The Notes: Philanthropy, April 9-15

The Richard Petty Driving Experience and Maverick Helicopters partnered with American Cancer Society to host six breast cancer survivors for a “Survivor Ride” at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The survivors flew over the Strip with Maverick Helicopters and landed on the start-finish line at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. They then celebrated with a ride around the 1.5 Tri-Oval track in 600-horsepower stock cars at speeds up to 165 mph, courtesy of Richard Petty Driving Experience.

AT&T donated $50,000 to the Wounded Warrior Umpire Academy, a nonprofit organization that brings injured veterans back on the field into civilian life by helping them secure careers as paid umpires.

Cox Communications donated $10,000 to the Gay and Lesbian Community Center of Southern Nevada.

TeamHealth, which provides hospital-based clinical and administrative services, donated $25,000 to Miracle Flights, a charity that provides free commercial airline tickets so children and their families can obtain special medical care.

Henderson donated two galvanized community garden beds complete with edible plants, soil, two fruit trees and a vertical farming system from the Garden Tower project to the C.T. Sewell Elementary School gardening club.

Three Greenberg Traurig attorneys were acknowledged by the Federal Supreme Court of Ethiopia for providing pro bono work to the Child Justice Project Office. The team successfully petitioned a Las Vegas court to confirm a paternity order issued in Ethiopia and obtained a child support order for their client. Greenberg Traurig’s client resides in Ethiopia and for more than 14 years has been raising her daughter without any support from the child’s father, who moved to the United States. It is expected that the groundwork of the Greenberg Traurig team will pave the way for other Ethiopian paternity orders to be enforced in the United States. The participating attorneys were Kim Morris Agee, Kara B. Hendricks and Tonya Henderson. Additionally, Thomas R. Snider was instrumental in bringing the case to Greenberg Traurig and acted as a liaison with the Child Justice Project Office in Ethiopia.

Communities In Schools of Nevada is partnering with the Clark County School District and Las Vegas to help bring together their services with the services of Las Vegas Downtown Achieves and My Brother’s Keeper, as part of “ReInvent Schools.” The program brings together all of the agencies to help students at J.T. McWilliams, Wendell P. Williams, Matt Kelly and Hollingsworth elementary schools.

McDonald’s owner/operator Kellie Vander Veur honored nine team members who completed the English Under the Arches program, which helps employees learn English as a second language.

Bank of Nevada donated 42 iPads to the Andre Agassi College Preparatory Academy to assist with a research project. The iPads include Square Panda, a program that helps reading proficiency. Stanford University professor Bruce McCandliss is consulting with the maker of Square Panda and the academy to analyze the effectiveness of the program.

Opportunity Village received $1 million from NV Energy for the organization’s Christopher’s Crossing Capital Campaign. The gift will be applied to the Revive and Renew initiative at Opportunity Village’s West Oakey Campus, helping replace aging infrastructure and creating a new and safer transportation hub.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas raised $298,000 at its 2016 Rock the House Gala. Bret Loughridge, vice president of operations at SR Construction, received the House Hero award.

City National bank donated $2,500 to HELP of Southern Nevada for a holiday outreach program that helped feed low-income families in need. The bank also provided $3,500 to Communities In Schools, $5,000 to One Drop for Water, $2,500 to the Urban Chamber of Commerce, $1,500 to Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada and $1,200 to the Gay and Lesbian Center of Southern Nevada.

The Fremont Street Experience raised $28,140 for the American Heart Association through a SlotZilla Charity Challenge.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties raised $23,080 for the American Cancer Society during the company’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer campaign.

The Alexander Dawson School began using the Richard & Malena Ruffin Organic Garden, which was designed by architectural firm LGA and made possible by Phil and Oleksandra Ruffin.

Nacho Daddy donated more than 110,000 meals to Three Square Food Bank. That amount was matched by the Target Corp.

Caesars Entertainment donated $50,000 to Opportunity Village.

Humana donated more than 300 knitted and crocheted caps, blankets, scarfs and quilts to Child Haven, Helping Hands of Vegas Valley and Kindred Transitional Care and Rehabilitation – Spring Valley. Humana Charity Crafters made the donated items.