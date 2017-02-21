Aristocrat names Wilson new managing director

Aristocrat Technologies named Matt Wilson managing director of the Americas on Tuesday.

Wilson, who has been with Aristocrat since 2004, was most recently senior vice president of global gaming operations, senior vice president of sales and marketing for North America and vice president of marketing for the Americas. From 2008 to 2012, he oversaw Aristocrat’s expansion in the Asia Pacific region as the head of the group’s sales team.

“Matt’s leadership has been instrumental to Aristocrat’s recent growth both in the Americas and across other key markets,” CEO-Elect Trevor Croker said. “Matt comes to the role with proven commercial and strategic skills and a genuine passion for product and helping our customers succeed. We are delighted to welcome Matt to the position of managing director of the Americas.”

Wilson was named one of the Top 40 Under 40 businesspeople in Las Vegas. He was involved in Aristocrat’s local commitment to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, helping raise almost $34,000 for the nonprofit.

Aristocrat Technologies Inc., a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited, offers a diverse range of products and services, including electronic gaming machines and casino management systems.