The Notes: Feb. 19-25

Aleem Dhalla, Margaret Foley, Alexandria Layton, Jennifer McBee and Adam Tully joined Snell & Wilmer’s Las Vegas offices. Dhalla focuses on business and commercial litigation, as well as labor and employment. Foley, Layton, McBee and Tully focus on commercial litigation. The firm’s Brian Blaylock and Kade Miller are founding board members of the Nevada-Utah chapter of the Alliance of Merger & Acquisition Advisors. The Alliance is an international organization serving the educational and transactional support needs of middle market mergers and acquisitions professionals.

Carlos Blumberg joined De Castroverde Law Group focusing on personal injury, real estate, family law and other business-related cases. Blumberg is a founding member of the Nevada Dispensary Association and has become an expert in Nevada’s marijuana laws.

Karl Rutledge of Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie is chairman of the Gaming Law Committee of the American Bar Association Business Law Section. He previously served as the committee’s director of programs.

Christopher Bentley is the executive vice president in the multifamily division of Colliers International – Las Vegas. He was principal of the Bentley Group Real Estate Advisors.

The Las Vegas Chapter of the National Bar Association honored Nevada Supreme Court Justice Michael L. Douglas with its Lifetime Achievement Award.

Fisher Phillips formed a Pay Equity Practice Group, launched in response to legislative and regulatory initiatives and subsequent employer concerns over pay equity issues. The group is national in scope and is led by Kathleen McLeod Caminiti in New Jersey, Cheryl Behymer in Columbia, and Cheryl Pinarchick in Boston.

Three Square Food Bank promoted Andrea Martinez, Kate McLaughlin and Regis Whaley. Martinez is programs manager, McLaughlin is logistics manager and Whaley is business support manager.

Ellen Whittemore is a shareholder at Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck. Her practice focuses on gaming and compliance.

Kelli Little is community services supervisor at the Nevada Donor Network.

Lauren Sasso is a senior PR specialist at the Firm Public Relations & Marketing.

Marc Turner is CEO of Desert Hope Treatment Center.

Marc Comella is an independent member and chairman of the compliance committee at GameCo.

Jared Banes is shareholder and director of risk management at LP Insurance Services.

Yes! Air Conditioning and Plumbing earned four awards at the annual manager’s meeting for American Residential Services, its parent company. The were Safety Branch of the Year — West, Most Improved Branch Profit Dollars, Highest Margin Branch, and Most Profitable Branch in Dollars. Lance Fernandez was named general manager of the year.

Andre’s Bistro & Bar, owned by Stacked Hospitality, is open at 6115 S. Fort Apache Road. Scott Sampson is the executive chef. Patrick Trundle is the general manager.

The Latin Chamber of Commerce Board Installation Gala recognized Lt. Gov. Mark Hutchison as Champion of Nevada, Randy Garcia as LCC Philanthropist of the Year and Radioactive Productions as LCC Member Business of the Year. The 2017 board of directors is made up of chairman Daniel J. Tafoya, Clark County School District; vice chairman Norberto Madrigal; Lunas Inc., secretary-treasurer Edgar Patino, NV Energy; assistant secretary-treasurer Andres Estrada, Lamar Advertising Co., immediate chairperson Maggie Arias-Petrel, Global Professional Consulting; two-year directors Chris Roman, MundoMax & Roman Communications Group; Debbie Holleran, CenturyLink; Frank Canales, Happy Tours; Jose Valenzuela, city of North Las Vegas; Sam Loya, Lotus Broadcasting; Sandy Colon-Peltyn, Foundation for Excellence & Distinction; and one-year directors Alex De Castroverde, De Castroverde Law Group; Arturo Castro Jr., Hispana Comunicación Integral; Daniel Johnson, Station Casinos; Jose Luis Melendrez, University of Nevada, Las Vegas; and Vidal Gonzalez, MGM Resorts International

Richard H. Bryan, William and Mary Scherkenbach and John C. Vanderburg elementary schools have been selected as National PTA (Parent Teacher Association) Schools of Excellence for their achievement in building effective family-school partnerships. They are among only four schools in Nevada and 173 schools across the United States to receive the designation.

Brady, a full-line janitorial supply, equipment and food service distributor based in Las Vegas, opened branches in California, Arizona and Maryland.

The Urban Chamber of Commerce celebrated its Annual Green Tie Awards for 2016. Honorees were:

• Small Business of the Year: Love Engineering

• Legacy Entrepreneur of the Year: Tuxedo Junction

• Community Champion: Communities In Schools

• Excellence in Education: Nevada State College

• Diversity in Contracting: Las Vegas Paving Corp.

• Corporation of the Year: Las Vegas Sands Corp.

The Hard Rock Hotel unveiled the first phase of a $13 million refresh of its Casino Tower. The property has renovated 575 standard rooms, and a second phase of the remodel will upgrade the remaining 65 luxury suites. Upon completion, 640 rooms and suites will have been renovated.

Ground was broken on the Henderson Unmanned Vehicle Range, a test site for drones. The range is the result of a partnership with the Nevada Institute for Autonomous Systems, the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Nevada State College.

Henderson broke ground on Fire Station 91 at 2901 Democracy Drive, the community’s 10th fire station and the first new station to open in 15 years. The station was designed by Carpenter Sellers Del Gatto Architects and is being built by Core Construction.

ACS Marketing is representing Geberit Plumbing in Southern Nevada.

The NuMale Medical Center offers a sonic treatment for erectile dysfunction.

The Nathan Adelson Hospice and Montevista Behavioral Health Hospital were recipients of the Southwest Alliance for Excellence’s 2016 Performance Excellence Program.

Richmond American Homes purchased nearly 31 acres in Cadence to build Encore and Sonatina. Encore’s 49 single-story homes will range from 2,050 to 2,550 square feet. Sonatina will have 151 two-story homes ranging from 1,800 to 2,300 square feet.

Several local companies received perfect scores on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2017 Corporate Equality Index. They are Caesars Entertainment Corp., the Cosmopolitan, MGM Resorts International and Wynn Resorts. The index ranks corporate policies and practices related to LGBT workplace equality.

Luken Communications launched the Action Channel and The Heartland Network on KMCC, a station owned and operated by Cranston II. Las Vegas-area viewers can find Action over-the-air on channel 34.1, as well as on Cox channels 14 and 1014, on DirecTV channel 34, on Prism channels 32 and 1032 and on Dish Network channel 32. Heartland is available over the air on channel 34.2 and on Cox channel 97.

The Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors broke ground on its headquarters near Rainbow Boulevard and the 215 Beltway.

Boyd Gaming Corp. finished a sweeping redesign and renovation of the California.

GlowZone Las Vegas is open at 6630 Arroyo Springs St., Suite 1200. The facility offers family friendly activities under black lights and other effects.