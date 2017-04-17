People on the Move: April 16-22, 2017

Sandra Douglass Morgan joined the board of Jobs for Nevada’s Graduates. Morgan is the director of external affairs for Las Vegas and Southern Nevada for AT&T Nevada.

Kevin Diec and Yousif Muradian are staff accountants and Justin Thornley is an intern with Johnson Advisors.

Michael Feder, member partner at Dickinson Wright, has been inducted as a trustee for the Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce. Feder is a business litigator at the law firm and serves on the board of directors for the American Red Cross of Southern Nevada.

Jackie McMahan is executive chef at Health Binge.

Ryan Jensen is CEO/managing director of Desert Springs Hospital. He had previously served as Desert Springs Hospital’s chief operating officer from 2012 to 2014.

Dan Schwarz is the Henderson Chamber of Commerce vice president of operations.

Linnea Mitchell joined the corporate marketing team at Las Vegas Events.

David Bloom is the chief development officer at Capriotti’s.

Allstate Insurance opened two offices. Elsie Dalope is the exclusive agent at 3650 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 330, Las Vegas. Myrna Amaya is the exclusive agent at 7565 W. Washington Ave., Suite 101, Las Vegas.

Angelo Aragon is president of the Professional Fire Fighters of Nevada.

Chris Schlaffman is Valley Bank of Nevada’s senior vice president/commercial loan manager for its Henderson loan office, 4343 E. Sunset Road.

Evel Pie is open at 508 Fremont St., Las Vegas.

El Pollo Loco opened a location at 9460 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas. It’s the 22nd location to open in Southern Nevada.

Nellis Furniture, 1115 N. Nellis Blvd., and Mesquite Cleaning Services, 520 W. Mesquite Blvd., offer U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, support rental items and in-store pick-up for boxes.

The Poet’s Walk Memory Care Community is open at 1750 W. Ridge Parkway, Henderson. Poet’s Walk is owned by Spring Hills Senior Communities and can accommodate up to 68 residents needing Alzheimer’s and dementia care.

The Cosmopolitan, Wynn Las Vegas and Encore are included on Condé Nast Traveler’s 2017 Gold List. The list was compiled by the editors of Condé Nast, who picked their favorite hotels in the world spanning six continents and 46 countries.

Gaming Laboratories International received accreditation in the Czech Republic, becoming the first international gaming laboratory to earn this distinction.

Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican’s Rose de Lima and Siena campuses have been recertified with the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval and the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Heart-Check mark for Advanced Certification for Primary Stroke Centers.

Nathan Adelson Hospice and Montevista Hospital are two of six award recipients of the 2016 Performance Excellence Program with the Southwest Alliance for Excellence. The hospice was honored in the Achievement category. The hospital received a Commitment Award.

The law firm Maupin Naylor Braster moved to 1050 Indigo Drive, Suite 200, Las Vegas.

The Firm Public Relations & Marketing manages public relations efforts for Aliante Casino.

The Bonati Spine Institute opened an ambulatory surgical center at 10195 W. Twain Ave., Las Vegas.

A seven-year sponsorship agreement between Cox Communications and UNLV names the technology company as the university’s provider of Wi-Fi services. The agreement will update and expand UNLV’s campus Wi-Fi network and provide dedicated technical support. It also extends naming rights for UNLV’s Cox Pavilion and allows for additional campus signage.

Railroad Pass is building the Railroad Pass Travel Center, which will consist of a truck stop, gas station, convenience store with truckers’ facilities and Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, a truck scale and propane. The project is being built on approximately 16 acres adjoining the 85-year-old casino.

Get a Haircut is open at the Promenade at Juhl, 353 E. Bonneville Ave., Suite 181.

Door Dash, a food delivery service, launched in Las Vegas.

Golden Nugget Las Vegas released a sports wagering app developed with Miomni Gaming.

Upcoming tenants for the Oso Blanca Pavilions shopping center in northwest Las Vegas are expected to include Capriotti’s, Frozen Frog, PT’s Pub, SMI Imaging, Superior Tire and Terrible Herbst. The shopping center’s developer is Remington Nevada.

Destinations by Design won Best Dining Table Design for “The Grand Banquet,” along with the Venetian and Palazzo, at the 32nd annual Gala Awards hosted by Special Events magazine.

The Gaming Standards Association created a Malta-based division that will focus on serving the regional needs of suppliers, manufacturers, online and land-based operators, and regulators outside North America.

GameCo Inc. joined the Esports Integrity Coalition.

Logical Position, a digital marketing company, doubled its workforce to 30 employees and moved to a new, larger office at 450 N. Stephanie St., Suite 231.