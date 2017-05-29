The Notes: May 28-June 3

The Las Vegas Showcase House’s 2017-18 inaugural class is comprised of Clark County students who will be taken through a rigorous program that connects to more than 40 trades and professions relating to architecture and interior design. The inaugural class is: Charles Palomar, Carlos Coreas, Oscar Gavino, Adan Garcia, Cassandra Burrows, Martin Ramos, Luis Soto Jr. , Carlos Hernandez, Job Rojas and Brittany Stauffer. Sponsors and donors include the Audio Video Boutique, Infinite Trend, Monark Premium Appliance Co, Sub Zero Wolf, Custom International, Dunn Edwards Paints, Northern Lights, Wynn, Howard Hughes, Walker Zanger, Somers Furniture, SICIS, ProSource, Omnia, Modern Masters, Loni M Designs, Live Anywhere, Kenny Mack Designs, Vegas PBS, ESG Gallery, Door Design Workshop, Keleen Leathers, Attanasio Landscape Architecture, European, Banana Dog Media and Downtown Décor. Las Vegas Showcase House industry partners include: Architectural & Decorative Arts Society, AIA Las Vegas, America Society of Interior Designers, American Society of Landscape Architects, International Interior Design Association, Interior Design Society, Las Vegas Design Center and NEWH the Hospitality Industry Network.

Honorees at the Urban Chamber of Commerce’s Women in Business and Politics Awards include: For the category of Women in Politics — Felicia Ortiz, Nevada State Board of Education, District 3. For Women Business Advocates — Angela Castro, Regional Transportation Commission; Rose Davis, Western Regional Minority Supplier, Development Council; Asha Jones, Office of Congressman Ruben Kihuen; Tracy Larkin-Thomason, Nevada Department of Transportation. For Women in Business — Ericka Aviles, Ericka Aviles Consulting; Lisa Escobar, Lisa Escobar Design; Tiara Flynn, Sumnu Marketing; Denise Gallant, Cosmetology Institute of Las Vegas.

The National Judicial College honored individuals at Greenberg Traurig with the NJC’s Advancement of Justice Award. Brian Duffy, Cesar Alvarez, Hilarie Bass, Ernest LaMont Greer and Larry Hoffman received individual awards, as did Colorado Senior Judge W. Terry Ruckriegle.

The Sunrise Children’s Foundation board of directors are executive director Dave Sanberg and Judie Verb, U.S. Bank; Kaleo Curtis, the Public Education Foundation; Lindsay Diamond, UNLV; Monica Plaxton Garin, attorney/insurance broker; James Grimes, Eldorado Resorts Corp.; Dr. J. Parker Kurlinski, neonatologist; Dee Ladd; Margaret Ann Lynch; Melanie Maviglia, Nevada State Bank; Denise Mora, America First Credit Union; Courtney Orrock, Wyndham Consumer Finance; Alexandria Osborne, Early Head Start parent; Dwain Rittenhouse, Clinton Nevada; Bonnie Rosselli, Alphagraphics; Jennifer Bradley, JB Public Relations; Victor Salerno, American Wagering (emeritus member); and Michael E. Minden, Michael E. Minden Diamond Jewelers (emeritus member).

Code Central is open at 10545 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 110, Henderson. Founded by brothers Eric and Brian Mendelsohn, Code Central is an after-school technology center for youth ages 7-16 who desire to learn fundamentals of programming, app development and computer science.

Las Vegas Park and Sell, 3008 Meade Ave., offers U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, support rental items and in-store pick-up for boxes.

MountainView Hospital’s Las Vegas Institute for Robotic Surgery acquired its second da Vinci Xi surgical robotic system. MountainView also added a second Trumpf TruSystem 7000dV OR Table to its robotic surgical suites. Rather than traditional stationary tables, these integrated surgical tables move in tandem with the surgical robotic system, allowing for optimal positioning of the patient. Additionally, MountainView acquired a third surgical console, allowing for the possibility of dual surgeons in one case and for the expansion of training.

The UNLV Lee Business School MBA program landed on the Top 100 in U.S. News & World Report’s annual ranking of part-time MBA programs. Rising from its last position at 102, the program rose seven spots to No. 95 (tied). The part-time MBA ranking is part of U.S. News and World Report’s ranking of “America’s Best Graduate Schools.”

JCM Global won 100 percent of the bill validator and printer business at the new Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady in New York.

The UNLV William S. Boyd School of Law ranked 62nd out of 197 accredited law schools in the 2018 edition of the U.S. News & World Report law school rankings. The school climbed 16 spots to achieve its highest ranking ever. Boyd also fared well in category rankings, including 19th for part-time law programs, second in legal writing, ninth in dispute resolution and 46th (a tie) for law school diversity.

The Nevada Department of Corrections, in partnership with the Department of Public Safety Division of Parole and Probation, launched a pilot program using the drug Vivitrol to address opiate addiction. The program involves 100 qualified inmates who have volunteered to participate in the program and who are scheduled for release in the coming months.

Tielemans Design and Venture Catalysts, local graphic design and consulting firms, received the 2017 Design Annual Graphis Gold Award and the Logo Design 9 Graphis Gold Award for Design in their 2017 International Design Competitions. The awards were presented for Venture Catalysts’ logo. Tielemans Design’s logo for Venture Catalysts also received several additional awards including a Silver Award in the 2016 International Visual Identity competition, an American Graphic Design Award from Graphic Design USA as well as top honors in the regional competition sponsored by the American Advertising Federation.

40 Under 40 awards

The Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors and its Young Professionals Network of Las Vegas announced the winners of their annual “40 Under 40” awards. GLVAR and its YPN group also inducted eight members into its “40 Under 40” Hall of Fame for members who have been named to the top 40 for three years. This year’s Hall of Fame inductees include:

• William J. Alt, NextHome Integrity

• Joseph Y. Lee, eProNet Realty

• Omar A. Lopez, BHHS Nevada Properties

• Holly Marquardt, All Vegas Valley Realty

• Charmaine Prospero, Northcap Residential

• Georgia Purpura, Keller Williams Realty Southwest

• Krystal A. Sherry, Hudson Real Estate

• Julie C. Youngblood, Keller Williams Realty Southwest

YPN’s “40 Under 40” honorees for 2017 include:

• Nora E. Aguirre, Source Realty

• Jordan D. Betten, Coldwell Banker Premier

• Amanda Bolton, Platinum Real Estate Professionals

• Christina Cova-Simmons, BHHS Nevada Properties

• Shawn Cunningham, RE/MAX Advantage

• Amber M. DeLillo, Signature Real Estate Group

• Bobby R. Deveraux, Shorewood Real Estate

• Andrew Dionne, Barrett and Co.

• Jeff T. Ehlert, Blue Diamond Realty

• Wasim Faranesh, Black & Cherry Real Estate

• Jim C. Fong, Keller Williams Realty Southwest

• Stephanie Fontaine, Urban Nest Realty

• Robert Gluskin, Signature Real Estate Group

• Sevak Grigor, Platinum Real Estate Professionals

• Randy K. Hatada, Xpand Realty & Property Management

• Sara H. Jessa, Urban Nest Realty

• Ronald J. Johnson, Keller Williams Realty Southwest

• Lola Karacsonyi, Monopoly Realty & Management Inc.

• Troy J. Kearns, Platinum Real Estate Professionals

• Ryan King, King Realty Group

• Eric A. Kruger, Windermere Prestige Properties

• Alexandra Malenkina, Nevada Realty Experts

• Jason Mattson, Orange Realty Group

• James J. McGuire, Signature Real Estate Group

• Paulina McKinney, Urban Nest Realty

• Michael McNamara, Coldwell Banker Premier

• Cassandra A. Mor, the Mor Group

• Mark D. Perry, Local Realty

• Nicholas J. Puglia, Coldwell Banker Premier

• Yared Rivera, Realty One Group

• Stephen E. Roberts Jr., SER Realty

• Maureen Robison, BHHS Nevada Properties

• Robert Andy Stahl, Raintree Real Estate

• Duc T. Su, Pordes Residential Sales & Marketing

• Sasha Terry, Platinum Real Estate Professionals

• Angela K. Tina, Urban Nest Realty

• Rexalynn M. Walberg, Goliath Properties

• Geoffrey S. Zahler, Zahler Properties

• Kamyar Zargari, Triumph Property Management Co.

• Melissa L. Zimbelman, Luxe International Realty