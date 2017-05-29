Specialized workout features ‘afterburn’

Describe your business.

Orangetheory Fitness is a one-hour heart rate-based interval training workout. It’s designed to maintain a target zone that stimulates metabolism and increases energy. We call it the afterburn. Our members burn 500 to 1,000 calories in 60 minutes — and keep burning calories for up to 36 hours.

What is your business philosophy?

Our clients are the boss — they have a choice of where they go and spend their time. Members are treated like family; the coaches and front desk staff know everyone’s name and after a while, their kids’ and pets’ names too.

What sets Orangetheory apart from other niche fitness facilities?

You get real-time results. You wear a heart-rate monitor and can see your progress up on the screen during your workout. You know how many calories you are burning, what heart-rate zone you are in, and how hard you need to push yourself to accomplish your goal. At the end of the workout, every member’s results are emailed to them, and they can track their progress in graphic form.

How does nutrition play into your work?

Fresh, healthy, delicious meals can be delivered twice a week to a customer’s home or office by BLT Foods — Build It, Lose It, Trim It. This company was started by “Hell’s Kitchen” season 12 winner Scott Commings and Take My Health Back founder Michael Calkins. Their menu is designed to provide enough protein to build muscles, and healthy vegetables and grains to provide the energy you need to get through your 60-minute Orangetheory class.

Do you see expansion in your future locally or in other cities?

There are four locations in the valley with a fifth location opening this summer. We are in the planning stages for our next location — in the northwestern part of the valley — and there will be eight locations open within the next year.

What is the hardest part about doing business in Las Vegas?

One of the harder aspects is the residents’ varied shifts and schedules. We are one of the only places where members can take a class of personal group training at 5 a.m. before their day shift, or 12 p.m. before their swing shift, or 7 p.m. before their night shift.

How can Nevada improve its business climate?

We wish Clark County would think about more zoning for businesses and homes. We would love to see more nature parks instead of business parks, more urban bike trails and lanes, and a greater focus on health.

What has been your hardest lesson in business?

Big financial institutions don’t always want to take a risk on a new business. When we founded our medical clinic, we did so without any backing from the bank. It was a scary time knowing we had put everything we had into our business without a safety net. We took the risk, and it has paid off. Believe in your product and yourself — hard work and the support of our family and friends have brought us to where we are today.