People on the Move: Feb. 26-March 4

The Nevada Association of Realtors named David R. Tina as its 2016 Nevada Realtor of the Year. Tina served as NVAR’s 2016 president after being president-elect in 2015. He is also a past president of the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors. He is the owner and broker of Urban Nest Realty in Las Vegas. The NVAR gave Leroy “Buck” Schaeffel its Nevada Distinguished Realtor Award for ongoing and consistent service to NVAR and the real estate profession. Schaeffel, of Mesquite, was elected to serve as NVAR’s treasurer for 2017. Paul Bottari was given the Active in Politics Award for government affairs advocacy and activities. Bottari, of Wells, has been a Realtor for more than 30 years. Diane Brown was given the Joe Nolan Award recognizing spirit, passion and professionalism. Brown, of Incline Village, is an NVAR state director. Heidi Kasama won the Achievement Award for outstanding service to local and state associations. She will serve as NVAR’s president-elect for 2017 and will be its president in 2018.

Mike Stebbins is the marketing coordinator at DC Building Group.

Gavish Real Estate is now Century 21 Gavish Real Estate. Iddo Gavish is president and CEO.

Jyoti Verma, owner of the Goddard School at 2680 Pecos Ridge Parkway, Henderson, won the Circle of Excellence Award by franchisor Goddard Systems Inc.

Attorney Preston Rezaee, founder of the Firm, closed financing on a $1.26 million loan package to purchase a new headquarters at 630 S. Third St. The package includes a $495,000 low-interest SBA loan arranged with the assistance of Nevada State Development Corp.

Michael BenShimon offers investment and wealth planning services to high net worth clients of BNY Mellon. He was vice president and investment strategist at Wells Fargo. Prior to that, he was a financial analyst with Harrah’s Entertainment. BenShimon earned a bachelor of science in business administration from UNLV. He is a board member of the Boys & Girls Club of Southern Nevada, treasurer and board member of the Rape Crisis Center and a board member with Jewish Emerging Leaders.

The Lake Las Vegas Sports Club is open. The architecture was designed by Tandem, designer of the interior spaces of Reflection Bay Golf Clubhouse and the Cromwell. Dan Battisone is the club’s general manager.

Fuilala Riley is president and CEO of HELP of Southern Nevada. She has been an employee since 2003.

Henderson City Councilwoman Gerri Schroder was elected to a one-year term on the National League of Cities. She will serve on the board legislative action committee.

Meghan Reed is an associate attorney at Naqvi Injury Law.

The 2017 American Institute of Architects gold medal was awarded to Paul Revere Williams, one of the most successful and well-known African American architects in the country. Williams designed the La Concha Motel lobby, listed in the Nevada State Register in 2015; and Berkley Square, listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 2009. Williams’ career spanned 60 years. He died in 1980.

Elaine Wynn received the Joyce Mack Philanthropic Award at Planned Parenthood of Southern Nevada’s Corks and Forks Gala.

ReBar is open at 1225 S. Main St., Las Vegas. The tavern and antique shop is owned by Derek and Dorian Stonebarger; Charles and Sarah Vlasic; John P. Witucki and Rob Gurdison.

Patrice & Associates awarded Michelle Schriver, owner of the company’s local office, its Brand Ambassador and President’s Club awards. The company provides staffing for the restaurant and hospitality industry.

• • •

PRO BONO AWARDS

The Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada’s 16th annual Pro Bono Awards honor the free legal services provided by local attorneys. Honorees were:

• Pro Bono Attorney of the Year: Corinne Price

• Law Firm of the Year: Wolf Rifkin Shapiro Schulman & Rabkin

• Lied Award for Most Hours for Law Firm: Kemp Jones & Coulthard

• Lied Award for Most Cases for Law Firm: Kunin Law Group

• Lied Award for Most Hours for Attorney: Matthew Carter

• Lied Award for Most Cases for Attorney: Ishi Kunin

• Justice Nancy Becker Pro Bono Award of Judicial Excellence: Judge Joanna S. Kishner

• Vince A. Consul Memorial Pro Bono Award: Brandon Smith

• Louis Wiener Service Award: James Jimmerson

• Myrna Williams Children’s Pro Bono Award: Bob Dickerson

• Public Interest Law Student of Distinction: Jonathan Chung

• Ask-A-Lawyer Community Commitment Award: Bill Hammer

• Volunteer Surrogate Award: Daniel Maul

• 100 Hour Club Members: Michelle Alarie, Shea Backus, Jeanette “Jae” Barrick, Travis Barrick, Brian Blackham, Brian Blakley, Elizabeth Brickfield, Janice Brown, Ogonna Brown, Kaitlyn Burke, Lauren Calvert, Christopher Cannon, Matthew Carter, Trevor Creel, William Curran, Shirley Derke, Bob Dickerson, Tracy DiFillippo, Sabrina Dolson, Emily Ellis, Frances-Ann Fine, Michael Flaxman, Christian Gabroy, Andrea Gandara, John George, Peter Goatz, James Greene, Robert Hempen, Nathan Henderson, Crystal Herrera, John Howard, James Jimmerson, Justin Jones, Edward Kainen, Natalie Karacsonyi, Malani Kotchka, Ishi Kunin, Andrew Kynaston, Jeffrey Lavigne, Moonee Lee, Patricia Lee, Dan Lovell, Dawn Lozano, Martin Melendrez, Michael Muehle, Jason Naimi, Tracy O’Steen, Eric Pepperman, Dan Polsenberg, Corinne Price, Carrie Primas, Benjamin Reitz, Arturo Sanchez, Matthew Schneider, Olesya Sidorkina, Abraham Smith, Brandon Smith, Jamie Thalgott, Dawn Hathaway Thoman, Eric Walther, Shannon Wilson, Adam Woodrum, Homa Woodrum, Madison Zornes-Vela