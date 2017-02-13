The Notes: Philanthropy, Feb. 12-18

Station Casinos donated $10,000 to valley schools as part of its Smart Start program. Recipients were:

• Rex Bell Elementary School (Partner: Palace Station)

• Laura Dearing Elementary School (Partner: Boulder Station)

• Ollie Detwiler Elementary School (Partner: Fiesta Rancho)

• P.A. Diskin Elementary School (Partner: Red Rock Resort)

• Mabel Hoggard Elementary School (Partner: Santa Fe Station)

• Howard E. Hollingsworth Elementary School (Partner: Sunset Station)

• C.T. Sewell Elementary School (Partner: Fiesta Henderson)

• C.P. Squires Elementary School (Partner: Texas Station)

• Whitney Elementary School (Partners: Station Casinos, Wildfire Gaming)

• Robert L. Taylor Elementary School (Partner: Green Valley Ranch Resort)

• • •

HELP of Southern Nevada and Whole Foods Market collected 46,556 water bottles during the annual “HELP2O” campaign in an effort to protect homeless residents from the dangers associated with summer heat.

Bank of America sponsored 125 After-School All-Stars Las Vegas students for a day of activities, soccer and dinner at UNLV. The students, ASAS program participants from Von Tobel, Brinley and Cashman middle schools, started the day with carnival games, face painting, bounce houses and more before the second annual “Guns vs. Hoses” soccer match between Metropolitan Police and the Las Vegas Fire Department.

Associates of FirstService Residential participated in multiple charity events last summer as part of their commitment to give back to the community.

The Public Education Foundation raised about $600,000 at its annual Education Hero Award Gala. Kirk Clausen and Wells Fargo were honored with the Education Hero Award, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman with the Lifetime Education Achievement Award and Tony Sanchez and NV Energy with the Champion of Children Award.

Allstate exclusive agency owners Misty Chadwick, Anthony Fagiana, Samuel Peters, Gregory Robinson, Sidney Taylor, Maria Miuccio and Elissa Conner helped secure $11,000 from The Allstate Foundation to support Las Vegas nonprofits. Boys and Girls Club of Southern Nevada, Clark County Safe Kids Coalition, Soroptimist International of the Americas, East Valley Family Services, South Gate Learning & Resource Center, A Home 4 Spot Animal Rescue, Nevada Youth Football League, Wendell P. Williams Elementary School, Boy Scouts of America, American Cancer Society and United Way of Southern Nevada each received $1,000.

After-School All-Stars Las Vegas received $10,000 from the John C. Kish Foundation. The grant was created in memory of Frank “Jack” Plevo, co-founder of the foundation, and will support the Social CirKish program at C.T. Sewell Elementary School for at-risk youth using circus skills taught by current and former professional circus performers to instill teamwork, empathy and self-confidence.

The sixth annual Solo Strips raised more than $13,000 to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and Aid for AIDS of Nevada.

Jacob Bundick, litigation shareholder at Greenberg Traurig, was elected to the board of Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada.

Thirty Bank of America employee volunteers teamed up with Habitat for Humanity Las Vegas to assist Tiffany Stewart with the construction of her new home in Henderson. The project was part of the bank’s $120,000 commitment to revitalize Las Vegas.

Dee for Dentist gave $1,500 to the Nevada chapter of the Paralyzed Veterans of America.

Las Vegas received $10,000 from the Nevada Department of Veterans Services to provide adaptive sports opportunities for disabled veterans and members of the Armed Services.

Family Promise of Las Vegas received $4,100 from the Windermere Foundation. Family Promise works to offer housing to the homeless.