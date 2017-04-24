The Notes: April 23-29

Dr. Prentice Bowman is a hospitalist at Southwest Medical Associates. Lauren Parker, advanced practice registered nurse, and Dr. Anna Harutyunyan both specialize in adult medicine at Southwest Medical’s Oakey Health Care Center, 4750 W. Oakey Blvd. Jamie Griggs is a nurse practitioner specializing in adult medicine at Southwest Medical’s Tropicana Health Care Center, 4835 S. Durango Drive. Dr. Yasmin Siddiqui and Jerifaye Flores, APRN, FNP, specialize in cardiology at Southwest Medical’s Rancho Health Care Center, 888 S. Rancho Drive.

Edward Wasserman is the general manager of Vision Sign.

Charity Sanders is a teller at Meadows Bank. Tim Cross is vice president, business development officer, Washington state. Melina Campbell is central operations supervisor. Sarah Stokes is central operations deposit support specialist.

Tim Bennett is senior project manager at Burke Construction Group.

Gary Ameling is Las Vegas’ chief financial officer. He has nearly 27 years of financial and leadership experience and recently was the director of finance for Santa Clara, Calif.

Meredith Markwell is of counsel at Maupin Naylor Braster. She practices in the area of complex commercial litigation, with a focus on appellate work and complex business disputes.

Lisa Ross, accreditation specialist for the College of Osteopathic Medicine at Touro University Nevada, completed her certification from the National Board for Certification of Training Administrators of Graduate Medical Education. Ross is only one of approximately 1,100 certified TAGME members across the country.

Jennifer Bradley is serving on the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Las Vegas board and the special events/marketing committee for Habitat for Humanity.

George Molnar, Vegas PBS’ director of engineering, IT and emergency services, was selected to join the Society of Broadcast Engineers’ Emergency Alert Services Advisory Group. Molnar will help provide insight on reports of origination or distribution problems from broadcast stations and state emergency communications committees.

After more than 31 years at Murchison & Cumming, former managing partner Jean M. Lawler retired as a senior partner of the firm and transitioned to senior counsel status.

Las Vegas Fire Fighters Local 1285 and Henderson Professional Fire Fighters Local 1883 were given International Association of Fire Fighters Media Awards for their public safety campaigns. The “Safe Pools Rule!” and “Check Your Seats in the Heat” campaigns were awarded first place in the Best Community/Education Outreach Project category, and the “Check Your Seats in the Heat” public service announcement received second place in the Best Affiliate Social Media Video category. The “Professional Fire Fighters of Nevada Flipboard Newsletter” received an honorable mention in the Best Electronic Communication (E-Newsletters, Video Messages) category.

PlanSource, a provider of cloud-based benefits and HR software, acquired Next Generation Enrollment, a provider of benefits administration services.

Priscilla Fowler Fine Art is open at 1025 S. First St.

AAA Nevada announced the AAA Five Diamond and AAA Four Diamond Awards for 2017. Nevada AAA Five Diamond Award-winning hotels are Aria, Aria Sky Suites, Bellagio, Four Seasons, Mandarin Oriental, Skylofts at the MGM Grand and Wynn Towers Suites. Nevada AAA Five Diamond Award-winning restaurants are Joël Robuchon, Le Cirque, Picasso, Restaurant Guy Savoy and Twist. Nevada AAA Four Diamond Award-winning restaurants are Alizé, Aureole, Bazaar Meat by Jose Andres, Carnevino, Craftsteak, Cut by Wolfgang Puck, Eiffel Tower Restaurant, Gordon Ramsay Steak, Lakeside Seafood, Jasmine, L’Atelier de Joel Robuchon, Michael Mina, Michael’s Gourmet Room, Prime Steakhouse, Sage, Spago, SW Steakhouse, the Country Club – A New American Steakhouse and Wing Lei.

VSiN (Vegas Stats & Information Network), a multichannel network dedicated to sports gambling information, is broadcasting from a custom-built studio in the sports book of the South Point. Its content is available at vsin.com.

B&P Advertising, Media and Public Relations is handling public and media relations for HomeAid Southern Nevada, the charitable arm of the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association. B&P also is handling public relations for Project Sunshine, formerly known as the Torino Foundation, which offers recreational, educational and social experiences for children with life-threatening illnesses and children with special needs. Additionally, B&P will represent Sylvester & Polednak, which specializes in creditor rights in bankruptcy, commercial litigation and transactions, and all areas of civil litigation, eminent domain and commercial leasing.

Spring Valley Hospital unveiled its $1.8 million hybrid cardiac operating suite. The 930-square-foot suite is used for advanced procedures like thoracic aneurysm repairs, minimally invasive heart surgeries and cardiac catheterizations.

Brightside – Breakfast and Burgers is open at the Plaza.

Mandarin Oriental ranked 12 on U.S. News & World Report’s 2017 “Best USA Hotels” seventh annual list. Aria Sky Suites ranked 35th. The Cosmopolitan ranked 48th.

Maverick Helicopters received the Federal Aviation Administration’s 2016 Award of Excellence “Diamond Award.” The honor recognizes dedication to maintenance training and aircraft safety.

Wide Awake, a marketing agency that specializes in the hospitality industry, has been retained by Enchantment Group as its agency of record.