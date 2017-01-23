People on the Move: Jan. 22-28

The Nevada State College Foundation named seven new trustees: Alfredo T. Alonso, principal, Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie, Reno; Tim Brooks, owner and general manager, Emerald Island Casino, Las Vegas; Thomas O. Cordy, founder and president, Global Nutritionals, Las Vegas and Atlanta; Elaine A. Hodgson, president and CEO, Incredible Technologies, Las Vegas and Vernon Hills, Ill.; Daline Januik, executive vice president and regional president, Bank of Nevada, Henderson; Marilyn Jentzen, principal, Innovative Impact Consulting, Las Vegas; Charles R. Rinehart, retired chairman and CEO, H.F. Ahmanson, Las Vegas and Irvine, Calif.

Georgeann Pizzi was named partner at MassMedia Corporate Communications.

Dawn Newburg is the Las Vegas Philharmonic’s major gifts officer. She is responsible for cultivating and managing donor programs and fundraising initiatives. Newburg was the chief development and operations officer for Opportunity Village.

Erick Vidmar is the new administrative director of Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health and Cleveland Clinic Urology, Las Vegas.

Carson Redford, a kindergarten student at Challenger-Silverado Campus in Henderson, won the Nevada Department of Transportation Stormwater Program’s Love NV Waters drawing contest. The contest helps raise awareness with children about the importance of stormwater pollution prevention.

Michael Boychuck, of Color Salon at Caesars Palace, is an Intercoiffure member. Intercoiffure is an international, invitation-only, hair-dressing organization.

Rossi Ralenkotter, president/CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, is chairman of the National Advisory Committee on Travel and Tourism Infrastructure.

Samuel Hazen is the Hospital Corp. of America’s president and chief operating officer. He served as COO since January 2015. Prior to that, he was president of operations, and from 2001-2011, he was president of HCA’s Western Group.

Fuilala Riley is president and CEO of HELP of Southern Nevada.

Clark County promoted comptroller Jessica Colvin to serve as the chief financial officer. Colvin replaces Yolanda King, who was promoted to county manager following Don Burnette’s decision to resign.

Drs. Vivek Narasimhan and Sandeep Sankineni received first place in Clinical Vignette for their poster and presentation titled, “Extramedullary Precursor B-cell Lymphoblastic Leukemia: A Rare Presentation and Opportunity?” Sankineni and Dr. Irum Sohail received third place for their poster and presentation titled, “Novel Von Willebrand Factor Gene Mutation Presenting as Purpura.” Dr. Behnaz Haddadi-Sahneh received first place in Resident Research for her poster and presentation titled, “Biomarkers of Alzheimer’s Disease.”

Golden Nugget Casinos offer slot machines themed after the CNBC show “Billion Dollar Buyer,” starring Tilman Fertitta, the company’s chairman and CEO.

ER at the Lakes – A Department of Southern Hills Hospital & Medical Center is open at 3325 S. Fort Apache Road. The facility includes 12 patient examination rooms, around-the-clock laboratory testing, X-ray, CT scanning and ultrasound and a separate pediatric patients’ entrance. Patients who require additional emergent care will be admitted to affiliated hospitals.

Burkes Outlet is expanding to Las Vegas. Two outlets opened in October, at 3145 E. Tropicana Ave. in Las Vegas and 625 S. Green Valley Parkway in Henderson. A third outlet, encompassing 17,068 square feet at 4700 W. Sahara Ave., is expected to open in spring 2017. Burkes was represented by Newmark Grubb Knight Frank in the real estate deal.

Lyft Line launched in Las Vegas, the 15th city where the ride-hailing service is available. Uber launched UberPool, which allows people who are going to the same place at the same time to share the ride.

Camel Safari, a 176-acre ranch with 14 camels, is open in Mesquite.

Nine small-business CEOs graduated from the Nevada Small Business Administration’s Emerging Leaders Program. Their businesses are Arcpoint, Desert Custom Publishing, Hightower Trucking Inc., Illusion Projects Inc., Integrity Partners Inc., Laughing Hyena Records, Menu Pros, Premiere Audio/Video Integration and See Us Now Staffing Inc.

The Business Council of Canada and Nevada, dedicated to promoting bilateral trade and tourism between Nevada and Canada, launched in Henderson.

Sunrise Health System is using Physio-Control’s Lifenet System, which provides faster treatment for patients who experience the most dangerous type of heart attack. Lifenet is a cloud-based data network that can help shorten the period between the patient’s arrival to the hospital and the start of life-saving medical care.

EnerSys, which sells and supports batteries for industrial applications, opened a distribution, sales and service Center at 6160 North Hollywood Blvd., Las Vegas.

The Global Committee of the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors was honored by the National Association of Realtors with a Platinum Global Achievement Program Award.

The Redwood Steakhouse is open at the California.

Seva opened its second Las Vegas-area spa, at 8060 W. Tropical Parkway, Las Vegas.

Graced By Grit, a women’s athletic apparel company, opened at 440 S. Rampart Blvd., in Tivoli Village.

Mini Mart & Smoke Shop at 4705 S. Durango Drive, Suite 100, offers U-Haul trucks, towing equipment, support rental items, boxes and in-store pick-up for boxes.

• • •

The BIBO Awards (Beauty In/Beauty Out) celebrate and honor women for personal achievement and commitment to giving back to others. Local honorees for 2016 were:

• Outstanding Entrepreneurship — Staci Alonso Columbo, Michele Rothstein, Kimberly Bailey-Tureaud, and Lynn Wexler

• Outstanding 2016 BIBO Starlet Las Vegas — Lauren LaRay

• Outstanding Community Cause Leadership — Carole Devon

• Outstanding Political Community Leadership — Judge Karen Bennett-Haron

• Outstanding Athletic Achievement — Melissa Aupperle

• Outstanding Holistic Healing & Emotional Health — Tsikki Thau and Roberta Vande Voort

• Outstanding Green Movement Leadership — Dr. Amy Moas

• • •

Ronnie Schwartz was named 2016 Realtor of the Year by the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors. Other GLVAR award winners for 2016 include:

• Krystal Sherry: Gene Nebeker Memorial Award for professionalism and service to the GLVAR and the community.

• Forrest Barbee: Ronn Reiss Award for educational excellence and leadership.

• Heidi Kasama: Sala/Rubin Award recognizing long-term commitment to grassroots political action and to protecting private property rights.

• Robert Hamrick: Jack Woodcock Distinguished Service Award.

• Kolleen Kelley, Patrick Leibovici and Norma Jean Opatik: GLVAR Hall of Fame inductees

• • •

Economic Development and Small Business Awards

The Henderson Chamber of Commerce and Henderson’s Economic Development & Tourism Department recognized businesses at the 17th annual Economic Development and Small Business Awards. The following won in their categories:

HENDERSON ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AWARDS

• Economic Development Project of the Year Award: Prologis

• Expansion Project of the Year Award: Nevada State College

• Redevelopment Project of the Year Award: Lovelady Brewing Co.

• Private Sector Person of the Year Award: Cody Winterton, executive vice president of Raintree Investment Corp.

• O’Callaghan Public Sector Person of the Year Award: Jeff Leake, retired economic development manager, Henderson Economic Development & Tourism Department

HENDERSON CHAMBER OF COMMERCE SMALL BUSINESS AWARDS

• All in the Family Award: BounceU

• Business on the Rise Award: School of Rock Green Valley

• Customer Service Award: Trish Nash Signature Gallery of Homes

• Green Award, presented by Republic Services: Tate Snyder Kimsey Architects

• Innovation Award: LT Proactive Clinic – Dr. Ryon Parker

• Outstanding Community Service Award: Galleria at Sunset

• Outstanding Nonprofit Award: Miracle Flights

• Noble Award, presented by Laird Noble Sanders: Stan Olsen of Olsen Strategic Group

• Ambassador of the Year Award: Susan Smith of LegalShield

• Board Member of the Year Award: Tim Brooks of Emerald Island Casino