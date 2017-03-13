The Notes: Philanthropy, March 13-19

Dan Shaw donated $5,000 to SAFE House, which offers emergency shelter for those seeking refuge from interpersonal violence/domestic violence, and other emergency services and resources. Shaw is the principal owner of Rustler Investments and currently serves on the Clark County Planning Commission.

Tronox donated $1,500 for the purchase of software and supplies for Gordon McCaw Elementary’s robotics program. Tronox also donated $1,500 to the Robert Taylor Elementary Robotics Club and $5,000 to the Basic Academy of International Studies robotics team.

U.S. Army Cpl. Christopher Hudson received the keys to a newly renovated home that was donated mortgage-free by the Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals in partnership with the Nevada Housing Division. Hudson, who was injured during his active service, enlisted in 1996 and was honorably discharged in 2005. He now helps veterans as an outreach program specialist for the Las Vegas Veteran Center.

WTT Smash Hits presented by Citi raised more than $600,000 through a celebrity tennis event and auction for the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

Miracle Flights, a nonprofit organization providing free flights for children to obtain distant specialized medical care, is funding transportation for World Pediatric Project medical volunteers to treat children throughout Central America and the Caribbean.

Affinity Gaming donated $25,000 to the Alzheimer’s Association at the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, bringing the total contribution in 2016 to $136,000.

Eighty FirstService Residential employees donated more than $3,500 for the Cerebral Palsy Alliance.

Links for Life, the charitable foundation of Colliers International, donated $1,500 to Miracle Flights.

Bayer Animal Health gave $20,000 to Noah’s Animal House in North Las Vegas to help keep pets and their owners safe from domestic violence.

Las Vegas Allstate agency owners Joel Gonzalez, Rosalie Gonzalez, Melissa Hudson, Elisa Conner, and Marty Martinez secured a $5,000 grant from the Allstate Foundation to support United Way of Southern Nevada. The agents received the Agency Helping Hands in the Community Awards for their volunteer water bottle drive. Through the drive, the agency owners donated over 1,200 bottles for the community. The volunteer efforts of the agency owners helped secure a $1,000 grant each, totaling $5,000 for the United Way of Southern Nevada.

Bishop Gorman High School faculty and staff contributed more than 400 service hours, assisting St. Christopher Catholic School in North Las Vegas with painting, landscaping and cleaning the campus.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas raised more than $295,000 at the 2016 Rock the House Gala.

Get Outdoors Nevada gave the National Park Service Volunteer Stewardship and Partnership Commitment award to Sherri Grotheer and local Girl Scouts Troop 41. Grotheer has served on the Protectors of Tule Springs board of directors since 2012 as director of fundraising. Her Mammoth Penny Push campaign raised more than $35,000 to benefit the National Park Service. Girl Scout Troop 41 were honored for their work on various educational and fundraising activities for Tule Springs.

Rachel’s Kitchen gave $2,375 to the Southern Nevada Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

The Nevada Department of Agriculture and Three Square Food Bank teamed up to provide Nevada-grown produce worth more than $20,000 to 692 food-insecure seniors in Las Vegas. In addition, 9,984 ounces of local honey was purchased.

Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth received two federal grants totaling $825,000. One grant — $450,000 over three years — enhances community collaboration to build and operate a best practice mentor service program for girls and boys, including LGBTQ youths, who are at risk for or are victims of commercial sexual exploitation and domestic sex trafficking in Southern Nevada. Officially called the OJJDP FY 16 Mentoring for Child Victims of Commercial Sexual Exploitation and Domestic Sex Trafficking Initiative, it was issued through the Office of Juvenile Justice Delinquency Prevention under the U.S. Department of Justice. The second grant — $375,000 over three years — increases the hours of the NPHY Drop-In Center, NPHY’s anchor facility, and doubles NPHY emergency shelter capacity, creating four new emergency shelter beds dedicated to runaway and homeless youth under age 18. Called the Basic Center Program, the grant was issued through the Administration for Children and Families under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Brown Blankfeld Group’s sixth annual Chefs for Kids Golf Tournament raised $16,233. Chefs for Kids, in partnership with the University of Nevada Cooperative Extension and ACF Chefs of Las Vegas, provides nutrition education to students in 13 at-risk schools in Clark County.

Dr. Letti Hale participated in a volunteer dental clinic in the Indian town of Leh, in the Himalayan region of northern India. The clinic was organized by Global Dental Relief, in conjunction with its local partner, David Sonam of the Leh Lions Club. Hale worked with a volunteer team of two additional dentists, one hygienist, and eight nondental volunteers at a temporary field clinic that converted an empty room into a seven-operatory dental clinic. In six days, the volunteers provided 558 children with dental care and oral health education with a U.S. value of over $163,500. The patients, ages 6 to 18, received examinations, cleanings, sealants, fillings, fluoride and extractions, as well as oral hygiene education and toothbrushes.

Kim MacQuarrie and Ciara Byrne, founders of Green Our Planet, were honored by Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman with the Compassionate Hero Award during the 2016 Compassionate Cities Award Ceremony. The award recognizes people whose kindness and service has made a positive impact in our community. In addition to the award, the winners received $5,000 for Green Our Planet, which funds and builds gardens as outdoor classrooms.