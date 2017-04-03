The Data: April 2-8

BANKRUPTCIES

CHAPTER 11

True Authority Church International

1700 W. Charleston Blvd., Suites 170-488

Las Vegas, NV 89135

Attorney: Thomas Crowe at [email protected]

Luv-It Frozen Custard

505 E. Oakey Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89104

Attorney: Thomas Crowe at [email protected]

BID OPPORTUNTIES

April 7

2:15 p.m.

Pebble pedestrian bridge at I-215

Clark County, 604270

Tom Boldt at [email protected]

3 p.m.

Current production model pickups and sport utility vehicles

Clark County, 604368

Sandra Mendoza at [email protected]

April 13

2:15 p.m.

Molasky Family Park ballfield

Clark County, 604394

Sandy Moody-Upton at [email protected]

April 14

3 p.m.

Annual requirements contract for janitorial services at the Clark County Detention Center and North Valley Correctional Complex

Clark County, 604409

Deon Ford at [email protected]

April 20

2:15 p.m.

Alexander Villas Park improvements

Clark County, 604344

Sandy Moody-Upton at [email protected]

2:15 p.m.

Sandy Valley Peace Park improvements: new groundwater supply well

Clark County, 604420

Sandy Moody-Upton at [email protected]

BROKERED TRANSACTIONS

Sales

$7,987,500 for 124,800 square feet, multifamily

1001 Dumont Blvd., Las Vegas 89169

Landlord: HV & Canal LLC

Landlord agent: Thomas Olivetti

Tenant: Amusement Industry

Tenant agent: Colliers International

$6,700,000 for 45,288 square feet, retail

7570-7585 Norman Rockwell Lane, Las Vegas 89143

Landlord: CML-NV CSPRINGS LLC

Landlord agent: Phillip Dunning and Tom Naseef

Tenant: Centennial Holdings and RH Centennial

Tenant agent: Chris Clifford, Steve Neiger and Brett Rather of Colliers International

$875,000 for 3.9 acres, land

2000 Burns Road, Henderson 89011

Landlord: Munson Pump Services

Landlord agent: Steven Haynes and Sam Newman

Tenant: SSGW LLC

Tenant agent: Colliers International

$735,000 for 4,260 square feet, office

7432 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas 89117

Landlord: Glencoe Properties

Landlord agent: Chris Connell and Grant Traub

Tenant: Boyack Structures

Tenant agent: Colliers International

$625,000 for 2,160 square feet, retail

3414 E. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas 89104

Landlord: Unger Investments Limited

Landlord agent: Did not disclose

Tenant: Orchard Creek Properties

Tenant agent: Dan Gluhaich of Colliers International

$285,000 for 2,450 square feet, retail

6280 McLeod Drive, Suite 100, Las Vegas 89121

Landlord: The John T. Wasserburger Family Trust

Landlord agent: CBRE

Tenant: Capstone Assets

Tenant agent: Tim Behrendt, Lisa Hauger and Tim Erickson of Sun Commercial Real Estate

$265,000 for 0.97 acres, land

East Dale Avenue and Chaparral Road, Henderson 89044

Landlord: VFR-JV Properties

Landlord agent: Vince Schettler

Tenant: Shearing Family Trust

Tenant agent: Colliers International

Leases

$561,600 for 4,800 square feet, office

9640 W. Tropicana Ave., Suite 100, Las Vegas 89147

Landlord: Teepee Development

Landlord agent: Rob Moore and Matt Patros of Sun Commercial Real Estate

Tenant: Juan’s Flaming Fajitas

Tenant agent: Did not disclose

$443,628 for 3,397 square feet, office

9121 W. Russell Road, Suite 208, Las Vegas 89148

Landlord: Beltway One Development Group

Landlord agent: Soozi Jones Walker and Bobbi Miracle of Commercial Executives Real Estate Services

Tenant: Zenith American Solutions

Tenant agent: Did not disclose

$122,722 for 1,322 square feet, retail

10040 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 160, Las Vegas 89129

Landlord: Sunstone Lone Mountain

Landlord agent: Rob Moore, Matt Patros and Josh Smith of Sun Commercial Real Estate

Tenant: Lyght.com LLC

Tenant agent: N/A

BUSINESS LICENSES

C & J Auto

License type: Broker

Address: 2851 Maryland Hills Drive, Henderson

Owner: C & J Auto

C & L Designs & Bakery

License type: General retail sales

Address: 4295 N. Kevin Way, Las Vegas

Owner: Lillie Hodge

C B L Seating

License type: Repair and maintenance

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Robert Ludington

C&S Services

License type: Residential property maintenance

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Michael Caseman

Calypso Apartments

License type: Apartment house

Address: 6501 Vegas Drive, Las Vegas

Owner: Oasis Vegas Fee Owner

Canyon Dental Implants & Dentures

License type: Professional services - medical

Address: 6200 N. Durango Drive, Suite 100, Las Vegas

Owner: Canyon Dental Implant Center

Caremeridian-Buffalo

License type: Special care facility

Address: 3391 N. Buffalo Drive, Las Vegas

Owner: Caremeridian LLC

Carol Ann Wilcox

License type: Insurance agency

Address: 8170 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 206, Las Vegas

Owner: Carol Wilcox

Cascade Realty

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 3425 Cliff Shadows Parkway, Suite 110, Las Vegas

Owner: Nathan White

Catalina Esparza

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 1820 E. Sahara Ave., Suite 101, Las Vegas

Owner: Catalina Esparza

Catherine Sylvia Lou Brookhill

License type: Independent massage therapist

Address: 256 E. Lake Mead Parkway, Henderson

Owner: Catherine Sylvia Lou Brookhill

Choice Pressure Washing Systems

License type: Repair and maintenance

Address: 3575 E. Russell Road, Suite B, Las Vegas

Owner: Choice Pressure Washing Systems

Christie Stark

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 9525 Hillwood Drive, Las Vegas

Owner: Christie Stark

Coastline Equipment

License type: Interjurisdictional business

Address: 3540 N. Fifth St., Las Vegas

Owner: Bragg Investment Co.

Community of One Counseling Services

License type: Pro services - medical (NLV)

Address: 5135 Camino Al Norte, Suite 116, North Las Vegas

Owner: Michael Louis Smith

Crafty Bow Mama

License type: Temporary merchant

Address: 3997 N. Hualapai Way, Las Vegas

Owner: Norma Carriedo

Crazy4Paws Pet Sitting

License type: Pet services

Address: 752 Rocky Trail Road, Henderson

Owner: Shelley Palmer

Cynthia Keene

License type: Personal services

Address: 2427 Hydrus Ave., Henderson

Owner: Cynthia Keene

Dana Seay

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 9420 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 100, Las Vegas

Owner: Dana Seay

Dasch Enterprise

License type: Gross revenue

Address: 1911 Chickasaw Drive, Henderson

Owner: Dasch Enterprise

David Long

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 9525 Hillwood Drive, Suite 120, Las Vegas

Owner: David Long

Desert Quilters of Nevada

License type: Temporary sales permit

Address: 200 S. Water St., Henderson

Owner: Desert Quilters of Nevada

Design & Dine

License types: Gross revenue, and beer, wine and spirit-based product on-sales

Address: 2558 Wigwam Parkway, Henderson

Owner: Design & Dine

Digital Solutions

License type: General retail sales

Address: 5640 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite A, Las Vegas

Owner: Luis Cajueiro

Dimos the Mini Wedding Performer

License type: Personal services

Address: 1633 Silver Falls Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Dimosthenis Chondrakis

DirectPT

License type: Medical office

Address: 600 Whitney Ranch Drive, Henderson

Owner: DirectPT LLC

DNE Cleaning Services

License type: Repair and maintenance

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Norverto Trejo Meza

EDM Western Supply

License type: General retail sales

Address: 2200 Red Oak Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Deborah, Mali and Eli Gabay

Electric Dan

License type: Contractor

Address: 400 Mark Leany Drive, Henderson

Owner: Electric Dan LLC

Elevated Thoughts Clothing

License type: General retail sales

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Cesar Plascencia

Elite A/V

License type: Contractor

Address: 3611 Lindell Road, Suite 101, Las Vegas

Owner: Elite A/V

Emerge Communications

License type: Management or consulting service

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Sonya Ruffin

Emily Hudson

License type: Independent massage therapist

Address: 12B Swaab Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Emily Hudson

Envios Directos

License type: Wire service

Address: 4530 E. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: David Jacinto and Guillermo Vazquez

Envios Directos

License type: Nondepository lender

Address: 1720 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite F6, Las Vegas

Owner: David Jacinto and Guillermo Vazquez

Events With a Twist

License type: Catering

Address: 475 S. Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas

Owner: Jennifer Colacion

Excel Billing Solutions

License type: Business support

Address: 7250 Peak Drive, Suite 100, Las Vegas

Owner: Michael Feeney

Experimac of North Las Vegas

License type: Secondhand dealers

Address: 5515 Camino Al Norte, Suite 105, North Las Vegas

Owner: Youngerlife LLC

Fair Auto Sales & Leasing

License type: Secondhand dealer

Address: 6250 Mountain Vista St., Henderson

Owner: Fair Auto Sales & Leasing

Fast Cleaning

License type: Repair and maintenance

Address: 2743 Morning Rain St., Las Vegas

Owner: Luis Rodriguez-Fuentes

Faux Creations

License type: Residential property maintenance

Address: 1614 Broadmoor Court, Las Vegas

Owner: Chad Anderson

Felix Car Wash & Shine

License type: Automobile detailing

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Felix Jimenez Morales and Jose viliufo Contreras Campos

Fiore Ballroom Designs

License type: Tailor and/or dressmaker

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Mishlova LLC

Friends of the Wild

License type: Nonprofit community services

Address: 727 Fremont St., Las Vegas

Owner: Danielle Hill

G & F Pooper Scooper

License type: Trucking

Address: 1110 Luna Eclipse Lane, Suite 102, Henderson

Owner: Gaither Watkins III

Gel Nails

License type: Beauty parlor

Address: 640 Deer Springs Way, Suite 130, North Las Vegas

Owner: Gel Nails LLC

Ghandi Deeter Blackham

License type: Professional services

Address: 725 S. Eighth St., Suite 100, Las Vegas

Owner: Ghandi Deeter

Gilad & Gilad LLC

License type: Office only

Address: 531 Silent Siesta Drive, Henderson

Owner: Gilad & Gilad LLC

Giovanni Roque-Garcia

License type: Independent massage therapist

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Giovanni Roque-Garcia

Guity Mohammad

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 1820 E. Sahara Ave., Suite 101, Las Vegas

Owner: Guity Mohammad

H R Builders

License type: Contractor

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Haim Rozen

Happy Cones

License type: Restaurant/food court service

Address: 3251 W. Craig Road, Suite 120, North Las Vegas

Owner: Veronica Puga-Aguilera

Heather Brockhurst

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 1820 E. Sahara Ave., Suite 101, Las Vegas

Owner: Heather Brockhurst LLC

High Point Insurance Solutions

License type: Insurance agency or adjusting firm

Address: 3041 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Henderson

Owner: Advice and Life Group

Honey Salt

License type: Banquet or event establishment

Address: 1037 S. Rampart Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Wink LLC

HTC Grading

License type: Rental and leasing

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: HTC Grading

Imagine Graphix

License type: General services counter/office

Address: 1230 S. Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas

Owner: Everado Baez-Maya

J&L Partners

License type: Insurance agency

Address: 9910 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 150, Las Vegas

Owner: J&L Partners

Jennifer Prieto

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 1820 E. Sahara Ave., Suite 101, Las Vegas

Owner: Jennifer Prieto

Jennifer Reddick

License type: Rental property

Address: 2246 McCarran St., North Las Vegas

Owner: Jennifer Reddick

Jerez Properties

License type: Rental property

Address: 3420 E. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite A, North Las Vegas

Owner: Jerez Properties

Juli Garcia

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 10750 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 180, Las Vegas

Owner: Juli Garcia

Juliana Regan

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 1820 E. Sahara Ave., Suite 101, Las Vegas

Owner: Juliana Regan

Kelly Rife

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 5550 Painted Mirage Road, Suite 140, Las Vegas

Owner: Kelly Rife

Kevin Snoddy Medical Services

License type: Interjurisdictional business

Address: 9451 Kirkland Ranch Court, Las Vegas

Owner: Kevin Snoddy Medical Services

La Botana Loca

License type: Restaurant

Address: 939 N. Pecos Road, Las Vegas

Owner: Del Cid LLC

Larry Marshall, M.D.

License type: Medical office

Address: 9550 S. Eastern Ave., Henderson

Owner: Larry Marshall

Las Pupusas Restaurant #5

License type: Coin amusement machine

Address: 7450 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 108, Las Vegas

Owner: Las Pupusas Restaurants

Las Vegas Cleaning Service

License type: Repair and maintenance

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Selma Dela Cruz

Las Vegas Glass and Shower

License type: Residential property maintenance

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Craig Osterhoudt

Las Vegas ProCare Services

License type: Property maintenance

Address: 2595 Chandler Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Las Vegas ProCare Services

Laura Sims

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 6628 Sky Pointe Drive, Suite 200, Las Vegas

Owner: Laura Sims

Lavé

License type: Residential property maintenance

Address: 802 Baymist Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Lavé LLC

Leeward Builders

License type: Contractor

Address: 4325 W. Patrick Lane, Las Vegas

Owner: Christopher Ader

License Plate Posse

License type: General retail sales

Address: 14975 Mater Mea Place, Las Vegas

Owner: Red Rocks Ranch

Los 4 Chatos

License type: Trucking

Address: 1020 Dumbarton St., Las Vegas

Owner: Adrian Arturo Gonzales

Lucid Technologies

License type: General services counter/office

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Daniel Jeffries

Maribel Cleaning Services

License type: Residential property maintenance

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Casasola Services

Marty Art

License type: Gross revenue

Address: 1637 Williamsport St., Henderson

Owner: Martin Slavich

Massage Life

License type: Independent massage therapist

Address: 5154 Riverside Run Court, Las Vegas

Owner: Angelina Ramos

Mattson Construction

License type: Contractor

Address: 563 E. Juanita Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: David Mattson

Minute Key Inc.

License type: Key-making service

Address: 1401 American Pacific Drive, Henderson

Owner: Minute Key Inc.

Miraculous Massage & Facial Spa

License types: Cosmetology and massage establishment

Address: 5803 W. Craig Road, Suite 101, Las Vegas

Owner: Did not disclose

Mykia Monroe

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 9420 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 100, Las Vegas

Owner: Mykia Monroe

Natures Backup

License type: General retail sales

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Martin Hoza

Nevada Sign Builder

License type: General retail sales

Address: 5640 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite A, Las Vegas

Owner: Luis Cajueiro

O & J Maintenance and Repairs

License type: Repair and maintenance

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Omar Sanchez

Oasis Plumbing

License type: Contractor

Address: 5550 Painted Mirage Road, Suite 320 A027, Las Vegas

Owner: Maxwell Bowman and Bailey Elliott

Ohana Catering

License type: Restaurant

Address: 439 Rock Quarry Way, Las Vegas

Owner: Ohana Catering

Okiebos LLC

License type: Residential property maintenance

Address: 281 W. Cypress Drive, Las Vegas

Owner: Ryan and Joann Binette

On Time Oil

License type: General retail sales

Address: 715 W. Bonanza Road, Las Vegas

Owner: On Time Oil LLC

Outback Steakhouse

License type: Restaurant

Address: 8671 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: T-Bird Southwest Restaurant Group

Outback Steakhouse

License type: Tavern

Address: 1950 N. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: T-Bird Southwest Restaurant Group

Ozi’s Cleaning Service

License type: Residential property maintenance

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Teresa Cabral

Parker’s Mobile Automotive Repair

License type: Automotive

Address: 118 King St., Henderson

Owner: Parker’s Mobile Automotive Service

Parsons and Associates

License type: Insurance agency

Address: 4450 N. Tenaya Way, Suite 255, Las Vegas

Owner: Adam Parsons

Perma Treat Las Vegas II

License type: Stone restoration

Address: 23 Rue Mediterra Drive, Henderson

Owner: Perma Treat Las Vegas II

Pink Sparkle Boutique

License type: Retail sales

Address: 920 Spring Tide Ave., Henderson

Owner: Brook Howe

Power Steering Parts

License type: Automotive parts/service

Address: 3433 Losee Road, Suite 5, North Las Vegas

Owner: Omar Rodriguez

Precision Pump

License type: Building, plant nursery and hardware supplies

Address: 4240 Cameron St., Las Vegas

Owner: Torbelo Holdings

Pretty Neat

License type: Residential property maintenance

Address: 1911 Giant Pine Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Mario Aguilar

Professional Concept Services

License type: Repair and maintenance

Address: 211 Pretty Sunset Terr, Las Vegas

Owner: William and Jhony Orellana

Quality Billing Services

License type: Medical billing

Address: 2865 Siena Heights Drive, Henderson

Owner: Quality Billing Services

Quiamzon Aesthetic and Concierge Healthcare

License type: Medical office

Address: 8818 Dramatic Gold Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Quiamzon-Sarreal LLC

Redstone Roofing

License type: Contractor

Address: 8825 Chapman Point, Las Vegas

Owner: Javier Lomeli-Cazares

Repair Doctor

License type: Handyman/maintenance services

Address: 605 Blossom Berry Court, North Las Vegas

Owner: Reasonable Solutions LLC

Restorative Wellness

License type: Professional services - medical

Address: 1201 N. Decatur Blvd., Suite 109, Las Vegas

Owner: Anat Burda

BUILDING PERMITS

$8,596,170, commercial - new

5840 Donovan Way, North Las Vegas

Martin-Harris Construction

$1,571,059, single-family dwelling

6825 Cold Desert St., Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$1,100,000, tenant improvement

800 Brush St., Las Vegas

Monument

$605,000, tenant improvement

4720 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas

U.S. Builders

$496,500, commercial - new

1950 Civic Center Drive, North Las Vegas

Aims Building Services

$366,055, commercial - new

3410 E. Centennial Parkway, North Las Vegas

CEI Builders

$255,700, fireproof

4145 Corporate Center Drive, North Las Vegas

Vegas Valley Fire Protection

$229,354, commercial - alteration

2215 E. Lone Mountain Road, North Las Vegas

R.C.M. Construction

$220,051, single-family dwelling

8335 Beldina St., Las Vegas

Pulte Homes of Nevada

$212,710, single-family dwelling

8945 Sable Falls St., Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$208,264, single-family dwelling

9985 Peaceful Peaks Ave., Las Vegas

Pulte Homes of Nevada

$200,000, tenant improvement

2411 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas

Penta Building Group

$200,000, commercial

800 Brush St., Las Vegas

Monument

$200,000, landscaping

4410 Nexus Way, North Las Vegas

Martin-Harris Construction

$193,849, single-family dwelling

5580 Honey Creek Ave., Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$189,101, single-family dwelling

9673 Ponderosa Skye Court, Las Vegas

Century Communities of Nevada

$189,101, single-family dwelling

8184 Calico Bluffs St., Las Vegas

Century Communities of Nevada

$182,121, onsite

5550 Donovan Way, North Las Vegas

JBM Underground

$181,244, single-family dwelling

12118 Cabo Rojo Ave., Las Vegas

Woodside Homes of Nevada

$180,562, single-family dwelling

9983 Shadow Landing Ave., Las Vegas

Pulte Homes of Nevada

$174,675, residential - new

4033 Carla Ann Road, North Las Vegas

D.R. Horton

$168,721, single-family dwelling

394 Pollino Peaks St., Las Vegas

CalAtlantic Homes

$168,673, residential - new x2

824 and 825 Glenmeadow Court, North Las Vegas

Pardee Homes of Nevada

$166,274, single-family dwelling

9988 Celestial Cliffs Ave., Las Vegas

Pulte Homes of Nevada

$164,080, onsite

455 W. Centennial Parkway, North Las Vegas

National Pipeline Contractors

$160,969, single-family dwelling

10573 Constant Spring Ave., Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$160,400, fireproof

4215 Corporate Center Drive, North Las Vegas

Vegas Valley Fire Protection

$158,479, residential - new

2409 Splendid Manor Court, North Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$155,618, residential - new

345 Tyler Texas Place, North Las Vegas

Woodside Homes of Nevada

$154,866, single-family dwelling

10819 Beecher Park Ave., Las Vegas

Toll North LV

$151,404, residential - new

4037 Carla Ann Road, North Las Vegas

D.R. Horton

$150,000, tenant improvement

1121 S. Main St., Las Vegas

Make Studios (Green Morning)

$146,944, single-family dwelling

12258 Los Mares Lane, Las Vegas

KB Home Nevada

$143,568, residential - new

4025 Carla Ann Road, North Las Vegas

D.R. Horton

$143,336, residential - new x3

820, 828 and 829 Glenmeadow Court, North Las Vegas

Pardee Homes of Nevada

$142,150, single-family dwelling

9670 Treeline Run Ave., Las Vegas

Century Communities of Nevada

$141,734, single-family dwelling

10590 Sturdevant Court, Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$141,734, single-family dwelling

10561 Copperas Cove Ave., Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$141,657, single-family dwelling

9957 Rams Leap Ave., Las Vegas

Woodside Homes of Nevada

$141,198, single-family dwelling

7355 Ellington Park St., Las Vegas

Toll North LV

$140,924, single-family dwelling x2

11826 and 11831 Saverio Ave., Las Vegas

Pulte Homes of Nevada

$138,306, single-family dwelling

6821 Cold Desert St., Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$138,306, single-family dwelling

9805 Summer Bliss Ave., Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$137,591, residential - new

5848 Country Lake Lane, North Las Vegas

Beazer Homes Holdings

$134,760, single-family dwelling x2

11823 and 11830 Corenzio Ave., Las Vegas

Pulte Homes of Nevada

$134,002, single-family dwelling

11829 Barona Mesa Ave., Las Vegas

CalAtlantic Homes

$133,118, single-family dwelling x2

423 and 457 Vigo Port St., Las Vegas

CalAtlantic Homes

$131,315, single-family dwelling

10568 Copperas Cove Ave., Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$130,743, single-family dwelling

11813 Saverio Ave., Las Vegas

Pulte Homes of Nevada

$130,305, residential - new

4029 Carla Ann Road, North Las Vegas

D.R. Horton

$129,039, residential - new

2512 Splendid Manor Court, North Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$126,197, residential - new

4209 Gallinule Drive, North Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$125,535, residential - new

2111 Fort Morgan Ave., North Las Vegas

Harmony Homes

$125,193, single-family dwelling

427 Vigo Port St., Las Vegas

CalAtlantic Homes

$125,193, single-family dwelling

11809 Barona Mesa Ave., Las Vegas

CalAtlantic Homes

$123,816, residential - new

4524 Roaming Vines St., North Las Vegas

Greystone Nevada

$123,813, single-family dwelling

9170 Laughing Owl Ave., Las Vegas

D.R. Horton

$120,000, single-family dwelling

5908 Idle Ave., Las Vegas

Make Studios (Green Morning)

$119,872, residential - new x4

5705, 5708, 5713 and 5716 Alitak Bay St., North Las Vegas

D.R. Horton

$119,834, single-family dwelling

11827 Mino Rio Ave., Las Vegas

CalAtlantic Homes

$112,530, residential - new

4520 Roaming Vines St., North Las Vegas

Greystone Nevada

$110,125, residential - new x3

5709, 5712 and 5720 Alitak Bay St., North Las Vegas

D.R. Horton

$108,486, residential - new

341 Tyler Texas Place, North Las Vegas

Woodside Homes of Nevada

$103,142, residential - new

2033 Grovestand Ave., North Las Vegas

Harmony Homes

To receive a complete copy of Data Plus every week in Excel, please visit vegasinc.com/subscribe.