and location are all vital assets. However the most important assets are the relationships you build along the way, whether with customers, suppliers or your employees. These are far more important than bricks and mortar.

In business terms, it’s called social capital. Developing relationships based on trust, understanding and empathy are crucial to success. Your business transforms from being just another company to being a brand and business people know and trust.

For years, advertisers have known the importance of developing positive relationships with clients and customers, and have created friendly, identifiable “spokespeople.” Talking candies (M&M’s), an eloquent gecko (Geico) and a cartoon dog (Snoopy for Met Life) are just some examples. These characters transform a faceless corporate entity into a business associated with warmth, trust and even humor. These positive emotions provide the beginnings of a beautiful relationship. I enjoy being the spokesperson for Findlay Toyota and hope that my ads convey just those emotions.

This year I had the privilege of being a candidate for the Southern Nevada Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Man of the Year. The campaign involved a lot of time, effort and teamwork.

This fundraising endeavor may seem like it has nothing to do with my responsibilities at Findlay Toyota. However, in the process of fundraising, I renewed many old relationships and made many new ones. The positive feelings generated by discussions about worthy causes lead to positive feelings about the company I represent.

Back at the office, my hope is that our customers become our friends. Strong relationships bring us not only repeat business, but also recommendations and word-of-mouth advertising. Our reputation grows, and our brand becomes more well-known.

Of course, we don’t always get it right. When we disappoint our customers, attentive listening and prompt problem-solving can turn difficult situations into positive experiences.

Relationships with your employees also are important for success. Treating everyone with respect, providing opportunities for training and growth, applauding success and having fun are all key.

We are all in business to make money, and strong relationships help us do that. Just as important is the personal fulfillment that comes from all these positive interactions. It is a great to enjoy coming to work and being excited about the encounters you will have. When you, your employees and your customers all feel good about your business, that’s when the magic happens.

Relationships are the key to success. Make it a point to build strong ones every day.

John Barr is general manager of Findlay Toyota.