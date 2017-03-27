The notes: Commercial Real Estate, March 26, 2017

Accurate Building Maintenance, owned and operated by Rebecca and Ron Finken, earned the Cleaning Industry Management Standard (CIMS) green building certification with honors by demonstrating a commitment to the delivery of environmentally preferable services designed to meet customer needs and expectations.

The Gardner Co.’s Dan Stewart, vice president of development in Southern Nevada, is the commissioner for the Colorado River Commission of Nevada. Gardner, master developer for the UNLV Harry Reid Research and Technology Park, selected Rice Reuther Sullivan & Carroll to provide legal counsel.

KTGY Architecture + Planning and Toll Brothers received top honors at the Best In American Living Awards gala. The Wakefield plan at Regency at Summerlin in Las Vegas received the Platinum Award for “Best Senior Housing, Single Family.”

Thad Lawrence is vice president of preconstruction services at Burke Construction Group.

SR Construction finished construction on Poet’s Walk Henderson, a memory care facility that helps those suffering from diseases such as dementia and Alzheimer’s. It features 24-hour nursing care and customized programs to promote socializing and wellbeing for residents.

Carol Cline-Ong is the vice president of membership for Commercial Real Estate Women Las Vegas. Cline-Ong is the CEO of the MDL Group. Natalie Allred is CREW’s vice president of sponsorship. She is a vice president and broker for the Equity Group. Dan Palmeri, senior director at Cushman Wakefield Commerce, is CREW’s vice president of programs. Incumbent president Leslie Becker, of Lawyer Trane, will retain the role for the first six months of 2017. President-elect Natalie Wainwright of Cushman Wakefield Commerce will take over and serve as the commercial alliance advisory member. Other CREW board members are Mindy Kermes, vice president, senior business relationship manager at Wells Fargo Bank, serving as vice president of finance; and Kelly Connery from Orbis Solutions, serving as secretary. Marketing and public relations will be headed by Judi Hanf of NewMarket Advisors. Gina Tarantino, also from Wells Fargo Bank, is immediate past president. Positions added to the CREW board are community outreach, chaired by Alicia Syverson, business development manager with Steamatic Restoration of Southern Nevada; and special events, headed by Melissa Campanella of Logic Commercial Real Estate.

The National Association of Real Estate Brokers’ 2017 board of directors include president Shanta Patton, Realty One Group; vice president Ashley Bowman, Urban Nest Realty; executive vice president Veronica Torres, First American Title Co.; treasurer Marcella Quezada, Monarch Property Management; immediate past president Brian Holifield, Clear Sky Realty; director Toni Rocco, AmeriFirst Financial; director Kathy Freeman, Neighborhood Housing Services of Southern Nevada; director Vanessa Burke, Realty One Group; director Zain Burke, Realty One Group; and director Shar’Day Rhodes, Universal American Mortgage Co.

Ashraf Hamad is a senior project engineer at Kai Design & Build.

The Siegel Group Nevada completed the sale of the Rumor Boutique Resort for $18 million. The buyer was a China-based international investment group. The Rumor brand will remain owned by the Siegel Group Nevada.

Desert Grown Farms opened a 54,000-square-foot pharmaceutical-grade cultivation and processing facility for marijuana that is expected to produce more than 20 strains and 10,000 pounds of cannabis per year.

NAIOP Southern Nevada, the commercial real estate development association, announced its 2017 board of directors and officers. They are president Jay Heller, Heller Cos.; president-elect Jeff Foster, Prologis; secretary Jennifer Levine, Cushman & Wakefield Commerce; treasurer Rod Martin, Majestic Realty; and past president Mike Shohet, Jones Lang LaSalle. The 2017 directors are Jody Walker Belsick, Kimley-Horn and Associates; Julie Cleaver, the Howard Hughes Corp.; Shawn Danoski, DC Building Group; Brendan Egan, Dermody Properties; George Garcia, G.C. Garcia Planning & Development Services; Jeff LaPour, LaPour; Adam Malan, Logic Commercial Real Estate; Mike Mixer, Colliers International; John Restrepo, RCG Economics; and Jennifer Turchin, Coda Group.

DC Building Group is the general contractor for Chevron and Liberty Tech & Tire at 770 E. Horizon Drive in Henderson. The 6,158-square foot project is owned and developed by Huran Rashid. Suzana Rutar Architects is the architect of record and DC Building Group’s Kevin Raffiani is project superintendent.

TH Real Estate, an investment affiliate of Nuveen (formerly known as TIAA Global Asset Management), acquired an 85 percent interest in Town Square Las Vegas on behalf of its T-C US Super Regional Mall Fund. The remaining 15 percent interest is being acquired by Chicago- based Fairbourne Partners. TH Real Estate previously acquired a 49.9 percent stake in the Grand Canal Shoppes and a 50 percent stake in Fashion Show from owner General Growth Properties.

Thomas & Mack executives named a park at the McCarran Center after Dan Palmeri, senior director at Cushman & Wakefield Commerce, to thank and honor his tenant representation work. Palmeri leased more than 200,000 square feet in six buildings at the 100-acre business park. The Palmeri Park will be a green space between four office buildings.

Participants in the 2017 LeadershipNVAR class, run by the Nevada Association of Realtors, include: Tom Blanchard, Lisa Cobb, Tamra Coulter, Stephanie Dibbs, Jerome Johnson, Tim Kelly Kiernan, Alex Malenkina, Rebecca McKenna-Inman, and Merri Perry, all of Las Vegas.

Distill opened its third location at 6430 N. Durango Drive.

Jaburritos is open at the Linq Promenade.

• • •

TOBY AWARDS

Winners at the Building Owners and Managers Association TOBY (The Outstanding Building of the Year) awards include:

• Government Building Award: City of Henderson, North Community Police Station

• Industrial Office Building Award — Sierra Commerce Park

• Medical Office Building Award — Spring Valley Medical Office II

• Retail Award — The District at Green Valley Ranch

• Suburban Office Park — The Canyons

• Office Building Under 100,000 Square Feet Award — Regent Partners

• Office Building 100,000-249,999 Square Feet Award — The Gramercy

• Light Retail Award — The Las Vegas Outlet Center Annex

• Pioneer Award — Republic Services Southern Nevada Recycling Center

• Principal Member of the Year — Caroline Chavez

• Associate Member of the Year — Chris Fleharty

• Board Member of the Year — Natasha Conner

• The President’s Award — Michael DiFabbio

• RPA of the Year — Stacy Blattner