Poker tables keep decreasing on Nevada casino floors

When the Monte Carlo closes its eight-table poker room in about a month as part of a $450 million overhaul, the Las Vegas Strip will have lost nearly a quarter of the tables it had a decade ago.

Casinos constantly adjust their floors to meet customer demand, and unlike the years when they competed to lure fans of the game, poker's appeal has been weakening during this decade.

Las Vegas Strip casinos had 405 tables and made $97 million in 2007. In contrast, the game only netted casinos $78 million last year after the number of tables decreased to 320.

MGM Resorts International attributes its decision to close the Monte Carlo's property to an overhaul that includes a full rebranding.

Other casinos that have shed their poker room include Ellis Island and Tropicana.