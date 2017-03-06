People on the Move: March 5-11

Dickinson Wright attorney and member John Krieger is serving a three-year term on the board of directors for American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada.

Amy Lee is the executive director of the Las Vegas Business Academy.

Rachelle Crupi is president of Bank of Nevada.

Former Clark County Chief Deputy District Attorney Craig Hendricks is practicing criminal law at De Castroverde Law Group.

Wendy DiVecchio is the chief executive officer of the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors. DiVecchio previously served as GLVAR’s director of operations. She has been serving as GLVAR’s interim CEO since former CEO Michele Caprio left the association in early December. DiVecchio also served as GLVAR’s interim CEO in early 2015 before Caprio was hired.

Kelly Dove and Robin Perkins were named partners at Snell & Wilmer. Dove practice focuses on commercial and appellate litigation. Perkins focuses on business and commercial litigation, with an emphasis in financial services litigation and construction litigation.

Lisa Hamilton is marketing coordinator at Town Square.

Nevada State Bank named Ronald Griggs as the vice president, sales manager for the bank’s call center.

Michael Valiente is specializing in catastrophic injury, construction litigation, and wrongful death actions at the law firm of Weinberg Wheeler Hudgins Gunn & Dial.

Vickie Shields has been named Nevada State College provost and executive vice president, effective June 1. Shields was most recently the dean of the College of Social Sciences at Eastern Washington University.

The+Source medical marijuana dispensary is partnering with Sun Valley Certification Clinic. The clinic works with physicians to help provide medical cards.

Las Vegas transferred 14 acres of land to Opportunity Village at 50 percent of the appraised land value. The nonprofit organization plans to use the land for a fourth location.

The Conference of State Court Administrators and the National Center for State Courts awarded the Nevada Supreme Court, Administrative Office of the Courts with the Court Statistics Project Reporting Excellence Award 2016. Nevada was one of six states to receive the award, which recognizes the Nevada Judiciary’s work to improve caseload data reported to the NCSC. The Nevada statewide data model resulted in providing 92-percent publishable court statistics for the state’s courts.

Credit One Bank broke ground on its new headquarters at 6801 S. Cimarron Road, Las Vegas. Burke Construction Group is handling the project.

Western Governors University is accepting applications for an online master’s degree program aimed at preparing nurses to better analyze and interpret data in health care. The master of science in nursing – nursing informatics program trains graduates to work with data that will serve as a foundation for data-driven decisions.

Shapiro & Sher Group launched a high-rise division and sold the 34th floor of Panorama Tower II for $5.75 million. It is the second highest sale of a high rise unit in 2016 and the largest sale price for an unfinished unit in Las Vegas.

UNLV Continuing Education is collaborating with The Learning Center to offer more than 60 IT and cybersecurity courses. The UNLV program curriculum consists of classes for the beginner and extends into advanced cybersecurity training and certifications.

Marvel’s largest retail outlet in the world is open at Marvel Avengers STATION at Treasure Island.

Plantone’s Italian Market is open at 8680 W. Warm Springs Road, Las Vegas.

• • •

The Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers approved 11 new member companies, bringing the trade group to 157, an all-time high. The new AGEM members are:

• AVUITY, based in Cincinnati with a location in Las Vegas, provides data on real-time location, rewards and digital display services.

• EFCOtec Corp., based in Taiwan, focuses on delivering embedded computing solutions and services.

• Exacta Systems, based in Boynton Beach, Fla., is a provider of horse racing technology.

• Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, based in Washington D.C., offers intellectual property legal and technical experience.

• Gambling Compliance, based in London with a bureau in Washington, D.C., is a provider of independent business intelligence to the global gaming industry.

• Gaming Arts, based in Las Vegas, is a leader in bingo and keno games and technologies.

• Patir Casino Seating, based in Germany with an office in Las Vegas, specializes in casino furniture.

• Taft Stettinius & Hollister, based in Chicago, offers legal services.

• TraffGen USA, based in Highland Park, Ill., provides marketing tools, analytics, player development systems and marketing services.

• Touch Embedded Solutions Inc., based in Taiwan, is a technology company providing a wide range of touch display solutions.

• Universal Gaming Resources, based in Golden, Colo., is a gaming manufacturer and distributor.

• • •

Digital Marketing Awards

Honorees of the Las Vegas Innovation Marketing Association’s 2016 Digital Marketing Awards include:

• Best Mobile Execution: Marketing Results

• Best Use of Social Media: Fremont Street Experience

• Best Use of Big Data: Zappos

• Best Video Program: R&R Partners

• Best Email Program: MassMedia

• Best Blog: Words by a Pro

• Best Creative Storytelling: Higher Ground Advertising

• Best DR Program: Caesars Entertainment

• Best Omni Channel Program: Eileen Fisher

• Up and Coming Shining Star: Thomas Atkins of R&R Partners

• Media Technology Partner Shining Star: LIQWID

• Salesperson Shining Star: Jessica Hird of Vegas.com

• Account Manager Shining Star: Hope Lowdermilk of Centro

• LVIMA Volunteer Shining Star: Winner – William Crozier of Wide Awake