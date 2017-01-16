Bingo! Classic game goes Xtreme at Santa Fe Station

Two themed nights — Xtreme Bingo and Ladies Night — are being introduced at Santa Fe Station’s new bingo room.

Xtreme Bingo, the last Friday of every month, features glow accessories, party music and a festive atmosphere. For a minimum of $25, guests can play 10 electronic bingo games and have a chance to win $100 at nine of them, and $1,000 at the final game. Doors open at 10 p.m. for the 11 p.m. session.

Ladies drink free on Ladies Night, at 11 p.m. every Saturday. The cost is $25 per guest and includes 10 electronic bingo games.

The room, which opened in November, is more than 10,000 square feet with seating for 350. Every seat has a USB charger. There are more than 30 TVs and a 12-foot-by-15-foot video wall.

A VIP area with luxury seating can be reserved for private events or parties. The room also has a separate smoking area and restrooms just for bingo guests. An assortment of pastries and upgraded drinks are available, including Starbucks coffee, Dole Whips, custom espresso drinks and handcrafted cocktails.

Bingo sessions are hosted daily on the odd hours beginning with a 9 a.m. session and ending at 11 p.m.