Scientific Games names new COO

Scientific Games Corp. announced the appointment of Karin-Joyce ("KJ") Tjon as chief operating officer and president on Monday.

She served the last two years as chief financial officer and executive vice president of Epiq Systems, a leading global provider of integrated technology and services for the legal profession, where she oversaw legal, corporate governance, risk compliance and international corporate finance.

"We have tremendous confidence in KJ's ability to lead our long-term growth strategy and execution, and continue the strong growth across all of our businesses,” Scientific Games' Chief Executive Officer Kevin Sheehan said. “Her deep experience in international finance, performance accountability and culture transformation will further enhance our ability to deliver for our customers, employees and our shareholders."

Her responsibilities will include oversight of the company’s gaming and lottery operations as well as organizational strategy, business development and fiscal discipline.

Before Epiq, Tjon was chief financial officer and treasurer of Hawker Beechcraft Corp., a $2.5 billion international manufacturer of business and special mission aircraft; and director, senior director and managing director at Alvarez & Marsal, LLC, a global professional services firm specializing in business turnaround and performance improvement.

Tjon earned an MBA in finance from Columbia University and a bachelor's degree in organizational behavior and management from Ohio University.

Scientific Games is a leading developer of technology-based products and services and associated content for worldwide gaming, lottery and interactive markets.