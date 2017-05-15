The Notes: May 14-20

Mike De Lew, Dan Doherty, Scott Gragson, Pat Marsh, Mike Mixer, Mike Stuart and Dean Willmore were inducted to the Colliers Everest Club. Their 2016 revenue placed them in the top 10 percent of brokers across the Americas. DeLew is the executive vice president of the industrial division; Doherty is the executive vice president in the industrial division; Gragson is the executive vice president of the land division; Marsh is the senior vice president of the industrial division; Mixer is the executive managing director of the Hotel Group USA; Stuart is the executive vice president of the land division; and Willmore is the executive vice president of the industrial division.

Warm Springs Surgical Center performed its 1,000th weight loss surgery procedure in February. The center is owned by Dr. Tom Unbach and is used specifically for Blossom Bariatrics’ surgical weight loss procedure.

Michael Rosten is a shareholder at Piercy Bowler Taylor & Kern.

Daniel Perlstein, a mechanical engineer at the Nevada National Security Site, completed the graduate certificate in nuclear packaging at UNR.

Gianno Buonaguro is a sales executive with PMI Realty.

A. William Maupin returned to the Nevada Supreme Court to take retired justice senior status. Maupin retired as Chief Justice of the Nevada Supreme Court in 2009 after 15 years in the state’s judicial system.

Estelle Murphy retired as executive director of Safe Nest, a post she occupied since 1979. Liz Ortenburger, who was CEO of Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada, is the new executive director.

Primary Residential Mortgage opened a location at 8867 W. Flamingo Road, Suite 201, Las Vegas. It is managed by branch manager Bo Crawford and production manager Diana Dikes.

The University Medical Center administration department/senior leadership team was awarded the 2016 Cashman Good Government Award, presented annually by the Nevada Taxpayers Association. The award was established in 1997 to recognize superior stewardship of taxpayer dollars by government employees and/or agencies. Mark Vincent, recently retired Las Vegas chief financial officer, was recognized with a Cashman Good Government Lifetime Achievement Award.

DC Building Group remodeled the Neon Museum’s main building structure, turning previous office space into a retail store. The 1,673-square foot space, at 770 Las Vegas Blvd. North, was designed by David Almany, the architect retained by Marshall Retail Group, owner of the new museum store.

Ricardo Villalobos is the leader of College of Southern Nevada’s Division of Workforce and Economic Development.

Agnes Hanley joined the law firm of Fennemore Craig. Hanley represents clients in title issues, easement disputes, government relations, eminent domain, real estate, common-interest communities and general litigation.

Caesars Entertainment Vice President and Chief Procurement Officer Mike Fath joined the St. Jude’s Ranch for Children board of directors.

Dr. Brian G.B. Gaster is an optometrist at Shepherd Eye Center, seeing patients at the Summerlin and Southwest locations.

Nicholas Rutherford is an audit manager at Johnson Advisors.

Jeffrey Smith is the managing director of racing and Brendan Bussmann is the director of government affairs at Global Market Advisors.

Superior Plumbing & Drain owners Dawn and Jim Low opened Superior Heating & Air.

Five-star hotels on the 2017 Forbes Travel Guide include Aria Sky Suites, Encore Tower Suites, Mandarin Oriental and Skylofts at MGM Grand. Five-star restaurants include Joel Robuchon, Le Cirque, Picasso, Restaurant Guy Savoy, Twist by Pierre Gagnaire and Wing Lei. Five-star spas include Espa at Vdara and the spas at Encore, Four Seasons, Mandarin Oriental and Wynn. Four-star hotels include Aria, Bellagio, Cosmopolitan, Encore, Four Seasons, the Laurel Collection by Caesars Palace, M Resort, Palazzo, Vdara, Venetian and Wynn Las Vegas. Four-star restaurants include Andrea’s, AquaKnox, Aureole, barMasa, Costa di Mare, the Country Club, Cut Las Vegas, Julian Serrano, L’Atelier de Joel Robuchon, Lakeside, Michael Mina, Mizumi, Sage, Sinatra and SW Steakhouse. Four-star spas include Canyon Ranch SpaClub at the Venetian and the Palazzo, Sahra Spa & Hammam, the Spa and Salon at Aria, the Spa at Trump Las Vegas, Spa Bellagio and Spa Mio.

Health Binge is partnering with EOS Fitness to open and operate markets in many of its West Coast locations.

Alex and Ani opened a jewelry store at McCarran International Airport.

City National Bank earned 16 awards for commercial and small-business banking from Greenwich Associates, a global financial services research and consulting firm. This includes 14 Excellence Awards and two Best Brand Awards. The Excellence Awards include recognition for overall client satisfaction, the likelihood clients would recommend the bank to others, digital and online services, treasury management, and advice and industry expertise. The Best Brand Awards recognize City National on a national level for trust and ease of doing business in middle-market banking.

Higher Path Living opened a sober living facility at 3395 S. Jones Blvd., Las Vegas.

DeVry University opened a veterans resource room on its Henderson campus at 2490 Paseo Verde Parkway, Suite 150, Henderson. Furniture for the room was donated by the Cosmopolitan.

MGM Resorts International is licensing GameSense, a responsible gaming program put forth by BCLC, British Columbia’s provincial gambling corporation. As part of the arrangement, MGM committed to funding $1 million over five years toward a research partnership between BCLC, MGM and UNLV’s International Gaming Institute.

Under license from MGM Interactive, GameCo is developing games based on the television series “Vikings” and the Western film “Hang ’Em High.” The company also received certification from Gaming Laboratories International for its video-game gambling machines.

Jared’s Old Fashioned Hot Dogs & Hamburgers is open at Pawn Plaza.

Sugar Factory opened a two-story store at Fashion Show Mall.

Axe Monkeys, which offers indoor axe throwing, is open at 3525 East Post Road, Suite 110.

Bar Association honorees

The Clark County Bar Association honored the following for their decades of legal experience:

40 Year Club Inductees

Phillip S. Aurbach, Marquis Aurbach Coffing

Edward M. Bernstein, Edward M. Bernstein & Associates

Janet F. Blumen, Foundation for an Independent Tomorrow

Richard L. Elmore, Richard L. Elmore Chtd.

Rodney M. Jean, Hejmanowski & McCrea

Martin Jay Kravitz, Kravitz Schnitzer & Johnson, Chtd.

Terry V. Leavitt of Graves & Leavitt

Hon. Sally L. Loehrer (Ret.), Private Trials

Nevada Supreme Court Justice Mary Kristina Pickering

Bradley J. Richardson, Fennemore Craig, P.C.

John M. Sacco, Marquis Aurbach Coffing

Laurence A. Speiser, Laurence A. Speiser, Ltd.

E. David Stoebling, Law Office of David Stoebling

45 Year Club Honorees

Pat J. Fitzgibbons Jr., Pat J. Fitzgibbons Jr., Esq.

Paul R. Hejmanowski, Hejmanowski & McCrea

A.J. “Bud” Hicks, McDonald Carano Wilson, LLP

William Dean Jansen

Keith Michael Leavitt, Law Offices of K. Michael Leavitt

Richard A. Oshins, Law Offices of Oshins & Associates

J. Stephen Peek, Holland & Hart LLP

John F. O’Reilly, O’Reilly Law Group, LLC

Richard A. Wright, Wright Stanish & Winckler

50 Year Club Honorees

Thomas D. Beatty, Law Offices of Thomas D. Beatty

Jerome L. Blut, Jerome L. Blut, Chtd.

Jeffrey I. Shaner, Jeffrey Ian Shaner, Ltd.

John L. Thorndal, Thorndal Armstrong Delk Balkenbush & Eisinger

55 Year Club Honoree

Robert F. List, Kolesar & Leatham