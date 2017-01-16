The Notes: Philanthropy, Jan. 15-21

Senior Helpers, an in-home health care provider, raised $5,000 for the National Parkinson Foundation at a golf tournament at the Paiute Golf Resort.

Inspirada, a community in Henderson, installed gardens at Liberty High School as part of a partnership with Green Our Planet, a nonprofit conservation organization.

Station Casinos provided school supplies to students at Rex Bell, Laura Dearing, Ollie Detwiler, P.A. Diskin, Mabel Hoggard, Howard E. Hollingsworth, C.T. Sewell, C.P. Squires, Whitney and Robert L. Taylor elementary schools.

Walker Furniture collaborated with Beasley Media Group and 13 Action News to collect school supplies for valley students.

The Clark County Fire Department firefighters and Operation Fire HEAT (Holiday Emergency Assistance Team) provided 50 backpacks filled with school supplies to the People’s Autism Foundation after the PAF warehouse caught fire, burning all the school supplies that had been collected from an earlier fundraiser.

The Penta Building Group’s charitable arm, Penta Cares, along with volunteers from TAB Contractors, Sunstate Equipment, Nevada Ready Mix and Western Elite, helped give Ozzie, a giraffe at the Lion Habitat Ranch, a new home. Workers removed the existing concrete masonry unit, dug footings, and poured and set the concrete columns as the base of the structure. Apprentices from the Carpenters Union erected the structure as a training exercise.

The Albertsons Foundation donated $10,000 to St. Jude’s Ranch for Children for its healthy lunches program. The JCM Global LatAm Golf Classic raised $20,000 for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

The Veterans Integration Program hosted a barbecue with staff from Western Nevada College that raised more than $4,000. The money will make it possible for 15 inmates in the Nevada Department of Corrections to attend college classes.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Las Vegas raised $5,000 to support active troops, veterans and their families during its annual “Support at Home” campaign to benefit Operation Homefront.

Communities In Schools of Nevada’s Fill the Bus school supply drive packed eight buses with school supplies and clothes for local students. Eight Super Shuttle buses were filled with donated items valued at $135,861, nearly doubling the previous year’s total. CIS received $300,000 from Barrick Gold. Some of those funds will help programs at Johnston Middle School and Cheyenne High School.

City National Bank collected more than 1,400 backpacks filled with school supplies as part of its Back-to-School Supplies Drive. Schools in Southern Nevada that received backpacks were Helen Jydstrup, Jack Dailey and Paradise elementary schools.

The Caesars Foundation donated $25,000 to the American Red Cross disaster relief response in Louisiana after flooding in 2016.

Commercial Roofers helped the Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth’s 4969 Retrofit Project by donating supplies, labor and expertise for a new roof for the house located adjacent to the NPHY Drop-In Center.

Findlay RV donated $10,300 to Opportunity Village. The money was raised during summer RV sales.

NAIOP Southern Nevada raised thousands of dollars in school supplies and $1,000 cash to benefit Howard E. Hollingsworth Elementary.

Colliers International — Las Vegas and its charitable foundation, Links for Life, partnered to donate more than 40 backpacks and hundreds of school supplies to Tanaka Elementary. The two also raised more than $7,500 for Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada through the charity’s 26th annual Superhero 5K with Chet Buchanan.

Caesars Entertainment employees raised $523,000 during the 2016 United Way of Southern Nevada workplace campaign, an increase of $146,000 over the previous year’s campaign.

FirstService Residential donated more than 20 pints of blood to United Blood Services. FirstService employees volunteered for the Goodie Two Shoes Foundation, where they assisted 359 local, underprivileged children with the sizing of their feet and choosing new shoes. Associates also gave away backpacks and socks.

Smith’s Food & Drug Stores raised $400,000 for children at Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican Hospitals.

Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada, in partnership with HGTV, the Property Brothers and Cox Communications, unveiled a revitalized Boys & Girls Club of Southern Nevada Downtown Clubhouse. This unveiling is the culmination of a project made possible by $106,750 in donations from Jonathan and Drew Scott, through HGTV’s fourth season of “Brother vs. Brother.”

The Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors, in partnership with Habitat for Humanity Las Vegas, dedicated a Habitat home for Marian Galinato, the 13th Habitat Las Vegas house that GLVAR has supported over the years. ChoiceCenter Leadership University helped Habitat for Humanity Las Vegas raise the walls on its 108th home. In addition to donating $100,000 for the construction, Choice-Center’s members also helped build the home. Lowe’s and Habitat for Humanity Las Vegas presented house keys to Jamie Gordon and her daughter, who helped build their home at 1833 Merze Ave. NASCAR Sprint Cup champion Jimmie Johnson helped with the construction.

The Nevada Blind Children’s Foundation’s 2016-17 board of directors are president James Cohill, regional sales executive, Accolade; treasurer Jason Goudie, Accretive Consulting; vice president Dr. Helga Pizio, New Eyes; secretary Jacob Oberman, vice president, MGM Resorts International; immediate past president Robert Anderson, partner, Snell & Wilmer; and co-founder Kevin Spilsbury, Flair Industries. Board members are Tom Berenato, Nevro; Dr. Chris Chiodo, the Vision Centers; Franz Kallao, vice president, the Mirage; Dr. Eva Littman, CEO, Red Rock Fertility; Cliff Miller, MJ Christensen; Dr. Rudy Manthei, Nevada Eye Physicians; Elaine Roesener, Roesener Family Charitable Fund; Lorena Acosta, United Healthcare and Steve Singer, vice president, Brown & Brown.

Fremont Street Experience donated $12,000 to Three Square Food Bank. The money was raised as part of a SlotZilla Charity Challenge.

McCarthy Building Cos. donated $25,000 to the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation. Proceeds were raised from McCarthy’s annual Charity Golf Classic tournament.