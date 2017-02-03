Broadcasting exec Schwarz named new VP at Henderson Chamber

Longtime broadcasting executive Dan Schwarz was named vice president of operations for the Henderson Chamber of Commerce this week.

Schwarz, a native of Chicago, has spent 36 years in the broadcast industry — more than 30 years in the Las Vegas Valley. He served in a variety of roles at KVVU Fox 5, including creative producer/director and account executive. He also worked as national, local and multimedia sales manager for KLAS Channel 8 in Las Vegas; general manager for startup Fox station KMTF in Helena, Mont,; and sales manager at KLBJ-TV in Davenport, Iowa.

“The addition of a director of operations to our team speaks directly to the growth and success of our organization over the last few years,” said Scott Muelrath, president and CEO of the Henderson Chamber of Commerce. “Dan brings with him experience and an understanding of our community that will serve our members well and set us up for continued growth.”

In the newly created position, Schwarz will focus on improving the Henderson Chamber’s visibility in the region. He will also help lead membership service and development, and evaluate organizational performance.

A graduate of the 2011 Leadership Henderson program, Schwarz was involved in the coordination of the Nevada Broadcasters Association History project, and has assisted in annual fundraising initiatives for the Linda and Tony Bonnici Scholarship Fund. He is a member of the Nevada Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame and also has held various board positions for HOPE for Prisoners, the Salvation Army, Nevada Child Seekers and the Better Business Bureau of Southern Nevada. He also served as the president of the St. Thomas More Catholic Community Pastoral Council in Henderson.