People on the Move: March 19-25

Var Lordahl is a member attorney at Dickinson Wright. He focuses his practice on trust and estates, and taxation. He also sits on the board of directors for the Foundation for an Independent Tomorrow, which provides job training and coaching to people searching for jobs.

Justin Henderson and Marla Hudgens were named partners at Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie. Henderson represents creditors, landlords and debtors in Chapter 11 bankruptcy cases involving businesses and individuals, with a particular focus on preferential and fraudulent transfer litigation. Hudgens is a member of the firm’s regulatory and government practice group and represents businesses, business owners, developers, banks and insurers in complex litigation cases, procurement matters and civil, commercial and administrative appeals.

Jessica Sayles is managing principal and Lynn Myers is principal at Houldsworth, Russo & Company. Sayles served as a principal for the firm since 2013. She provides nonprofit management guidance and performs both profit and nonprofit audits and tax returns. Myers was hired as tax director in 2015. She advises high net worth clients and guides small-businesses owners through all areas of business operations and compliance.

Ally R. Haynes-Hamblen is director of the Las Vegas Office of Cultural Affairs, which oversees venues such as the Charleston Heights Arts Center, the Centennial Hills Amphitheater, the West Las Vegas Arts Center, Sammy Davis Jr. Festival Plaza and the Historic Fifth Street School. The office also curates four art galleries and manages the Rainbow Co. Youth Theater Program.

North Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Kalani Hoo was named the chief judge of North Las Vegas Justice Court. This is Hoo’s first term as chief. He has been the North Las Vegas Justice Court Department 1 Justice of the Peace since December 2012.

Bryan Ure is a partner with Murchison & Cumming. He is experienced in all phases of litigation.

Dan Stewart, Gardner Co.’s vice president of development in Southern Nevada, is serving as the board chairman of the Nevada State College Foundation.

Health Binge is open at 6040 W. Badura Ave., Suite 140, Las Vegas. It was founded by former Notre Dame football captain, NFL athlete and Harvard MBA graduate Gerome Sapp.

Michael Feder, member partner in the Dickinson Wright Las Vegas office, is serving on the board of directors for the American Red Cross of Southern Nevada.

Stephanie Buntin, Ellen Ernst, Robert Hernquist and Nolan Yaldo are shareholders at Howard & Howard. Buntin concentrates her practice on intellectual property. Ernst concentrates her practice on corporate tax matters. Hernquist concentrates his practice in all aspects of commercial and complex civil litigation. Yaldo concentrates his practice on tax law, general and complex business transactions, and corporate matters, including corporate formations, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate dissolutions.

David Dornak and Whit Selert were named partners at Fisher Phillips. Dornak advises and represents employers in employment discrimination and harassment, labor management, breach of employment, unfair competition and trade secrets, Family and Medical Leave Act, and the wage and hour law. Selert represents private and public entities for matters of prevention and compliance, appellate practice, employment law training, labor and employment litigation, labor arbitration, OSHA inspections, and litigation.

Fred Howard is the Clark County Credit Union’s chief technology officer.

Synergy Sotheby’s International Realty opened an office in Summerlin at 10100 W. Charleston Blvd., led by manager Kyle Northup.

Dean Ehrlich is the executive vice president and games business leader at Everi Holdings.

Rachelle Crupi is the president of Bank of Nevada. Crupi serves on the board of the Las Vegas Philharmonic, the Nevada Bankers Association and the Nevada State Development Corp.

Terry Downey is the SLS Las Vegas president and chief operating officer. Downey is a 15-year veteran of Station Casinos, where he oversaw multiple properties. He most recently was president and general manager of Aliante Gaming. Robert Schaffhauser is the property’s chief financial officer. He previously served as CFO at Aliante and worked in finance roles for Colony Resorts LVH Acquisitions (Las Vegas Hilton) and the Trump Hotels & Casinos organization.

Alisa Nave-Worth is a shareholder at Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck. She is a member of the firm’s government relations department.

Terrance Shirey is the president and CEO of Nevada State Bank.

SR Construction finished construction on TruFusion, a wellness and yoga studio in Downtown Summerlin. The 13,000-square-foot space includes group fitness classes for yoga and barre pilates, three unheated studios, two heated rooms, a private training space, juice bar and café.