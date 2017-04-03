The Data: April 2-8

BANKRUPTCIES
CHAPTER 11
True Authority Church International
1700 W. Charleston Blvd., Suites 170-488
Las Vegas, NV 89135
Attorney: Thomas Crowe at [email protected]
Luv-It Frozen Custard
505 E. Oakey Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89104
Attorney: Thomas Crowe at [email protected]
BID OPPORTUNTIES
April 7
2:15 p.m.
Pebble pedestrian bridge at I-215
Clark County, 604270
Tom Boldt at [email protected]
3 p.m.
Current production model pickups and sport utility vehicles
Clark County, 604368
Sandra Mendoza at [email protected]
April 13
2:15 p.m.
Molasky Family Park ballfield
Clark County, 604394
Sandy Moody-Upton at [email protected]
April 14
3 p.m.
Annual requirements contract for janitorial services at the Clark County Detention Center and North Valley Correctional Complex
Clark County, 604409
Deon Ford at [email protected]
April 20
2:15 p.m.
Alexander Villas Park improvements
Clark County, 604344
Sandy Moody-Upton at [email protected]
2:15 p.m.
Sandy Valley Peace Park improvements: new groundwater supply well
Clark County, 604420
Sandy Moody-Upton at [email protected]
BROKERED TRANSACTIONS
Sales
$7,987,500 for 124,800 square feet, multifamily
1001 Dumont Blvd., Las Vegas 89169
Landlord: HV & Canal LLC
Landlord agent: Thomas Olivetti
Tenant: Amusement Industry
Tenant agent: Colliers International
$6,700,000 for 45,288 square feet, retail
7570-7585 Norman Rockwell Lane, Las Vegas 89143
Landlord: CML-NV CSPRINGS LLC
Landlord agent: Phillip Dunning and Tom Naseef
Tenant: Centennial Holdings and RH Centennial
Tenant agent: Chris Clifford, Steve Neiger and Brett Rather of Colliers International
$875,000 for 3.9 acres, land
2000 Burns Road, Henderson 89011
Landlord: Munson Pump Services
Landlord agent: Steven Haynes and Sam Newman
Tenant: SSGW LLC
Tenant agent: Colliers International
$735,000 for 4,260 square feet, office
7432 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas 89117
Landlord: Glencoe Properties
Landlord agent: Chris Connell and Grant Traub
Tenant: Boyack Structures
Tenant agent: Colliers International
$625,000 for 2,160 square feet, retail
3414 E. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas 89104
Landlord: Unger Investments Limited
Landlord agent: Did not disclose
Tenant: Orchard Creek Properties
Tenant agent: Dan Gluhaich of Colliers International
$285,000 for 2,450 square feet, retail
6280 McLeod Drive, Suite 100, Las Vegas 89121
Landlord: The John T. Wasserburger Family Trust
Landlord agent: CBRE
Tenant: Capstone Assets
Tenant agent: Tim Behrendt, Lisa Hauger and Tim Erickson of Sun Commercial Real Estate
$265,000 for 0.97 acres, land
East Dale Avenue and Chaparral Road, Henderson 89044
Landlord: VFR-JV Properties
Landlord agent: Vince Schettler
Tenant: Shearing Family Trust
Tenant agent: Colliers International
Leases
$561,600 for 4,800 square feet, office
9640 W. Tropicana Ave., Suite 100, Las Vegas 89147
Landlord: Teepee Development
Landlord agent: Rob Moore and Matt Patros of Sun Commercial Real Estate
Tenant: Juan’s Flaming Fajitas
Tenant agent: Did not disclose
$443,628 for 3,397 square feet, office
9121 W. Russell Road, Suite 208, Las Vegas 89148
Landlord: Beltway One Development Group
Landlord agent: Soozi Jones Walker and Bobbi Miracle of Commercial Executives Real Estate Services
Tenant: Zenith American Solutions
Tenant agent: Did not disclose
$122,722 for 1,322 square feet, retail
10040 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 160, Las Vegas 89129
Landlord: Sunstone Lone Mountain
Landlord agent: Rob Moore, Matt Patros and Josh Smith of Sun Commercial Real Estate
Tenant: Lyght.com LLC
Tenant agent: N/A
BUSINESS LICENSES
C & J Auto
License type: Broker
Address: 2851 Maryland Hills Drive, Henderson
Owner: C & J Auto
C & L Designs & Bakery
License type: General retail sales
Address: 4295 N. Kevin Way, Las Vegas
Owner: Lillie Hodge
C B L Seating
License type: Repair and maintenance
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Robert Ludington
C&S Services
License type: Residential property maintenance
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Michael Caseman
Calypso Apartments
License type: Apartment house
Address: 6501 Vegas Drive, Las Vegas
Owner: Oasis Vegas Fee Owner
Canyon Dental Implants & Dentures
License type: Professional services - medical
Address: 6200 N. Durango Drive, Suite 100, Las Vegas
Owner: Canyon Dental Implant Center
Caremeridian-Buffalo
License type: Special care facility
Address: 3391 N. Buffalo Drive, Las Vegas
Owner: Caremeridian LLC
Carol Ann Wilcox
License type: Insurance agency
Address: 8170 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 206, Las Vegas
Owner: Carol Wilcox
Cascade Realty
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 3425 Cliff Shadows Parkway, Suite 110, Las Vegas
Owner: Nathan White
Catalina Esparza
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 1820 E. Sahara Ave., Suite 101, Las Vegas
Owner: Catalina Esparza
Catherine Sylvia Lou Brookhill
License type: Independent massage therapist
Address: 256 E. Lake Mead Parkway, Henderson
Owner: Catherine Sylvia Lou Brookhill
Choice Pressure Washing Systems
License type: Repair and maintenance
Address: 3575 E. Russell Road, Suite B, Las Vegas
Owner: Choice Pressure Washing Systems
Christie Stark
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 9525 Hillwood Drive, Las Vegas
Owner: Christie Stark
Coastline Equipment
License type: Interjurisdictional business
Address: 3540 N. Fifth St., Las Vegas
Owner: Bragg Investment Co.
Community of One Counseling Services
License type: Pro services - medical (NLV)
Address: 5135 Camino Al Norte, Suite 116, North Las Vegas
Owner: Michael Louis Smith
Crafty Bow Mama
License type: Temporary merchant
Address: 3997 N. Hualapai Way, Las Vegas
Owner: Norma Carriedo
Crazy4Paws Pet Sitting
License type: Pet services
Address: 752 Rocky Trail Road, Henderson
Owner: Shelley Palmer
Cynthia Keene
License type: Personal services
Address: 2427 Hydrus Ave., Henderson
Owner: Cynthia Keene
Dana Seay
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 9420 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 100, Las Vegas
Owner: Dana Seay
Dasch Enterprise
License type: Gross revenue
Address: 1911 Chickasaw Drive, Henderson
Owner: Dasch Enterprise
David Long
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 9525 Hillwood Drive, Suite 120, Las Vegas
Owner: David Long
Desert Quilters of Nevada
License type: Temporary sales permit
Address: 200 S. Water St., Henderson
Owner: Desert Quilters of Nevada
Design & Dine
License types: Gross revenue, and beer, wine and spirit-based product on-sales
Address: 2558 Wigwam Parkway, Henderson
Owner: Design & Dine
Digital Solutions
License type: General retail sales
Address: 5640 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite A, Las Vegas
Owner: Luis Cajueiro
Dimos the Mini Wedding Performer
License type: Personal services
Address: 1633 Silver Falls Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Dimosthenis Chondrakis
DirectPT
License type: Medical office
Address: 600 Whitney Ranch Drive, Henderson
Owner: DirectPT LLC
DNE Cleaning Services
License type: Repair and maintenance
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Norverto Trejo Meza
EDM Western Supply
License type: General retail sales
Address: 2200 Red Oak Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Deborah, Mali and Eli Gabay
Electric Dan
License type: Contractor
Address: 400 Mark Leany Drive, Henderson
Owner: Electric Dan LLC
Elevated Thoughts Clothing
License type: General retail sales
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Cesar Plascencia
Elite A/V
License type: Contractor
Address: 3611 Lindell Road, Suite 101, Las Vegas
Owner: Elite A/V
Emerge Communications
License type: Management or consulting service
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Sonya Ruffin
Emily Hudson
License type: Independent massage therapist
Address: 12B Swaab Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: Emily Hudson
Envios Directos
License type: Wire service
Address: 4530 E. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: David Jacinto and Guillermo Vazquez
Envios Directos
License type: Nondepository lender
Address: 1720 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite F6, Las Vegas
Owner: David Jacinto and Guillermo Vazquez
Events With a Twist
License type: Catering
Address: 475 S. Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas
Owner: Jennifer Colacion
Excel Billing Solutions
License type: Business support
Address: 7250 Peak Drive, Suite 100, Las Vegas
Owner: Michael Feeney
Experimac of North Las Vegas
License type: Secondhand dealers
Address: 5515 Camino Al Norte, Suite 105, North Las Vegas
Owner: Youngerlife LLC
Fair Auto Sales & Leasing
License type: Secondhand dealer
Address: 6250 Mountain Vista St., Henderson
Owner: Fair Auto Sales & Leasing
Fast Cleaning
License type: Repair and maintenance
Address: 2743 Morning Rain St., Las Vegas
Owner: Luis Rodriguez-Fuentes
Faux Creations
License type: Residential property maintenance
Address: 1614 Broadmoor Court, Las Vegas
Owner: Chad Anderson
Felix Car Wash & Shine
License type: Automobile detailing
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Felix Jimenez Morales and Jose viliufo Contreras Campos
Fiore Ballroom Designs
License type: Tailor and/or dressmaker
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Mishlova LLC
Friends of the Wild
License type: Nonprofit community services
Address: 727 Fremont St., Las Vegas
Owner: Danielle Hill
G & F Pooper Scooper
License type: Trucking
Address: 1110 Luna Eclipse Lane, Suite 102, Henderson
Owner: Gaither Watkins III
Gel Nails
License type: Beauty parlor
Address: 640 Deer Springs Way, Suite 130, North Las Vegas
Owner: Gel Nails LLC
Ghandi Deeter Blackham
License type: Professional services
Address: 725 S. Eighth St., Suite 100, Las Vegas
Owner: Ghandi Deeter
Gilad & Gilad LLC
License type: Office only
Address: 531 Silent Siesta Drive, Henderson
Owner: Gilad & Gilad LLC
Giovanni Roque-Garcia
License type: Independent massage therapist
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Giovanni Roque-Garcia
Guity Mohammad
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 1820 E. Sahara Ave., Suite 101, Las Vegas
Owner: Guity Mohammad
H R Builders
License type: Contractor
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Haim Rozen
Happy Cones
License type: Restaurant/food court service
Address: 3251 W. Craig Road, Suite 120, North Las Vegas
Owner: Veronica Puga-Aguilera
Heather Brockhurst
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 1820 E. Sahara Ave., Suite 101, Las Vegas
Owner: Heather Brockhurst LLC
High Point Insurance Solutions
License type: Insurance agency or adjusting firm
Address: 3041 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Henderson
Owner: Advice and Life Group
Honey Salt
License type: Banquet or event establishment
Address: 1037 S. Rampart Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: Wink LLC
HTC Grading
License type: Rental and leasing
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: HTC Grading
Imagine Graphix
License type: General services counter/office
Address: 1230 S. Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas
Owner: Everado Baez-Maya
J&L Partners
License type: Insurance agency
Address: 9910 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 150, Las Vegas
Owner: J&L Partners
Jennifer Prieto
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 1820 E. Sahara Ave., Suite 101, Las Vegas
Owner: Jennifer Prieto
Jennifer Reddick
License type: Rental property
Address: 2246 McCarran St., North Las Vegas
Owner: Jennifer Reddick
Jerez Properties
License type: Rental property
Address: 3420 E. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite A, North Las Vegas
Owner: Jerez Properties
Juli Garcia
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 10750 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 180, Las Vegas
Owner: Juli Garcia
Juliana Regan
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 1820 E. Sahara Ave., Suite 101, Las Vegas
Owner: Juliana Regan
Kelly Rife
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 5550 Painted Mirage Road, Suite 140, Las Vegas
Owner: Kelly Rife
Kevin Snoddy Medical Services
License type: Interjurisdictional business
Address: 9451 Kirkland Ranch Court, Las Vegas
Owner: Kevin Snoddy Medical Services
La Botana Loca
License type: Restaurant
Address: 939 N. Pecos Road, Las Vegas
Owner: Del Cid LLC
Larry Marshall, M.D.
License type: Medical office
Address: 9550 S. Eastern Ave., Henderson
Owner: Larry Marshall
Las Pupusas Restaurant #5
License type: Coin amusement machine
Address: 7450 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 108, Las Vegas
Owner: Las Pupusas Restaurants
Las Vegas Cleaning Service
License type: Repair and maintenance
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Selma Dela Cruz
Las Vegas Glass and Shower
License type: Residential property maintenance
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Craig Osterhoudt
Las Vegas ProCare Services
License type: Property maintenance
Address: 2595 Chandler Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Las Vegas ProCare Services
Laura Sims
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 6628 Sky Pointe Drive, Suite 200, Las Vegas
Owner: Laura Sims
Lavé
License type: Residential property maintenance
Address: 802 Baymist Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Lavé LLC
Leeward Builders
License type: Contractor
Address: 4325 W. Patrick Lane, Las Vegas
Owner: Christopher Ader
License Plate Posse
License type: General retail sales
Address: 14975 Mater Mea Place, Las Vegas
Owner: Red Rocks Ranch
Los 4 Chatos
License type: Trucking
Address: 1020 Dumbarton St., Las Vegas
Owner: Adrian Arturo Gonzales
Lucid Technologies
License type: General services counter/office
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Daniel Jeffries
Maribel Cleaning Services
License type: Residential property maintenance
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Casasola Services
Marty Art
License type: Gross revenue
Address: 1637 Williamsport St., Henderson
Owner: Martin Slavich
Massage Life
License type: Independent massage therapist
Address: 5154 Riverside Run Court, Las Vegas
Owner: Angelina Ramos
Mattson Construction
License type: Contractor
Address: 563 E. Juanita Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: David Mattson
Minute Key Inc.
License type: Key-making service
Address: 1401 American Pacific Drive, Henderson
Owner: Minute Key Inc.
Miraculous Massage & Facial Spa
License types: Cosmetology and massage establishment
Address: 5803 W. Craig Road, Suite 101, Las Vegas
Owner: Did not disclose
Mykia Monroe
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 9420 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 100, Las Vegas
Owner: Mykia Monroe
Natures Backup
License type: General retail sales
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Martin Hoza
Nevada Sign Builder
License type: General retail sales
Address: 5640 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite A, Las Vegas
Owner: Luis Cajueiro
O & J Maintenance and Repairs
License type: Repair and maintenance
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Omar Sanchez
Oasis Plumbing
License type: Contractor
Address: 5550 Painted Mirage Road, Suite 320 A027, Las Vegas
Owner: Maxwell Bowman and Bailey Elliott
Ohana Catering
License type: Restaurant
Address: 439 Rock Quarry Way, Las Vegas
Owner: Ohana Catering
Okiebos LLC
License type: Residential property maintenance
Address: 281 W. Cypress Drive, Las Vegas
Owner: Ryan and Joann Binette
On Time Oil
License type: General retail sales
Address: 715 W. Bonanza Road, Las Vegas
Owner: On Time Oil LLC
Outback Steakhouse
License type: Restaurant
Address: 8671 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: T-Bird Southwest Restaurant Group
Outback Steakhouse
License type: Tavern
Address: 1950 N. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: T-Bird Southwest Restaurant Group
Ozi’s Cleaning Service
License type: Residential property maintenance
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Teresa Cabral
Parker’s Mobile Automotive Repair
License type: Automotive
Address: 118 King St., Henderson
Owner: Parker’s Mobile Automotive Service
Parsons and Associates
License type: Insurance agency
Address: 4450 N. Tenaya Way, Suite 255, Las Vegas
Owner: Adam Parsons
Perma Treat Las Vegas II
License type: Stone restoration
Address: 23 Rue Mediterra Drive, Henderson
Owner: Perma Treat Las Vegas II
Pink Sparkle Boutique
License type: Retail sales
Address: 920 Spring Tide Ave., Henderson
Owner: Brook Howe
Power Steering Parts
License type: Automotive parts/service
Address: 3433 Losee Road, Suite 5, North Las Vegas
Owner: Omar Rodriguez
Precision Pump
License type: Building, plant nursery and hardware supplies
Address: 4240 Cameron St., Las Vegas
Owner: Torbelo Holdings
Pretty Neat
License type: Residential property maintenance
Address: 1911 Giant Pine Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Mario Aguilar
Professional Concept Services
License type: Repair and maintenance
Address: 211 Pretty Sunset Terr, Las Vegas
Owner: William and Jhony Orellana
Quality Billing Services
License type: Medical billing
Address: 2865 Siena Heights Drive, Henderson
Owner: Quality Billing Services
Quiamzon Aesthetic and Concierge Healthcare
License type: Medical office
Address: 8818 Dramatic Gold Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Quiamzon-Sarreal LLC
Redstone Roofing
License type: Contractor
Address: 8825 Chapman Point, Las Vegas
Owner: Javier Lomeli-Cazares
Repair Doctor
License type: Handyman/maintenance services
Address: 605 Blossom Berry Court, North Las Vegas
Owner: Reasonable Solutions LLC
Restorative Wellness
License type: Professional services - medical
Address: 1201 N. Decatur Blvd., Suite 109, Las Vegas
Owner: Anat Burda
BUILDING PERMITS
$8,596,170, commercial - new
5840 Donovan Way, North Las Vegas
Martin-Harris Construction
$1,571,059, single-family dwelling
6825 Cold Desert St., Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$1,100,000, tenant improvement
800 Brush St., Las Vegas
Monument
$605,000, tenant improvement
4720 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas
U.S. Builders
$496,500, commercial - new
1950 Civic Center Drive, North Las Vegas
Aims Building Services
$366,055, commercial - new
3410 E. Centennial Parkway, North Las Vegas
CEI Builders
$255,700, fireproof
4145 Corporate Center Drive, North Las Vegas
Vegas Valley Fire Protection
$229,354, commercial - alteration
2215 E. Lone Mountain Road, North Las Vegas
R.C.M. Construction
$220,051, single-family dwelling
8335 Beldina St., Las Vegas
Pulte Homes of Nevada
$212,710, single-family dwelling
8945 Sable Falls St., Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$208,264, single-family dwelling
9985 Peaceful Peaks Ave., Las Vegas
Pulte Homes of Nevada
$200,000, tenant improvement
2411 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas
Penta Building Group
$200,000, commercial
800 Brush St., Las Vegas
Monument
$200,000, landscaping
4410 Nexus Way, North Las Vegas
Martin-Harris Construction
$193,849, single-family dwelling
5580 Honey Creek Ave., Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$189,101, single-family dwelling
9673 Ponderosa Skye Court, Las Vegas
Century Communities of Nevada
$189,101, single-family dwelling
8184 Calico Bluffs St., Las Vegas
Century Communities of Nevada
$182,121, onsite
5550 Donovan Way, North Las Vegas
JBM Underground
$181,244, single-family dwelling
12118 Cabo Rojo Ave., Las Vegas
Woodside Homes of Nevada
$180,562, single-family dwelling
9983 Shadow Landing Ave., Las Vegas
Pulte Homes of Nevada
$174,675, residential - new
4033 Carla Ann Road, North Las Vegas
D.R. Horton
$168,721, single-family dwelling
394 Pollino Peaks St., Las Vegas
CalAtlantic Homes
$168,673, residential - new x2
824 and 825 Glenmeadow Court, North Las Vegas
Pardee Homes of Nevada
$166,274, single-family dwelling
9988 Celestial Cliffs Ave., Las Vegas
Pulte Homes of Nevada
$164,080, onsite
455 W. Centennial Parkway, North Las Vegas
National Pipeline Contractors
$160,969, single-family dwelling
10573 Constant Spring Ave., Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$160,400, fireproof
4215 Corporate Center Drive, North Las Vegas
Vegas Valley Fire Protection
$158,479, residential - new
2409 Splendid Manor Court, North Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$155,618, residential - new
345 Tyler Texas Place, North Las Vegas
Woodside Homes of Nevada
$154,866, single-family dwelling
10819 Beecher Park Ave., Las Vegas
Toll North LV
$151,404, residential - new
4037 Carla Ann Road, North Las Vegas
D.R. Horton
$150,000, tenant improvement
1121 S. Main St., Las Vegas
Make Studios (Green Morning)
$146,944, single-family dwelling
12258 Los Mares Lane, Las Vegas
KB Home Nevada
$143,568, residential - new
4025 Carla Ann Road, North Las Vegas
D.R. Horton
$143,336, residential - new x3
820, 828 and 829 Glenmeadow Court, North Las Vegas
Pardee Homes of Nevada
$142,150, single-family dwelling
9670 Treeline Run Ave., Las Vegas
Century Communities of Nevada
$141,734, single-family dwelling
10590 Sturdevant Court, Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$141,734, single-family dwelling
10561 Copperas Cove Ave., Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$141,657, single-family dwelling
9957 Rams Leap Ave., Las Vegas
Woodside Homes of Nevada
$141,198, single-family dwelling
7355 Ellington Park St., Las Vegas
Toll North LV
$140,924, single-family dwelling x2
11826 and 11831 Saverio Ave., Las Vegas
Pulte Homes of Nevada
$138,306, single-family dwelling
6821 Cold Desert St., Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$138,306, single-family dwelling
9805 Summer Bliss Ave., Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$137,591, residential - new
5848 Country Lake Lane, North Las Vegas
Beazer Homes Holdings
$134,760, single-family dwelling x2
11823 and 11830 Corenzio Ave., Las Vegas
Pulte Homes of Nevada
$134,002, single-family dwelling
11829 Barona Mesa Ave., Las Vegas
CalAtlantic Homes
$133,118, single-family dwelling x2
423 and 457 Vigo Port St., Las Vegas
CalAtlantic Homes
$131,315, single-family dwelling
10568 Copperas Cove Ave., Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$130,743, single-family dwelling
11813 Saverio Ave., Las Vegas
Pulte Homes of Nevada
$130,305, residential - new
4029 Carla Ann Road, North Las Vegas
D.R. Horton
$129,039, residential - new
2512 Splendid Manor Court, North Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$126,197, residential - new
4209 Gallinule Drive, North Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$125,535, residential - new
2111 Fort Morgan Ave., North Las Vegas
Harmony Homes
$125,193, single-family dwelling
427 Vigo Port St., Las Vegas
CalAtlantic Homes
$125,193, single-family dwelling
11809 Barona Mesa Ave., Las Vegas
CalAtlantic Homes
$123,816, residential - new
4524 Roaming Vines St., North Las Vegas
Greystone Nevada
$123,813, single-family dwelling
9170 Laughing Owl Ave., Las Vegas
D.R. Horton
$120,000, single-family dwelling
5908 Idle Ave., Las Vegas
Make Studios (Green Morning)
$119,872, residential - new x4
5705, 5708, 5713 and 5716 Alitak Bay St., North Las Vegas
D.R. Horton
$119,834, single-family dwelling
11827 Mino Rio Ave., Las Vegas
CalAtlantic Homes
$112,530, residential - new
4520 Roaming Vines St., North Las Vegas
Greystone Nevada
$110,125, residential - new x3
5709, 5712 and 5720 Alitak Bay St., North Las Vegas
D.R. Horton
$108,486, residential - new
341 Tyler Texas Place, North Las Vegas
Woodside Homes of Nevada
$103,142, residential - new
2033 Grovestand Ave., North Las Vegas
Harmony Homes
