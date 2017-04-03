The Notes: April 2-8

Aaron Moses is creative director and Mandi Kane is media relations director at MassMedia Corporate Communications.

Cynthia Alexander, attorney at Dickinson Wright, is director emeritus of the board of directors for Nevada Public Radio. Alexander is a business litigator and represents financial institutions, business entities and developers.

Dr. Todd Davis of Sunstone Dental Care earned his fellowship status in the International Congress of Oral Implantologists.

Karen Rubel is the chief operating officer of Nathan Adelson Hospice. Rubel had served as vice president of development for the Nathan Adelson Hospice Foundation since 2007.

Hawthorn Grill is open at JW Marriott Las Vegas. Chef Joseph Swan, formerly of the Eiffel Tower Restaurant, is executive chef. Christian Umlauf serves as general manager and JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa’s executive pastry chef Jeremy Choo handles desserts. Blau + Associates served as consultants on the project.

Amber Beason was named partner at Johnson Advisors.

Mallory Gott is the director of operations and marketing for The+Source Medical Marijuana Dispensary.

Adam Hosmer-Henner was named partner at McDonald Carano. His practice focuses on complex business litigation and appellate matters.

Las Vegas attorney Beverly Salhanick is the chairwoman of Helldorado Days, a partnership between the Elks, city of Las Vegas and the Professional Bull Riders.

Shayna Moreno is an account executive at Trosper Communications.

Mesquite Gaming, owner of Virgin River Hotel and CasaBlanca Resort, promoted Scott Singer to corporate director of operations, Julia Abouzeid to general manager at CasaBlanca Resort and Brad Conklin to casino marketing manager at both casino properties.

The Epicurean Charitable Foundation’s executive committee for 2017 and 2018 includes Craig Gilbert and Travis Lunn as vice presidents, Kevin Ball as treasurer and Tim Bowen as secretary. Melissa Arias remains the executive director. Gilbert and Lunn are involved with scholarship/mentorship, fundraising, community outreach and membership committees. Gilbert is a partner for Drive This! Entertainment, and Lunn is the vice president of hotel operations for MGM Grand. Ball is the corporate vice president of purchasing - strategic sourcing for American Casino & Entertainment Properties. Bowen is the vice president of food and beverage for Paris, Bally’s and Planet Hollywood.

John Rogers is interim CEO of MV Transportation, which provides paratransit services and passenger transportation.

Richard Metzler, executive vice president of Gold Coast Promotions, has been appointed by the Clark County Commission as a member of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Citizen Review Board.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman recognized five projects as Mayor’s Urban Design Awards winners. Each project fosters the city’s commitment to livability, historic preservation and sustainability. Kamran Fouladbakhsh with Proview Series won the Building and Environment category for the Cornish Pasty Co. KME Architects won an award for the Historic Westside School in the Historic Preservation and Adaptive Reuse category. The new Supreme Court of Nevada and Court of Appeals Courthouse, by the EHB Cos. for LV Land Co., is this year’s winner in the Public Places category. There were two winners in the Public Art Category: The Huntridge Center Pylon Sign, designed by Stephen Shortell and built by Yesco for the Dapper Cos., and the Historic Westside School Gates.

The president of the Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers’ board of the directors is Tom Nieman, vice president of global marketing for JCM Global. He serves a two-year term. Other board members serve a one-year term and include first vice president Dan Savage, chief administration officer, Scientific Games; second vice president David Lucchese, executive vice president, Everi Holdings; secretary Mark Dunn, executive vice president and general counsel, Aristocrat Leisure Limited; treasurer Thomas Jingoli, executive vice president, chief commercial officer, Konami Gaming; vice president of government relations Steven DiMasi, vice president of global government relations, IGT; co-general counsel Harper Ko, deputy general counsel - gaming, Scientific Games; and co-general counsel Daron Dorsey, general counsel, North American operations, Ainsworth Game Technology.

Historical Sports Posters unveiled a tribute poster brand that showcases and honors iconic athletes. The rollout of the series launched with Pete Rose. Glenn Arnesen created the concept.

Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health and the Center for Neurological Restoration named Dr. Zoltan Mari as the center’s new section head of the Nevada Movement Disorders Program and the Lee Pascal Parkinson’s Disease Scholar. Mari joins the center after more than 10 years at Johns Hopkins University, where he most recently served as the chief director of the Parkinson’s and Movement Disorders.

“That’s So Vegas!,” an entertainment TV talk show hosted and produced by author/blogger Christine McKellar, moved into an office suite and studio in the Las Vegas Arts District at 1200 S. Fourth St., Suite 102.

Urban Turban, a Las Vegas restaurant serving Indian cuisine, selected one7 communications as its agency of record.

The city of Henderson, Nevada State College, Nevada Institute for Autonomous Systems and the Governor’s Office of Economic Development broke ground on the state’s first drone test site. The Henderson Unmanned Vehicle Range will be developed on NSC property.

Fresenius Kidney Care broke ground on a facility at 1925 N. Martin L. King Blvd.

City National Bank signed a 10-year lease extension on its Las Vegas Regional Center in Summerlin. As the anchor tenant of this facility and as part of its lease extension, City National also received additional rooftop signage facing south of the Class “A” building located at 10801 W. Charleston Blvd.