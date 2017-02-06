People on the Move: Feb. 5-11

Patrick Chapman, Michelle Fenwick and Melanie Framo are senior analysts with Applied Analysis. Andrew Duddlesten, Martin Suman, Ibrar Khera and Benjamin Ralphs are analysts.

Richard Lee launched QkTitle, which helps homebuyers with the title and escrow process.

Stephanie Hill, director of the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors Multiple Listing Service, is one of 17 executives nationwide selected to serve on the Council of Multiple Listing Services board of directors.

Jimmy Epley, a financial services professional, was recognized as a Pacesetter by HD Vest Financial Services.

Jeremy Bradshaw is the CEO of MountainView Hospital.

The Epicurean Charitable Foundation of Las Vegas elected Sean DiCicco and Michael Kennedy to continue their terms as president and chairman of the board, respectively.

Leadership Henderson announced its class of 2017, the 17th graduating class of the program offered by the Henderson Chamber of Commerce Foundation. The 26 community and business leaders will receive more than 30 hours of professional leadership development training. They are: Warren Rich, manager of facilities, Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada; Billie Williams, real estate agent, iProperties International; Jeremy Golar, financial representative, Country Financial; Camaran Lewis, community manager, Tech Impact; Lauren Davis, director of sales, Sunset Station; Cynthia Hensel, program director, Spread the Word Nevada; Joanna Myers, attorney, Dickinson Wright PLLC; Brian Dickson, director of marketing, McDonald Carano LLP; Leah Martin, managing attorney, Leah Martin Law; Kurt Trombetti, president, Enviro Safe Pest Control; Wade Gochnour, partner/attorney at law, Howard and Howard Attorneys; Robert Tillman, director of DC operations, Levi Strauss; Teressa Conley, COO/CEO, St. Rose Dominican Hospitals; Laurie Mann, senior director of marketing, United Way of Southern Nevada; Robert Ostrea, community relations manager, WGU Nevada; Kelly Connery, owner/business development, Orbis Solutions; Christina Moon, director of programs and development, Miracle Flights; Diane Welch, assistant general counsel, College of Southern Nevada; Kevin Butler, vice president of finance and business operations, Nevada State College; Bethany Lafferty, assistant manager/youth services department head, Henderson Libraries; Kelly Hahn, corporate banking relationship manager vice president, Nevada State Bank; Paola Gonzalez, vice president, business development officer, Nevada State Development Corp.; Grace Gamsky, vice president of human resources, Opportunity Village; Aaron Delsignore, vice president, senior financial adviser, Merrill Lynch; Daniel Edwards, CEO, Pact-One Solutions, INC; and Mindy Kermes, vice president, senior business relationship manager, Wells Fargo.

Carl and Taylor Sims of Cushman & Wakefield Commerce negotiated the sale of the apartment portion of a three-property, multistate portfolio sale in Las Vegas for $41.5 million. The team represented the seller, a global corporation based in China. The buyer was a subsidiary of Angelo, Gordon & Co. of New York. The multifamily properties included Gloria Park Villas and Tower at Tropicana.

TNT Pawn & Jewelry is open at 7960 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas. The store is managed by Shandry Lozano.

Jodi Stephens is a senior policy adviser in the government relations department of Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck.

Theodore Jacobs is vice president at Kai Design and Build.

Dr. William Jacks of North Las Vegas, Dr. Esteban Hennings of Las Vegas and Southwest Medical Associates of Southern Nevada received 2016 HealthInsight Quality Award physician office awards.

DC Building Group finished work on Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant at 10940 Rosemary Park Drive in Downtown Summerlin. The restaurant was designed by architect Gerdes Henrichson.

Nevada State Bank sent a group of private bankers to become certified medical bankers, which requires that bankers understand the challenges faced by medical professionals, including courses on risk management and HIPAA regulations. Bankers from Southern Nevada were Denise Alderette, Steve Arce, Randy Boesch, Kelly Hahn, Rich Justiana, Sergio Mayoral, Patrick Milbank, James Rensvold, Raine Shortridge, Vanessa Teeter, Rita Vaswani and Sonny Vinuya.

Coin Cloud has bitcoin ATMs at the Plaza and Lucky Dragon.

Cigarbox is open at 4046 Dean Martin Drive, Las Vegas.

The USDA named Greater Nevada Credit Union the 2016 National Lender of the Year, after the credit union obligated 17 loans worth more than $120 million, all guaranteed by USDA’s Business and Industry Guaranteed Loan Program.

Santa Fe Station opened a new bingo room. The space is more than 10,000 square feet and has 350 seats, USB chargers, and VIP and smoking areas.

Maverick Helicopters and Silent Savasana offer a helicopter flight and yoga experience featuring a remote landing at Valley of Fire State Park and a private, 75-minute yoga session.

House of CB is open at Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood.

Borg Law Group moved to 8988 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 150, Las Vegas.